ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Florida Volleyball Adds Transfer Flormarie Heredia Colon

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Ring of Honor
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
36,191
102,854
113
The Gators welcome the six-foot outside hitter to Gainesville for the 2025 season.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida volleyball team announced the addition of outside hitter Flormarie Heredia Colon for the 2025 season. The Dominican National Team member arrives to Gainesville for the Spring 2025 semester and brings three years of playing experience from the University of Miami.

"Both Flor's talent and experience will be great assets to our program, said Florida's Head Coach Mary Wise. In her final season of college eligibility, we're thrilled it will be with the Gators."

Previously playing in the Athletic Coast Conference (ACC), Heredia Colon was named to AVCA's East Coast All-Region Team and earned first-team All-ACC honors following her junior year and was a two-time ACC Offensive Player of the Week after leading the league in kills and points for the majority of the season.

She concluded her 2024 campaign with 525 kills and 599.5 points to lead the way for Miami, while her 278 digs and 37 aces ranked second. The six-foot outside hitter appeared in all 120 sets for Miami and recorded 29 double-digit kill matches.

The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native comes from a volleyball background, as her mother was a member of the Dominican National Team. Heredia Colon has continued in her footsteps, competing in 12 tournaments for her home nation.

Why Heredia Colon chose the University of Florida
"I wanted to try something new for my last year and meet new peoples and play at a difference stage along stars (my teammates). Coach Wise showed me lots of honesty and has a pure heart. At the end of the day, deep inside my heart I am always a Cane, but today I can say I am happy to be a Gator and continue to do and explore new things in the state that opened doors for me."

Flor is the fifth newcomer to Florida's 2025 roster. The Gators have recently announced the additions of Jordyn Byrd and Aniya Madkin and have signed two freshman: De'Andrea McMillianand Devin Dzienny

Flormarie Heredia Colon

* Position: Outside Hitter
* Height: 6'0
* Hometown: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
* Previous Team: University of Miami
* High School: Central Pointe Christian Academy (Fla.)
* Club Team: Game Pointe & Dominican National Team


At Miami (2022-24)
Career Honors

* 2024 AVCA East Coast All-Region
* Two-time 2024 ACC Offensive Player of the Week
* 2023 ACC All-Second Team honors
* Earned 2022 All-ACC Freshman Team honors
* ACC Freshman of the Week in the first week of November of 2022


2024 | Junior

* Played in 33/ 33 matches played, made appearances in 120 /120 sets
* Tallied 525 kills and 4.38 kills per set for the highest on the team
* Claimed 278 digs and 2.32 digs per set for the second highest on the team
* Totaled 63.0 blocks (12 solo and 51 block assists) and 0.53 blocks per set
* Logged 16 assists and 37 aces (second most on the team)
* Recorded 10 double-doubles
* Had 29 double-digit kill matches, including five with 20+ kills and one 30-kill match
* Hit above .300 in five matches and above .400 twice
* Season high: points (35); kills (30); digs (16); blocks (4); aces (4); assists (2)


2023 | Sophomore

* Started 27/29 matches played, made appearances in 105/113 sets
* Tallied 341 kills and 3.25 kills per set for second highest on the team
* Claimed 200 digs and 1.90 digs per set for fourth most on the team
* Totaled 54.0 blocks (six solo and 48 block assists) and 0.51 blocks per set
* Logged 15 assists, 26 aces (third most on team) and a .965 reception percentage
* Tied for highest attack percentage in a match (.667) vs. Troy
* Tied ninth for highest (.591) against Georgia Tech
* Tied eight most kills in a five-set match (25) vs. NC State
* Notched six double-doubles in digs and kills
* Had three 20+ kill games
* Season high: points (26.5); kills (25); digs (16); blocks (5); aces (4); assists (3)


2022 | Freshman

* Started in 23 matches played in 94 sets
* Recorded 274.5 points for the season and 2.92 points per set
* Tallied eight assists, 76 digs on 0.81 digs per set
* Registered 251 kills and 32.5 blocks
* Registered 18 kills thrice against UNLV (9/4), UIC (9/9), and Georgia Tech (11/4)


Career Highs





Date

Opponent

Kills

30

11/15/2024

SMU

Assists

3

08/25/2023

Maryland

Points

35

11/15/2024

SMU

Aces

4

11/17/2024

Pittsburgh

Digs

16

09/25/2024

Florida St.

Total Blocks

5

10/27/2023

Notre Dame


Flormarie Heredia Colon Stats at Miami

Year

S

MP

Kills

E

TA

Hit. Pct.

A

SA

SErr

D

BS

BA

TB

BErr

PTS



2022

94

27

251

147

643

0.162

8

3

6

76

5

31

36

10

274.5



2023

105

29

341

170

869

0.197

15

26

61

200

6

48

54

4

397



2024

120

33

525

230

1,208

0.244

16

37

90

278

12

51

63

3

599.5



Totals:

319

89

1,117

547

2,720

0.210

39

66

157

554

23

130

153

17

1,271
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

New Story Kennedy Martin Named AVCA First Team All-American

Replies
1
Views
594
The Swamp
samble
samble
JasonHigdon

New Story Gators Power Through First Round with Sweep Over NC State

Replies
0
Views
910
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

New Story No. 24 Florida Volleyball Faces Arkansas in Midweek Road Matchup

Replies
0
Views
827
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

New Story Maggi Hall Voted 2024 USA Lacrosse Best Breakout Player

Replies
0
Views
309
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

New Story Parks Pockets SEC Freshman of the Week + Volleyball News & Notes

Replies
2
Views
199
The Swamp
Celtics99
C
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back