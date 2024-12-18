The sophomore earns Florida's only All-American honor for the second-consecutive season.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida volleyball's Kennedy Martin was named a First-Team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) on Wednesday. The opposite hitter earned her second All-American award of her career, adding to the Second-Team honor she received following her 2023 freshman campaign.



The Fort Mill, SC native etched her name in the program's record books in multiple categories. Her 33 kills in Florida's Second Round of the NCAA Tournament against No. 4/12 Kansas on Dec. 7 added to her program record - 32 kills - that she had previously set twice. Additionally, her 33 kills mark the most kills during an NCAA Tournament match by a Gator. Throughout the regular season, Martin recorded 31 kills three times during a four-set match, which marks the most kills recorded by a Florida player in four sets during the 25-point rally scoring era (2008-present).



Martin made a historic comeback after missing seven matches in the beginning of the season due to an ankle injury. Playing in just 79 percent of Florida's 117 sets, she currently ranks first in the nation for points per set (6.28) and second for kills for set (5.57).



A six-rotation player, the sophomore recorded her 1,000th-career kill in just 53 matches to become the fastest Gator to reach the milestone. Furthermore, she has recorded double-digit kills in every collegiate match played wearing the Orange and Blue.



49 Gators have combined for 141 All-Americans, with Martin earning the last two honors for Florida. Her First-Team award is the highest by a Gator since Rhamat Alhassan made First-Team in 2017.



Kennedy Martin's 2024 Season Accolades

* AVCA 2024 First-Team All-American



* AVCA's 2024 Division I Player of the Year Award Semifinalist



* AVCA All-Southeast Region Player of the Year



* AVCA All-Southeast Region First Team



* 2024 Louisville Region All-Tournament Team



* 2024 All-SEC First Team



* Earned AVCA National Division I Player of the Week honors on Oct. 29, 2024 and on Aug. 29, 2023



* 2024 SEC Player of the Week on Oct. 28 and Nov. 11



* 2024 SEC Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 28 & Nov. 11 and Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Nov. 4, Oct. 21 and Nov. 18



* Martin becomes the first Gator in program history to earn a share of the SEC Offensive Player of the Week award for five-consecutive weeks and is the only player in program history to earn SEC Offensive weekly accolades five times in a single season.



* 2024 CSC Academic All-District Team



* 2024 Preseason All-SEC Team



* Member of 2024 U-21 USA Collegiate National Team who won Gold at the 2024 NORCECA Continental Championships



* Named to the 2024 U-21 USA Collegiate National Team Roster



Sophomore Bio (2024)



* Finished her sophomore season with 512 kills for a .362 average hitting percentage. Added 578.0 points, 146 digs, 42 total blocks (6 BS, 36 BA), 31 service aces and six assists.



* Saw action and started in 24 matches



* Led Florida in kills 23 times, 23 times in points, six times in aces and four times in blocking



* Recorded four double-double matches



* Registered her fourth double-double match of the season after recording 27 kills and a season-high 11 digs against Georgia on Nov. 30



* Tallied back-to-back double-double matches, finishing with 31 kills and 10 digs at Auburn on Nov. 20 before recording 29 kills and 10 digs against UCF on Nov. 23



* Earned her first double-double of the season with 31 kills and 10 digs on Oct. 30 at Arkansas.



* Registered a season-high 11 digs in Florida's last regular-season matchup at Georiga on Nov. 30, while adding 27 kills and six blocks to finish with 30.0 points and a .412 hitting clip



* Dropped five aces to tie her career-high in Florida's sweep at Texas A&M on Oct. 18 and finished with 17 kills, six blocks, four digs and one assist.



* Posted a season-high .568 hitting percentage in Florida's season opener against Colorado State on Aug. 30 and led Florida in kills (25) and points (30.5), while also recording a season-high seven blocks, five digs and one ace



* Hit between .300-.399 thirteen times this season, four times between .400-.499 and five times above .500



* Finished with 30+ kills in five matches



2024 AVCA Division I First Team All-Americans

First Name

Last Name

School

Pos.

Class





Olivia



Babcock



University of Pittsburgh



RS



So.



Brooklyn



DeLeye



University of Kentucky



OH



So.





Rachel



Fairbanks



University of Pittsburgh



S



Sr.





Sarah



Franklin



University of Wisconsin



OH



Sr.





Andi



Jackson



University of Nebraska



MB



So.





Kennedy



Martin



University of Florida



RS



So.





Kami



Miner



Stanford University



S



Sr.





Jess



Mruzik



Penn State University



OH



Gr.





Melanie



Parra



TCU



OH



Sr.





Lexi



Rodriguez



University of Nebraska



L



Sr.





Elia



Rubin



Stanford University



OH



Jr.





Elena



Scott



University of Louisville



L



Sr.





Torrey



Stafford



University of Pittsburgh



OH



So.





Kendra



Wait



Creighton University



S



Sr.