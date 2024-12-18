ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Maggi Hall Voted 2024 USA Lacrosse Best Breakout Player

JasonHigdon

Hall was an IWLCA First Team All-American in 2024, playing a huge role in the Gators reaching the Final Four.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Former Florida lacrosse standout Maggi Hall was voted USA Lacrosse Magazine's Best Breakout Player in 2024, announced Wednesday morning.

Best Breakout Player is one of 16 categories in USA Lacrosse Magazine's 'Best of Lacrosse', which is an end-of-year campaign that honors the best moments and players from the year before in both men's and women's lacrosse. She was voted Best Breakout over Erin Bakes, TJ Malone, Jake Piseno and Alex Simmons.

Hall certainly broke out as a superstar for the Gators in 2024, leading the nation in points with 119 which was a 36-point jump from her total of 83 in 2023. The Bel Air, Md. native compiled 65 goals, 54 assists and 27 ground balls a year ago. The attacker logged 11 hat-tricks, including six games with five or more goals. She garnered seven or more points in nine games, and scored a career high six goals in UF's quarterfinal victory over Maryland. She set the program record for most points (119) and assists (54) in a season, along with the most assists in a game (8) and a career (127) at the University of Florida. Her 16 goals and 20 total points in the 2024 NCAA Tournament were both program tournament records.

The left-handed attacker ended her collegiate career on a 42-game point streak and finished her time in Gainesville ranked fifth all-time in points (292), seventh all-time in goals (165) and first all-time in assists (127). Hall was the 15th Gator to earn IWLCA First Team All-American honors, along with hauling in AAC Attacker of the Year and All-AAC First Team in 2024.

Hall continued to play professional lacrosse, as she participated in the Athletes Unlimited Pro Lacrosse League this past summer. She found the back of the cage 25 times and dished out 11 assists in 12 games, good for the sixth most goals in the league. She scored four goals in her professional debut, earning MVP honors of the game.

Below are the fan vote percentages for Best Breakout Player. For a full list of the 'Best of Lacrosse' winners.

1. Maggi Hall, 45.98%
2. Erin Bakes, 22.99%
3. TJ Malone, 14.75%
4. Jake Piseno, 8.56%
5. Alex Simmons, 7.72%
 
