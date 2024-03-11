No. 13 Florida Run-Rules No. 11 Alabama to Claim Series. The Gators run-ruled the Crimson Tide for just the fourth time in program history with their 11-2 win in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Sunday evening.





TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The 13th-ranked Florida softball team dismantled No. 11 Alabama, 11-2 (5 innings), to claim the series Sunday evening at Rhoads Stadium. UF railed off 10 hits and forced UA to commit a staggering six errors in the contest with its fast-paced offense.





The Gators (21-3, 2-0 SEC) picked up a complete-game effort in the circle from freshman right-hander Ava Brown (9-1), who also went 2-for-3 at the plate with her fifth home run of the season, and held the Crimson Tide (19-3, 0-2 SEC) to just three total hits.





Florida's speedsters put immense pressure on Alabama's defense early and was able to take an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning of play. Kendra Falby fought through a 14-pitch at-bat and slapped a shot to Alabama third baseman Bailey Dowling who misplayed the ball and allowed Falby to reach safely. Wallace followed up with another shot to third that was mishandled by Dowling to put a pair of runners on first and second with no outs, which then turned into a bases loaded situation after Erickson placed a single to left field.





Reagan Walsh drove in Falby from third for the first run of the game on a groundout double play and Wallace extended the lead out to 2-0 when she scored on Jaala Torrence's (7-2) wild pitch.





Falby's speed was on display out in center field as well as she able to rob a pair of base hits from Kali Heivilin and Kenleigh Cahalan in the bottom of the second frame of action. The Odessa, Fla. native made a sliding grab in shallow center field on Heivilin's ball and tracked down Cahalan's shot deep in the left center field gap. Brown capped the frame with her first career SEC strikeout.





UF struck for its third run of the game in the top of the third inning to extend its lead out to 3-0. Falby once again put pressure on UA's defense but a hard-hit ball to Dowling at third for an infield hit also caused a wild throw that allowed her to reach second base. Wallace drove home Falby in the ensuing at-bat on an RBI single up the middle.





Alabama was able to break up Brown's no-hit bid in the bottom of the third inning and managed to close down the Florida lead to 3-2. A pair of bunt singles were sandwiched around a walk to load the bases with no outs, which was followed by an RBI fielder's choice by Abby Duchscherer and an RBI groundout to Wallace at short by Dowling plated the pair.





Brown helped her own cause in the top of the fourth when she blasted a leadoff home run to push the lead out to 4-2 over the Crimson Tide. The Montgomery, Texas native lifted the 2-2 offering from Jocelyn Briski over the left field fence for her fifth homer of the season.





The Gators offense exploded for seven runs in the top of the fifth to extend its lead out to 11-2 and put the contest into run-rule territory. Wallace led the frame off with a double up the middle, which Erickson drove her in shortly after one an RBI single to left field. Katie Kistler scored Erickson later in the frame on an RBI fielder's choice to second base, but a throwing error also allowed Korbe Otis to score on the play.





Brown notched her second RBI of the game in the next at-bat when she scored Kistler on an RBI single up the middle. Cassidy McLellan scored pinch-runner Avery Goelz on a SAC fly to left field for the fifth run of the frame, which was followed by an RBI single by Falby and the scoring effort was capped by Wallace second double of the inning.





The two teams will meet on Monday night in the series finale at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network.





Notables:



* The Gators run-rule victory over the Crimson Tide is just the fourth run-rule victory over Alabama in program history.



* March 10, 2024 - at Alabama - W, 11-2 (5)



* June 5, 2011 - Alabama (Oklahoma City, Okla.) - W, 16-2 (5)



* March 28, 2009 - vs. Alabama - W, 10-1 (5)



* March 28, 2009 - vs. Alabama - W, 9-1 (6)



* Overall, it's the program's 17th run-rule victory of the year, which leads the SEC this season.



* The Gators series victory is the fourth-straight series win in Tuscaloosa, which dates back to 2015.



* Hit Streaks



* Erickson - 4 Games



* Reached Base Safely Streaks



* Brown - 2 Games



* Wallace - 3 Games



* Erickson - 4 Games



* Multi-RBI Game



* Wallace - 8 Games



* Brown - 4 Games



* Multi-Hit Game



* Falby - 14 Games



* Wallace - 12 Games



* Erickson - 9 Games



* Brown - 5 Games