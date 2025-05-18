ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Atlanta Rivals Camp Update: Duyon Forkpa (Quotes Added)

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Ring of Honor
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
37,406
107,201
113
Is one of the most physically gifted looking players at this event. Loves UF. Gators look good for the big time LB.

What he wanted to accomplish today at the Rivals Camp in Atlanta:
"I am coming here to show my athleticism and play different positions. The biggest thing for me is showing my versatility because it's better to have a guy who can do two things vs just one. It's easier to make a big play when coming off the edge. (Weighed in at 6-foot-1, 230 pounds)."


Coaches that he speaks with:
"I have not talked to Rob Roberts that much because he has not been around when I was there." He has excellent communication with multiple coaches on that side of the ball. I can tell when someone is authentic or not. I want to ask the tough questions no one wants to ask and see how they respond."





 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: uf399 and Tatton
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

***COMMIT*** Jamir Perez is in

Replies
8
Views
965
The Swamp
swampygator
swampygator
JasonHigdon

New Story Atlanta Rivals Camp Series: JaReylan McCoy Quotes + My Take

Replies
10
Views
920
The Swamp
-THE DUDE-
-THE DUDE-
JasonHigdon

New Story One-on-One with Tight End Kaiden Prothro

Replies
6
Views
568
The Swamp
Gator-B
Gator-B
kcflagator

Basketball My final thoughts

Replies
78
Views
6K
The Swamp
ih8f$u
I
L

Basketball Good GB synopsis on basketball personnel situation

Replies
21
Views
2K
The Swamp
k5gator
k5gator
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back