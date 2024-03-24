No. 10 Gators Sweep No. 23 Wildcats

Florida's sweep of Kentucky is the program's first SEC series sweep of the season and the first against Kentucky since the 2018 season.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The 10th-ranked Florida softball program downed No. 23 Kentucky, 7-1, to secure its first Southeastern Conference series sweep of the season. It's the first SEC series sweep for the program since UF swept Ole Miss in Oxford during the 2022 season and first at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium since Texas A&M during the 2021 season.



The Gators (29-4, 5-1 SEC) set the tone for the game a two-run bottom of the first inning against the Wildcats (20-11, 0-6 SEC) and their starting pitcher Jaden Vickers (5-4). Skylar Wallace reached via a four-pitch one out walk, stole second and then stole third, while Korbe Otis drew a walk. Otis stole second during Jocelyn Erickson's at-bat and the Phoenix, Ariz. Native drove home both Wallace and Otis on a single to left field to give UF a 2-0 lead.



Florida extended its lead out to 5-0 with a three-run bottom of the second inning. Mia Williams and Kendra Falby notched back-to-back doubles to lead off the frame, which allowed Wallace to plate Williams on an infield RBI single to second base that she beat out. Wallace stole her third base of the game and Otis loaded the bases on a 2-2 hit-by-pitch. Erickson notched her third RBI of the game on a single down the left field line that scored Falby. Wallace scored the final run of the frame as she sprinted home on a wild pitch.



Both teams were held scoreless through the next four innings and freshman right handed starter Keagan Rothrock (14-3, 3-1 SEC) didn't allow a hit until the fourth inning. Kentucky eventually broke onto the scoreboard with a SAC fly into foul territory down the left field line.



The Gators punched back in the home half of the sixth inning as Williams drew a hit-by-pitch, which was followed up shortly after with a two-run home run to right center that extended the lead out to 7-1.



Next up for the Orange & Blue is a three-game series at Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss. this upcoming Thursday through Saturday.



Notables:





* The Gators SEC series sweep of the Wildcats is the first of the season for the program.



* It's the first time the Gators have produced a series sweep against Kentucky since the 2018 season in Gainesville.



* It's the first over all series sweep of an SEC team since Ole Miss in 2022.



* It's the first SEC series sweep at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium since the 2021 season against Texas A&M.



* Skylar Wallace tied her career-high with three stolen bases today against the Wildcats.



* Wallace now has 105 career stolen bases with is second overall in Florida history behind record holder Kelsey Stewart's 113



* Keagan Rothrock earned her 14th win of the season which puts her tied for eighth overall among UF freshmen in program history along with Amanda Moore and Stacey Stevens.



* Rothrock's complete-game effort today was the 13th of the season, which is tied for fourth all-time among UF freshmen alongside Stacey Stevens.



* Her 112 strikeouts on the season place her 10th overall among UF freshmen.