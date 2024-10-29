The Gators and the Razorbacks meet for the 56th time in the all-time series history on Wednesday at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville, AR.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The No. 24 Florida volleyball team travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas for a midweek matchup against the Razorbacks on Oct. 30. Wednesday's match marks Florida's first midweek match in league play, with first serve slated for 8 p.m. ET. Fans not in attendance can watch on SEC Network as well as follow @GatorsVB for match updates.



No. 24 Florida (14-5, 5-3 SEC) vs. RV Arkansas (14-6, 4-4 SEC)

Wednesday, Oct. 30 | 8 p.m. ET

Barnhill Arena | Fayetteville, AR

SECN





Florida's last time out:





* The No. 24 Florida volleyball team tallied their third-consecutive conference win after coming back and defeating Tennessee 3-1 (25-27, 25-23, 25-16, 25-20) on Friday, Oct. 25 inside the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The Gators jump to 5-3 in league play, while improving to 14-5 overall.



* Sophomore All-American Kennedy Martin lead the way with 31 kills, surpassing her previous career-high of 28 that she set at home against Tennessee last season on Nov. 3, 2023. She set the program's individual single-game kill record, as well as recording the most kills in a four-set match. Her 31 kills become the most registered during the 25-match point era, as former Gator Aury Cruz, the four-time AVCA All-American and three-time SEC Player of the Year, recorded 31 kills twice in her career when rally scoring went to 30 points. Cruz's last recorded 31 kills was against Nebraska on December 8, 2001 in Florida's Final Four match, which went into five sets.



* As a team, Florida reset their conference hitting-percentage high after recording a .444 clip, while Alexis Stucky and Taylor Parks both saw action in the fourth-setter. After starting the second set, Parks dished out 40 assists in her three sets of play, while Stucky recorded 14 of her own in the opening set.



* The Gators edged the Lady Vols in 7.0 - 6.0 total team blocks, eight players contributed to at least one dig on the stats sheet in the backcourt, as libero Elli McKissock led the way with 16 digs. Behind the service line, Florida recorded four team aces.



On Arkansas:





* The Razorbacks, who were projected to finish 8th in the SEC Preseason Poll, currently sit 4th in the league at 4-4 after being swept by Mississippi State on Sunday, Oct. 27. Arkansas leads the SEC in digs per set with 17.01, while sitting No. 5 in opponent hitting percentage (.192), No. 9 in blocks per set (2.12), No. 9 in Assists per set (12.33), No. 12 in kills per set (12.96), No. 12 in hitting percentage (.22) and No. 15 in aces per set (1.10) as a team.



* Senior libero Courtney Jackson individually leads the league in digs per set with 4.81, while senior setter Hannah Hogue ranks 9th with 3.72 and 8th in assists per set (10.04). Senior middle blocker and Tampa, Fla. native Zoi Evans sits fifth in blocks per set (1.29)



* Florida lost both matches against Arkansas last season, losing in three at home before falling in five on the road. The Gators have won eight of the last ten matches played against the Razorbacks in Fayetteville, AR.

Match Notes Preview:





* Martin Madness



* Sophomore All-American Kennedy Martin's career-high 31 kills in Florida's 3-1 comeback win, while hitting .542 to record the most kills by any Gator in a four-set match as well as the most kills registered during the 25-match point era. Former Gator Aury Cruz, a four-time AVCA All-American and three-time SEC Player of the Year, recorded 31 kills twice in her career when rally scoring went to 30 points. Cruz's last recorded 31 kills was against Nebraska on December 8, 2001 in Florida's Final Four match, which went into five sets.



* Additionally, the opposite hitter scored a career-high 32.5 points and tallied a season-high eight digs against the Lady Vols. Martin's 31 kills continue her streak of recording double-digit kills in every match she has played wearing the Orange and Blue (41 matches).



* Furthermore, she ranks second in the nation for most kills recorded in a four-set match, and averaged the most kills per set (7.74) and points per set (8.13) in matches played from Oct. 21 through Oct. 28. Martin currently ranks No. 1 in the SEC in points per set (5.61), second in kills per set (4.82), fifth in aces per set (0.43) and ninth for average hitting percentage (.361).





* GatorAce



* The Gators are currently averaging 2.04 aces per set as a team, which ranks first in the SEC and ninth in the nation. Three Gators are currently individually ranked in the Conference: Kennedy Martin fifth, Elli McKissock seventh and Taylor Parks ninth. Florida's 16 aces against Alabama State on Sept. 12 ties for seventh nationally for team aces in a three-set match.



* Attack Efficiency



* Through 19 matches in 2024, the Gators sit at a .302 clip in kill percentage, good for the highest in the SEC and 5th-highest total in the NCAA. Florida has hit above .300 nine times this season and recorded their best hitting percentage of .456 against Alabama State on Sept. 12. The Gators recorded their highest hitting percentage in Conference play on Oct. 25 against Tennessee after registering a .444 hitting clip. Additionally, the Gators have totaled five or less attack errors in 52 of their 69 sets played so far.



* Florida Volleyball's Kennedy Martin and Taylor Parks Garner SEC Weekly Honors



* Kennedy Martin, a sophomore opposite from Fort Mill, S.C., recorded a career-high 31 kills on 48 attempts for a .542 hitting percentage in the four-set win over Tennessee on Friday night. Martin's 31 kills also set Florida's individual single-game kill record and the most kills in a four-set match in program history. She was responsible for 32.5 points, eight digs and two total blocks for the match.



* Taylor Parks, a setter from Clearwater, Fla., helped the Gators post a .444 team hitting percentage in the sweep over Tennessee on Friday. Parks dished out 40 assists, which tied her career best for a three-set match. She finished the night with seven digs, four kills and one block.

Series Information:



* Series Record 50-5 (50-5 under Wise)

* 3-set: 29-2; 4-set: 14-0; 5-set: 7-3

* Home: 24-1; Away: 20-3; Neutral: 6-1

* Last time out | L, 2-3 | A | 20-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-19, 11-15







