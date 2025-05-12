The Gators will host the team’s annual Homecoming game against Mississippi State on Oct. 18.







GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Oct. 18 for the team’s annual Homecoming Game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, it was announced on Monday.







The University of Florida owns a record of 73-26-2 in Homecoming games all-time, including a 31-5 mark since 1989. Last season, the Gators handled Kentucky, 48-20, on Homecoming at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.







The UF tradition was first celebrated in 1916 and it continues to bring Gator Nation back to Gainesville year after year. More information on the festivities that will kick off during the days leading up to Homecoming, with various events taking place across campus, will be announced in the near future.







Additionally, a complete slate of game designations for the 2025 season will be announced at a later time.







2025 Football Season Tickets



After seven sold-out games in 2024, fans can now secure 2025 season tickets for the six home games in The Swamp with matchups including Long Island (Aug. 30), USF (Sept. 6), Texas (Oct. 4), Mississippi State (Oct. 18), Tennessee (Nov. 22), and Florida State (Nov. 29). Season ticket packages are available starting at less than $85 per game along with a Gator Boosters contribution.