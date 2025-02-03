ADVERTISEMENT

New Story UF MBK: Clayton Named to Bob Cousy Midseason Watch List.

Ring of Honor
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
Clayton leads the Gators in scoring, 3-point field goals and assists

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida men's basketball senior guard Walter Clayton Jr. has been selected for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year's 10-player midseason watch list, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Monday.

The senior from Lake Wales, Fla., leads the Gators with 17.4 points per game, 56 3-point field goals and 79 assists this season. Clayton is two points away from becoming the 57th player in program history to score 1,000 points as a Gator and the fifth to do so within two seasons. He is also in the midst of a program-record 44-game streak with a 3-point field goal.

Clayton has helped the Gators to an 18-3 start this season, including a 13-game win streak to open the season. He has six games with 25+ points this season, earned MVP honors at November's ESPN Events Invitational and is part of the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25.

Tickets are available for the Gators' remaining two home midweek contests:

* Tuesday, Feb. 4 vs. Vanderbilt<https://www.ticketmaster.com/florid...lle-florida-02-04-2025/event/22006101A4C023B7>
* Tuesday, Feb. 18 vs. Oklahoma<https://www.ticketmaster.com/florid...lle-florida-02-18-2025/event/22006101A4C723C1>

Tuesday's game vs. Vanderbilt is set for 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Midseason Top 10
Mark Sears, Alabama
Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga
Keshon Gilbert, Iowa State
Kam Jones, Marquette
Ace Baldwin, Penn State
Braden Smith, Purdue
Dylan Harper, Rutgers
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
Javon Small, West Virginia
 
