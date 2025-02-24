All Sports Calendar (February 24 through March 4)



February 24, 2025: Florida Tennis (men) vs Alabama 12:00 PM from Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex



February 25, 2025: Florida Baseball vs Stetson 6:30 PM Deland, FL



February 25, 2025: Florida Basketball vs Georgia 7:00 PM Athens, GA



February 26, 2025: Florida Baseball vs North Florida 6:30 PM Gainesville, FL.



February 26, 2025: Florida Softball vs FGCU 6:00 PM Gainesville, FL.



February 27, 2025: Florida Basketball (Women) vs Oklahoma 7:00 PM from Gainesville, FL.



February 28, 2025: Florida Baseball Starts the Miami series at home, 6:30 PM. Saturday, 4:30 PM, Sunday 1:00PM



February 28, 2025: Florida Softball vs Samford 5:30 PM Gainesville, FL.



February 28, 2025: Florida Tennis (Men) vs Kentucky 5:00 PM from Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex



February 28, 2025: Gymnastics vs Missouri 5:45 PM from Gainesville, FL.



March 1, 2025: Florida Basketball vs Texas A&M 8:30 PM Gainesville, FL.



March 1, 2025: Florida Softball Double Header vs Troy 11:30 AM and Western Michigan at 2:00 PM Gainesville, FL



March 1, 2025: Florida Lacrosse vs James Madison University 11:00 AM from Charlotte, NC.



March 2, 2025: Florida Softball vs FAMU 2:00 PM Gainesville, FL



March 2, 2025: Florida Tennis (Men) vs Texas 12:00 PM from Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex



March 2, 2025: Florida Basketball (Women) vs Texas 2:00 PM from Austin, TX.



March 2, 3, 4, 2025: Florida Golf (men) vs UNLV Time TBD (18 Holes) Las Vegas, N.V. From Southern Highlands Golf Club