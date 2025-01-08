The Gators welcome the six-foot outside hitter to Gainesville for the 2025 season.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida volleyball team announced the addition of outside hitter Flormarie Heredia Colon for the 2025 season. The Dominican National Team member arrives to Gainesville for the Spring 2025 semester and brings three years of playing experience from the University of Miami.



"Both Flor's talent and experience will be great assets to our program, said Florida's Head Coach Mary Wise. In her final season of college eligibility, we're thrilled it will be with the Gators."



Previously playing in the Athletic Coast Conference (ACC), Heredia Colon was named to AVCA's East Coast All-Region Team and earned first-team All-ACC honors following her junior year and was a two-time ACC Offensive Player of the Week after leading the league in kills and points for the majority of the season.



She concluded her 2024 campaign with 525 kills and 599.5 points to lead the way for Miami, while her 278 digs and 37 aces ranked second. The six-foot outside hitter appeared in all 120 sets for Miami and recorded 29 double-digit kill matches.



The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native comes from a volleyball background, as her mother was a member of the Dominican National Team. Heredia Colon has continued in her footsteps, competing in 12 tournaments for her home nation.



Why Heredia Colon chose the University of Florida

"I wanted to try something new for my last year and meet new peoples and play at a difference stage along stars (my teammates). Coach Wise showed me lots of honesty and has a pure heart. At the end of the day, deep inside my heart I am always a Cane, but today I can say I am happy to be a Gator and continue to do and explore new things in the state that opened doors for me."



Flor is the fifth newcomer to Florida's 2025 roster. The Gators have recently announced the additions of Jordyn Byrd and Aniya Madkin and have signed two freshman: De'Andrea McMillianand Devin Dzienny



Flormarie Heredia Colon



* Position: Outside Hitter

* Height: 6'0

* Hometown: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

* Previous Team: University of Miami

* High School: Central Pointe Christian Academy (Fla.)

* Club Team: Game Pointe & Dominican National Team





At Miami (2022-24)

Career Honors



* 2024 AVCA East Coast All-Region

* Two-time 2024 ACC Offensive Player of the Week

* 2023 ACC All-Second Team honors

* Earned 2022 All-ACC Freshman Team honors

* ACC Freshman of the Week in the first week of November of 2022





2024 | Junior



* Played in 33/ 33 matches played, made appearances in 120 /120 sets

* Tallied 525 kills and 4.38 kills per set for the highest on the team

* Claimed 278 digs and 2.32 digs per set for the second highest on the team

* Totaled 63.0 blocks (12 solo and 51 block assists) and 0.53 blocks per set

* Logged 16 assists and 37 aces (second most on the team)

* Recorded 10 double-doubles

* Had 29 double-digit kill matches, including five with 20+ kills and one 30-kill match

* Hit above .300 in five matches and above .400 twice

* Season high: points (35); kills (30); digs (16); blocks (4); aces (4); assists (2)





2023 | Sophomore



* Started 27/29 matches played, made appearances in 105/113 sets

* Tallied 341 kills and 3.25 kills per set for second highest on the team

* Claimed 200 digs and 1.90 digs per set for fourth most on the team

* Totaled 54.0 blocks (six solo and 48 block assists) and 0.51 blocks per set

* Logged 15 assists, 26 aces (third most on team) and a .965 reception percentage

* Tied for highest attack percentage in a match (.667) vs. Troy

* Tied ninth for highest (.591) against Georgia Tech

* Tied eight most kills in a five-set match (25) vs. NC State

* Notched six double-doubles in digs and kills

* Had three 20+ kill games

* Season high: points (26.5); kills (25); digs (16); blocks (5); aces (4); assists (3)





2022 | Freshman



* Started in 23 matches played in 94 sets

* Recorded 274.5 points for the season and 2.92 points per set

* Tallied eight assists, 76 digs on 0.81 digs per set

* Registered 251 kills and 32.5 blocks

* Registered 18 kills thrice against UNLV (9/4), UIC (9/9), and Georgia Tech (11/4)





Career Highs











Date



Opponent



Kills



30



11/15/2024



SMU



Assists



3



08/25/2023



Maryland



Points



35



11/15/2024



SMU



Aces



4



11/17/2024



Pittsburgh



Digs



16



09/25/2024



Florida St.



Total Blocks



5



10/27/2023



Notre Dame





Flormarie Heredia Colon Stats at Miami



Year



S



MP



Kills



E



TA



Hit. Pct.



A



SA



SErr



D



BS



BA



TB



BErr



PTS







2022



94



27



251



147



643



0.162



8



3



6



76



5



31



36



10



274.5







2023



105



29



341



170



869



0.197



15



26



61



200



6



48



54



4



397







2024



120



33



525



230



1,208



0.244



16



37



90



278



12



51



63



3



599.5







Totals:



319



89



1,117



547



2,720



0.210



39



66



157



554



23



130



153



17



1,271