and by the way UF believes they can get to 8 wins this year which in my opinion with that schedule would be fantastic, BUT the key is getting to five wins before November....That Miami game is SOOO big for SOOO many reasons.....just to get a win over the Canes to show the players the hard off-season work/changes is paying off they need to see results by getting some early wins.Guys Out for the Scrimmage Today:Jack Pyburn - should be cleared on MondayJa'Quavion FraziarsAndy JeanKam JamesKam WaitesFletcher WestphalCaleb RillosThe one thing I asked for was NO INJURIES, and unfortunately, Florida suffered what "appears" to be a long-term injury with Jamari Lyons. I do NOT like or want to speculate on injuries until Florida makes an announcement, but this is not a good one. I am expecting Lyons to miss the entire season.Two guys who had good days in the secondary: Devin Moore/Asa Turner.Those of you hoping JaKobi Jackson gets more carries are going to get your wish, as he was very good today on multiple runs. The back I keep talking about is Baugh, and he had a good day again today. His football IQ is ahead of where they thought it would be this early in his UF career, which is fantastic news in all aspects of the offense. The RB Room is the last group fans need to worry about heading into the season.Not far behind might be the WR room. One player people have praised all off-season is the work ethic of Tank Hawkins, who scored twice today, I was told by those in attendance. The connection was Lagway to Hawkins on the second-team offense. It's nice to see those two establishing a nice chemistry early on. Another WR I was told who was very impressive today was transfer Elijah Badger. One source also said that Burke had a pretty good day with a few catches.OL had one of the best days with run blocking. K. Daniels looked real sharp today multiple people are saying the dude has some REAL JETS on his back and can FLY. He apparently had three lengthy runs.I mentioned earlier about Badger, but K. Jackson also had a good day.OL still working on some chemistry and getting the entire unit healthy etc. Fletcher, Waites, and Lovett all out today.Keep an eye on Gumbs and Searcy they apparently were in the backfield a good bit today.DJ Lagway was 14/24 with Two TD's and one pick by A. Gates.