COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The No. 3 Florida softball secured its first Southeastern Conference series victory of the season, defeating No. 4 Texas A&M at Davis Diamond, 4-2 on Sunday afternoon.



The Gators (26-2, 2-1 SEC) have now won seven-straight SEC-opening series going back to 2019 and 17 times in 20 seasons under head coach Tim Walton.



Jocelyn Erickson and Mia Williams each hit solo home runs in the win, while senior Kendra Falby and Reagan Walsh each recorded an RBI against the Aggies (21-4, 1-2 SEC).



In the circle, senior Kara Hammock (6-0) earned her first SEC win, tossing three hitless innings, allowing just two walks, with two strikeouts to end the game.



NOTABLES:



* The Gators are 8-1 against the Aggies in their last nine meetings. Florida leads the series record 33-7 and hold a 13-4 record in College Station



* Florida's last top-5 road win in the regular season was at No. 3 Alabama on April 17, 2021. The Gators took two of three from the Crimson Tide



* Florida has recorded 17 multi-home run games, including in all three games against Texas A&M



* Five different Florida players combined for eight home runs in the series - Mia Williams (2), Jocelyn Erickson (2), Reagan Walsh (2), Taylor Shumaker (1) and Kenleigh Cahalan (1)



* Walsh tallied her fourth sacrifice fly of the season to give the Gators a 4-2 lead in the top of the seventh



* She currently ranks second in program history in career sacrifice flies with 20. Megan Bush and Charla Echols hold the school record at 21



* Senior Kendra Falby extended her on-base streak to 28 games and her hitting streak to 14



* Freshman Katelynn Oxley made her second start in SEC play and fifth start of the season



* Oxley pitched the first four innings, allowing two runs and five hits with a strikeout



UP NEXT

The Gators return to Gainesville to host UCF on March 12 at 6 p.m.



UF Release