New Story Florida Football Posts Historic Spring in the Classroom

Team posts record-breaking 3.48 spring semester GPA, along with program-best 3.46 team cumulative GPA.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida football team set the team spring semester GPA record with a 3.48, breaking the previous mark of a 3.37 spring GPA set in 2024. The team posted a-program best cumulative team GPA of 3.46, eclipsing the record of 3.34 set in the spring of 2024.

Along with the impressive GPA numbers, the Gators had 100 players (86% of team) that earned a 3.0 GPA or better in the Spring 2025 semester, including 68 that posted 3.50 or better.



Additionally, eight players posted a 4.0 GPA in the spring. In total, 99 players currently hold a 3.0 or higher cumulative GPA. The spring culminated with seven players graduating from UF.



