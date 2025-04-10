JasonHigdon
Running List of Spring Game Visitors + News & Notes: The game will not be Televised.
It's a little overboard not to televise the Spring Game. What are they worried about? Teams finding out who the "players" are? We already know that, don't we?
How does allowing anyone who wants to attend in person attend if you are worried about things getting out in the open? I would think there is another reason, but I don't believe this is a good look for any program that doesn't want to "reward" the fans who can't attend in person. If it's good enough for the defending National Champions, it should be good enough for the rest of the College Football World.
The Basketball team will celebrate on Saturday (3rd Overall Natty in how many years?) Why would you not want that to be televised for all to see? This seems like a wasted opportunity. What about some of the top high school football players in the land who can't attend? What if some wanted to watch the game and got hooked on the Gators because of what they saw or piqued their interest enough to want to visit Gainesville?
Ja Reylan Mc Coy 2026 Defensive End Four-Star, top 100 type of player, tells me he will bring his dad to the game this weekend.
Will Griffin, 2026 Quarterback Florida One of the top players on the big board, regardless of position, will return to The Swamp this weekend. He is recruiting his tail off, by the way!
Felix Ojo 2026 Offensive Tackle: What do they say? Get them on campus, and you have a chance? Hard to imagine this one leaving the state of Texas. He is the No. 3 Ranked Offensive Tackle in America.
Kekua Aumua 2026 Tight End: I love this kid's potential. "Rhino," told me he is bringing his mom, sister, and two of his RBs, Tyson Park and Trenard Roberts, big-time young players.
Tranard Roberts 2027 Running Back Loads of Talent!
Preston Ashley, 2026 Cornerback, Is another very talented player from Out of State who I do not think leaves Mississippi. This is not his first trip to The Swamp - he visited for a game last year. "The vibe at the Swamp was amazing. It was something you only experience if you go to the Swamp. I thought the game was good, little minor mistakes but I thought they played well" He was in town last year for the Spring game.
New Offer for BIG TIME Offensive Tackles:
Maxwell Hiller 2027 Offensive Tackle: I would think Penn State, but with NIL, anything is possible.
Brian Swanson 2027 Offensive Tackle Another standout from Texas, first OV will be with Texas on May 31st, also visited the Aggies multiple times.
Dorien Jones 2027 Running Back Is scheduled to attend today to spend some time with the coaches. He is a good-looking back from Venice - Seminoles extended an offer.
