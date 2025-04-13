Sophomore pitcher Ava Brown picked up her second top-25 complete-game victory of the season.



OXFORD, Miss. - With a 14-3 victory on Saturday afternoon, the No. 6/8 Florida softball team secured the weekend series at No. 19 Ole Miss, the team's third Southeastern Conference series win of the season.



It was a masterful performance from sophomore Ava Brown (10-1) in the circle and at the plate, tossing her second complete game victory in SEC play, while also recording an RBI double.



Five different Gators drove in double-digit runs, led by Kenleigh Cahalan who went three-for-four with a three-run home run and four RBI.



With Cahalan's home run, the Gators became the first Florida team since 2011 to have five different players slug double-digit home runs in the same season.



Shumaker, who had three RBI on a pair of hits, set a new Florida freshman record for runs driven in at 61.



Florida has now won 10 of its last 11 series against the Rebels and 12 of the 14 series under head coach Tim Walton.



NOTABLES:



* Florida's 14 runs against the Rebels were its most against an SEC team since scoring 17 against No. 20 Georgia in Athens, Ga., on April 3, 2021



* Saturday was the 19th time that the Orange & Blue has tallied double-digit runs this season



* The Gators had three different players record a home run: Kenleigh Cahalan, Jocelyn Erickson and Korbe Otis



* Florida has recorded 26 multi-home run games this season, including in five straight games and in eight of 14 conference games



* All three of the Gators' SEC wins this season have been on the road: at No. 5/4 Texas A&M, at Auburn and at Ole Miss



* Florida is 14-3 on the road this season



* Kendra Falby extended her on-base streak to 47 games and has reached in all 45 games this season



* Falby went 2-for-3 with a pair of walks on Saturday



* In the series, she's gone 6-for-7 at the plate with four RBI, two walks and a stolen base



* The senior has 97 multi-hit games in her career



* In the third inning, Kenleigh Cahalan blasted a three-run home run, her 10th of the season



* It's the first time in her career she has had double-digit home runs in the same season



* Mia Williams has tallied multi-hit games in three straight outings



* She's recorded 15 multi-hit games in this season



UP NEXT:

The Gators will go for the series sweep on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on SEC Network+.