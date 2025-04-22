Xaivian Lee transfers in from Princeton, while CJ Ingram joins UF's freshman class



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida men's basketball has added a pair of spring signees to the roster, welcoming rising senior guard Xaivian Lee and incoming freshman CJ Ingram, head coach Todd Golden announced on Tuesday.



Lee averaged 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists at Princeton in the 2024-25 season and has scored 1,154 career points. A Toronto native, Lee posted a pair of triple-doubles and 10 20-point games during the 2024-25 campaign and also had a 21-point, 11-assist double-double in a neutral-site win vs. Rutgers. He is a two-time unanimous first-team All-Ivy League selection, and his 165 assists last season set a Princeton single-season record.



"We are elated to welcome Xaivian Lee into our program here at the University of Florida," Golden said. "We strive to identify high-achieving young men who excel in all areas of their lives, and Xaivian is a great example. Xaivian is an electric play-maker that is an equal threat to score or facilitate off the bounce. He does a great job of leading the team, putting his teammates in position to be successful while taking great care of the basketball. While our three senior leaders move on from the perimeter, it was really important to add someone of Xaivian's caliber both as a player and as a person."



In Lee's collegiate career, the 6-foot-4 guard has four 30-point games, including a pair of career-high 33-point outings vs. Harvard and Dartmouth. He also competed for Canada in the 2023 FIBA U19 World Cup following his freshman season, averaging 14.1 points per game and leading the team to a quarterfinal appearance.



Ingram joins the Gators' 2025 incoming freshman class on the heels of his senior season at Montverde Academy. A native of Hawthorne, Fla., Ingram earned a place in the Jordan Brand Classic alongside fellow incoming Gator Alex Lloyd and received honorable mention on the Naismith High School Boys' All-America Team.



"CJ is a huge addition for our program," Golden said. "We consistently talk about having guys with great attitudes, work ethics, and most importantly, the desire to be a Gator. Coming from a legacy Gator family, we know how much he cares about wearing the orange and blue. CJ was a multi-sport star who just this past year, focused solely on basketball, and you can see the great strides he's made already. CJ is a fantastic young man who comes from a great family and will represent our program very well. We are thrilled to welcome him!"



A 6-foot-6 wing, Ingram holds a top-25 ranking in the 2025 recruiting class from ESPN, 247Sports and On3. His father Cornelius Ingram was an All-SEC and national champion tight end on Florida's football team from 2004-08, also appearing in 19 basketball games his freshman season.