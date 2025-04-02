When Aidan Warner had time he looked ok. Have talked to defensive guys who say the overall offense is legit and offensive guys say the overall defense is legit BUT what are they going to say right now in March? AKA April lol



The OL had trouble with some of the edge guys.



DJ played minimal snaps but he was out there. For the most part he was with Billy watching the plays unfold and talking with Napier about what he saw and things of that nature. This is a slow process for Lagway though and we all need to keep that in mind. Lagway was “not” able to throw at all in the scrimmage. I will be shocked if he throws in the Spring Game. For me, how good can the good news be for a March scrimmage when your starting QB the guy with the entire weight of the team on his shoulders can’t throw? That is the main reason why I am not putting a heavy emphasis on what’s happening at this time. It is March.



One thing I liked last season was J. Jackson and J. Baugh and those two guys should get TONS of work this season and they including Napier is very excited about that pair.



Napier talked about Hayden Hansen/Aidan Mizell and he was impressed with each player.



They have a three headed monster at LB with Howard, Chiles, and Graham and I would expect all three to do big things.



When they are all healthy they expect big things from Castell/Thornton/Gates/Denson to name a few guys but they need that group to perform at a high level. Napier mentioned a lot of guys actually like Hayward, G. Smith and J. Davis as well.



Best man wins out with C Jones/F Westphal at the tackle spot. Overall, the OL with four starters back in Slaughter, Barber, Harris, and George are the anchor so they need that RT guy to really step up. Not sure about the overall depth on the OL with the second team guys IF UF were to have multiple guys out there.