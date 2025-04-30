JasonHigdon
Ring of Honor
Staff
- Nov 5, 2021
- 37,258
- 106,753
- 113
Twitter Verse! News & Notes: Gators Busy on the Trail
Jaxon Dollar 2027 Tight End is a fantastic looking TE that Coach Callaway offered. I love the work Russ is doing, and he is going to get the TE room back to being where it needs to be with pass-catching specialists.
Coach Chatman is also staying busy. He and Coach Callaway are two of the most active recruiting coaches for the Gators, and they do a fantastic job. New DL Offer from North Carolina. Nate Kamba 2027 Defensive Tackle
Over a week ago, I removed Johnnie Jones Jr 2026 Offensive Tackle, from our Official Visit list. I do not see a scenario where the Gators go down this path. I wanted to make sure you all saw this.
and my youngest played travel ball with the latest UF offer - I know the kid and dad real well
On3/Rivals News:
There is not much I can say because I don't believe anyone knows what the future will hold. A few things that have publicly been said so far.
Yahoo Sports is taking an ownership stake in the On3 parent company.
Sounds like the deal will close by the end of the second quarter, prior to the start of CFB.
Rivals will be the home for Recruiting and High School Sports, while On3 will focus exclusively on College Sports. It sounds like fan sites will live in between. Other than that there is nothing I can tell you because right now we are waiting for more specific details in the coming day.
Falby, Shumaker Named USA Softball Player of the Year Top 25 Finalists. Senior Kendra Falby and freshman Taylor Shumaker were named as finalists for one of the most prestigious awards in college softball.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Senior Kendra Falby and freshman Taylor Shumaker of the Florida softball team were named 2025 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 25 Finalists, the organization announced on Wednesday.
Both Falby and Shumaker are having standout seasons for the No. 9/7 Gators.
Falby, who is batting a team-best .456, ranks third in the NCAA in hits (78), fifth in runs scored (61) and 10th in stolen bases (34).
She's recorded seven doubles, two triples, two home runs, and driven in a single-season career-best 31 runs with 24 walks.
The senior outfielder from Odessa, Fla., holds a .523 on-base percentage, and has just eight strikeouts in 171 at bats this season.
Shumaker, an outfielder from Fullerton, Calif., ranks fourth in the nation in RBI (71), the most of any Power 4 freshman, and eighth in runs scored (60).
She is batting .365 with a team-best 16 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs 17 stolen base and 27 walks.
Of her 62 hits, 53% have gone for extra bases, holding a .753 slugging percentage.
Shumaker set new Florida freshman records for both RBI and doubles and is three home runs shy of matching the program's freshman record for home runs.
Lauren Haeger and Kelly Barnhill are the only Gators to have won the prestigious award.
Haeger earned the title in 2015 after leading Florida to the program's second national championship and Barnhill secured the honor after having a historic season in 2017.
The Top 25 Finalists will be narrowed down to 10 athletes on May 14, followed by the Top 3 Finalists set to be released on May 19.
The 2025 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year prior to the NCAA Women's College World Series, which is scheduled to take place from May 29-June 6 in Oklahoma City.
