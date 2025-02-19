Florida is set to travel to College Station and take on the Aggies Thursday evening. The Gators are in search for their fifth conference victory and second consecutive SEC win.



COLLEGE STATION, Tex.- The Gators will get back on the road and head to Texas A&M for a Thursday night matchup. UF's game inside Reed Arena is slated for an 8 p.m. ET start and will be aired on SECN+.



Florida will travel to College Station after defeating Mississippi State 69-66 on Sunday afternoon, while the Aggies are coming off an 88-49 road deficit to No. 18 Alabama.



Texas A&M (10-14, 3-9 SEC)



* Date: Thurs., Feb. 20

* Time: 8 p.m. ET

* Site: Reed Arena

* Radio: ESPN Gainesville 98.1 FM / 850 AM

* Watch: SECN+



A FLORIDA WIN WOULD:



* Extend Florida's win streak over TAMU to five

* Tally Florida's fourth road victory in 2024-25

* Mark UF's second road win of February

* Put Florida's SEC record at 5-8

* Set Florida's all-time SEC record to 231-333

* Give Coach Finley her 25th career win in SEC play



TALE OF THE TAPE:

Florida



Texas A&M



77.2



PPG



76.9



71.0



OPP PPG



63.1



+6.2



SCORING MARGIN



+13.8



46.5



FG %



46.3



40.8



OPP FG%



37.5



33.6



3 FG%



31.8



72.1



FT %



70.5



40.6



REBOUNDS PG



42.0



14.6



ASSISTS PG



15.8



16.8



TURNOVERS PG



16.6



7.2



STEALS PG



8.6



3.9



BLOCKS PG



4.2





THE SERIES:

The all-time series between Florida and Texas A&M stands in favor of the Aggies at 5-11. Four of UF's five wins have been tallied in the last three years.



GATORS x AGGIES HISTORY:

Florida has met Texas A&M a combined 16 times in recorded history. The first matchup dates back to 1994. Since Texas A&M joined the Southeastern Conference in 2012, the two teams have matched up every year with seven games being tipped in Gainesville, eight being played out in Aggies' territory, and one neutral site contest at the 2017 SEC Tournament.



Thursday's contest will be Florida's first time back in Reed Arena since Jan. 9, 2023. UF's last time in College Station ended in a 97-89 victory, marking the Gators first win over the Aggies in six years. Florida's most recent win against TAMU was Jan. 28, 2024, in a 63-51 victory at Exactech Arena.



PROJECTED FLORIDA STARTERS:

Florida



No.



Height



Position



Class



Hometown/Previous School



Alexia Dizeko



9



5-11



F



Sr.



Sion, Switzerland



Laila Reynolds



13



6-1



G



So.



PG County, MD



Jeriah Warren



20



6-0



G



Sr.



Lake Charles, LA



Liv McGill



23



5-9



G



Fr.



Minneapolis, MN



Ra Shaya Kyle



24



6-6



C



Sr.



Marion, Ind. / Purdue





FLORIDA'S LAST TIME OUT:

UF's most recent contest was on Sun., Feb. 16, in a 69-66 home victory against Mississippi State. The Gators were led by Liv McGill with a 20-point outing, marking her eleventh 20+ point outing in her freshman season. However, it was senior Jeriah Warren who secured the victory bucket for the Gators with a three-point jumper at the buzzer. Warren sunk a three ball with less than a second left on the clock to lift Florida to a one possession win over the Mississippi State.



GATOR QUICK HITS:



* Florida is ranked No. 4 in the SEC and No. 23 in the NCAA with a 46.6 field goal percentage

* UF has four players averaging in double digits for scoring

* McGill (16.4) Kyle (14.9), Jeriah Warren (12.2), and Laila Reynolds (10.9)

* McGill and Kyle are in the SEC's top 20 for scoring

* McGill at No. 12 (16.4), and Kyle at No. 18 (14.9)

* Florida is No. 3 in the SEC through all games for three-point shooting at 33.8 percent

* Kyle is No. 22 in the country and No. 2 in the SEC for double-doubles with 12 in the 2024-25 season

* McGill is the only freshman in the country with a triple-double this season

* McGill has hit double figures in scoring in all but two outings this season (24-26)

* McGill has secured 20+ points in 11 outings this season

* McGill is the No. 1 freshman in the NCAA for total assists (135), and average assists per game (5.1)

* Kyle is No. 5 in the SEC for rebounds per game, averaging nine

* Florida is undefeated this season when they hold their opponent to 69 points or less

* The Gators have secured 20+ points in 47 of 106 quarters played this season

* Kyle is No. 9 in the NCAA and No. 3 in the SEC from the field, shooting 61.1 percent

* Kyle is No. 39 in the nation for total rebounds with 235 this season

* Alexia Gassett leads Florida in total blocks with 22



PROJECTED TEXAS A&M STARTERS:

Texas A&M



No.



Height



Position



Class



Hometown/Previous School



Aicha Coulibaly



5



6-0



G



R-Sr.



Bamako, Mali / IMG Academy



Sahara Jones



24



6-0



G



Gr.



San Antonio, Tx. / Memorial



Solè Williams



15



5-9



G



So.



Cincinnati, Ohio / Princeton High School



Janae Kent



20



6-1



G



So.



Oak Forest, Ill. / Oak Forest



Lauren Ware



32



6-5



F



R-Sr.



Bismarck, N.D. / Century





TEXAS A&M QUICK HITS:

* The Aggies are currently on a six-game losing streak

* Dating back to 1/26/25, falling to LSU 64-51

* TAMU is No. 15 in the SEC for field goal shooting at 40.2 percent

* The Aggies have defeated two ranked opponents this season

* No. 25 Ole Miss, 60-58 (1/5/25)

* No. 11 Kentucky, 61-55 (1/23/25)

* The Aggies are No. 5 in the SEC for blocked shots averaging 4.6

* Jada Malone leads Texas A&M in field goal shooting at 62.2 percent

* Jones leads the Aggies on the boards and is No. 10 in the SEC totaling 169 rebounds

* Coulibaly is the only player averaging double figures in scoring at 12.8 ppg

* Ware is No. 14 in the SEC for rebounding, averaging 6.8 per game

* Ware is No. 2 the SEC and is No. 46 in the country for blocks with 43 on the season

* Williams leads TAMU in three-pointers with 35 this season