JasonHigdon
Ring of Honor
Staff
-
Nov 5, 2021
-
- 36,700
-
- 104,907
-
- 113
All Sports Calendar (February 24 through March 4)
February 24, 2025: Florida Tennis (men) vs Alabama 12:00 PM from Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex
February 25, 2025: Florida Baseball vs Stetson 6:30 PM Deland, FL
February 25, 2025: Florida Basketball vs Georgia 7:00 PM Athens, GA
February 26, 2025: Florida Baseball vs North Florida 6:30 PM Gainesville, FL.
February 26, 2025: Florida Softball vs FGCU 6:00 PM Gainesville, FL.
February 27, 2025: Florida Basketball (Women) vs Oklahoma 7:00 PM from Gainesville, FL.
February 28, 2025: Florida Baseball Starts the Miami series at home, 6:30 PM. Saturday, 4:30 PM, Sunday 1:00PM
February 28, 2025: Florida Softball vs Samford 5:30 PM Gainesville, FL.
February 28, 2025: Florida Tennis (Men) vs Kentucky 5:00 PM from Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex
February 28, 2025: Gymnastics vs Missouri 5:45 PM from Gainesville, FL.
March 1, 2025: Florida Basketball vs Texas A&M 8:30 PM Gainesville, FL.
March 1, 2025: Florida Softball Double Header vs Troy 11:30 AM and Western Michigan at 2:00 PM Gainesville, FL
March 1, 2025: Florida Lacrosse vs James Madison University 11:00 AM from Charlotte, NC.
March 2, 2025: Florida Softball vs FAMU 2:00 PM Gainesville, FL
March 2, 2025: Florida Tennis (Men) vs Texas 12:00 PM from Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex
March 2, 2025: Florida Basketball (Women) vs Texas 2:00 PM from Austin, TX.
March 2, 3, 4, 2025: Florida Golf (men) vs UNLV Time TBD (18 Holes) Las Vegas, N.V. From Southern Highlands Golf Club
