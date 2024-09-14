Raw and Unedited Instant Analysis: Texas A&M @ Florida







1st Quarter:







Aggies on the opening drive with a backup QB went 2-2 on third downs all the way down to the UF 12 and another 3rd down this time third and 9 and a TD but UF catches a break on the Aggies hold….UF bailed out on the hold that time forcing an even longer 3rd down call it 3rd and 19 now with 8:55 to go in the first from the UF 21-yard line. Pass down to the 12 yard line and Aggies come away with three points on the opening drive of the game for the Aggies. 3-0 with 8:29 to play in the first quarter.



Here comes the Gators and Graham Mertz 1st and 10 from the UF 35-yard line. 8:14 to play. Carry up the guy with MJ and no gain. And as you all see now Tre Wilson is out for today. No surgery needed but will not see Tre today. Hayden Hansen for a first down Gators at the UF 48-yard line. 7:20 to play in the first quarter. MJ up the gut again for about three or so. 2nd and 7 now for the Gators. And mix up in the backfield with Mertz and MJ and loss of about 6 so a big 3rd and 13 for the Gators on UFs opening drive from the UF 45 yard line. Mertz had Burke wide open great effort by Burke but real high and can’t come down with it so punt time for the Gators.



Aggies ball at the 20-yard line with 5:40 to play in the first quarter – flag down on the play running into the kicker only five yards though so another kick coming for the Gators. 1st and 10 from the Aggies 8-yard line and the D needs a quick three and out. Horrible tackling by the Gators and Moss bounces all the way up to the 35 yard line for 27-yards and a first down Aggies. Moss again for about two yards making it 2nd and 8 with 4:30 to go. Pass no gain good tackle in open space by Shemar James. And again 3rd and long, 8 this time and easy first down by the Aggies all the way to the UF 45. Another run for two yards this time, 2nd and 9 and Coach Kline calling a nice game early on for the Aggies. EJ Smith for a run of about one yard so here we go again a 3rd and long again for the Aggies can the Gators hold, this time? Call it 3rd and 5 – under 2 to go in the first – pass for about 2 yards…..Punt time for the Aggies, nope, going for it on 4th and 5 from the UF 38 or so – HUGE PLAY – PI on the Gators – holding by S. Denson and that is another first down for the Aggies – great call by the umpire. 1st and 10 from the UF 25 or so – QB draw no gain, Denson nice tackle and a flag down illegal shift on Aggies so 1st and 15 – Run for about four yards tackle by Boone. 2nd and 11 – Total yard so far 146 to 10 – and TD pass Aggies…10-0 Texas A&M.





2nd and 12 to start the second quarter for Lagway and the Gators. Now we are under a weather delay - 1st play of the first series for Lagway was a handoff to MJ and TFL to get to the 2nd and 12 -

2nd Quarter:



DJ Scramble short gain and a 3rd and 11 for Lagway now – HUGE sack down to the UF 10-yard line Punt Time



Aggies ball at the 40-yard line – 1st and 10 – heavy pressure by the interior DL and Marshall throws it away – 2nd and 10 – Moss off LT for about 6 yards and another third down – and another first down Aggies at the UF 42 or so 1st and 10- 188 ayrds to -7 right now. Run for about ten yards by the FR running through the UF D and the OL is bullying the Gators DL right now. 1st and 10 – actually call it 2nd and 1 – shot run but a first down Aggies from the UF 30-yard line. 1st and 10 – Flag on the play looks like movement on the Offense and 1st and 15 – Run for about three yards. 2nd and 12 – deep shot no one in the area. 3rd and 11 and this would be a KILLER if the Aggies pick this up and UF blitzing from all over the place – should have been a pick by Marshall but the Gators force a long FG try – up away and the 48 yard FG is good. 13-0 Aggies with 9:47 to play



1st and 10 Gators – Mertz back on the field for UF down 13-0. Here comes the rain in The Swamp – Mertz hits Dike with a big gain all the way down to the Aggies 39 – after the 39 yard pickup back to Dike for a gain of 3 or so and rain really coming down now. 2nd and 7 – Flags down – motion on UF – 2nd and 12 or so. Almost picked off with heavy DL pressure up the middle. 3rd and 12 – Dike no gain and 4th and long – DC Jay Bateman dialed it up….Punt Team on the field for the Gators…

Great punt and coverage to the Aggies 1 yard line. 1st and 10 Aggies with 8:07 to play until the half – QB sneak no gain it looked like. Moss right up the gut for a huge gain again up to the Aggies 26. Moss runs for about four yards always pushing the pile forwards. 2nd and 5 and they have four plays already for more than 20 yards……230-36 total yards right now – another first down to the UF 40-yard line nice run again. OL bullying the Gators DL early and often. 1st and 10 – another 15 yard run and a first down. 1st and 10 at the UF 42---QB keeper for about two. 2nd and 8 now….EJ smith for a run and a first down Aggies.



1st and 10 Aggies from the UF 33 yard line and 14 first downs Aggies UF has 2 --- EJ Smith for about 4, 2nd and 6 – Run up the guy for about two and now a HUGE 3rd and about 5 with under 2:40 to play until half time – Gators NEED a huge stop right here – QB keeper and run for about 4 looks like 4th and about 1 maybe with two minute time out.



Here we go two minutes to go until half and they call it 4th and one yard from the UF 22-yard line – Aggies trying to end this game right now and they will go for it and the way they are running right at the UF D not surprised – First down up the middle about a four yard gain. 1st and 10 from the UF 18 – Moss around left end for a few but a flag down and a holding on Aggies. 1st and 10 now – with 1:26 to go until half – now they have added a personal foul on the Aggies so now it looks like a 1st and 35 WOW. I mean if they score on this drive not sure what to say. Moss for about four or so…



2nd and about 31 for the Aggies lol wow…42 plays for the Aggies and 12 for the Gators in the first half – INSANE --- pass for about two yards. 3rd and 29 – Timeout Gators ---- and they ruled targeting and unfortunately by rule that is a good call…1st and 10 Aggies from the UF 24 yard line or so --- incomplete and another flag down and should be on Wingo holding…..Aggies BULLY the Gators down to the one yard line….1st and Goal 15th play of this drive over seven minutes long and right up the gut for a TD, 20-0 Aggies on the one yard rushing TD with 44 seconds left until half --99-yard 16 play drive



DJ back out with the offense -- :52 seconds to play – 302 – 36 total yards…..out of bounds to Boardingham and another flag down – holding on Barber, 1st and 20 – no timeouts – Webb with a tough 15 or so yard run. 2nd and 6 – Pass to Arliss for about five yards and out of bounds – 3rd and 2 – 18 seconds to go – Webb with a ten yard run and clock at 12 seconds from the UF 45 – clocked it so 2nd and 10 – incomplete pass to Arliss and 7 seconds left until a miserable first half ends – boo birds are OUT big time right now in The Swamp – underneath to Arliss again for about 7 and 3 seconds left and 4th and two from the 50 – interception on the endzone….20-0 Aggies