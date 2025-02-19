Jordan Basso, Clark Hamilton, Gabbi Koury and Gianna Monaco combined for 19 points in the win.



TAMPA, Fla. - The fifth-ranked Florida lacrosse team (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) went wire-to-wire, tying a season high 18 goals, to help defeat the USF Bulls (3-1, 0-0 AAC) by a score of 18-11 on Tuesday night.



Four Gators logged hat-tricks, led by a career best five goals from Gianna Monaco (one assist). Jordan Basso (two assists), Clark Hamilton and Gabbi Koury (two assists) each tallied three scores, as the quartet combined for 19 points. Frannie Hahn (one assist) logged two goals, along with one each from Cate Isaacson and Kaitlyn Davies. Ava Tighe logged two assists as the Gators totaled eight compared to USF's one.



UF dominated the draw circle, winning the battle 22-10. Cali Bishop logged eight draw controls and Koury totaled five, good for career highs for both players. Georgia Hoey earned the win in net, making five saves and improving to 3-1 on the season.



How It Happened



* The Gators forced a shot clock violation on the first USF possession of the game, before having three shots saved by Paige Pagano to keep it tied at zero through the first 6:49 of the game.

* With 8:11 remaining, UF got on the board scoring two goals in a 47 second span. Koury connected on a free-position opportunity, followed by a southpaw rocket from Hamilton down the alley to make it 2-0 with 7:24 remaining.

* 2:01 later, the Gators connected on three consecutive goals in a 2:06 time span. Basso scored (5:23), before she fed Frannie Hahn on the man-up who tacked on a score with 4:51 to play. Monaco concluded the run, weaving through the defense and placing the ball in the back of the cage to give UF a 5-0 advantage with 3:17 to play.

* USF got on the board at the 2:19 mark, which was answered by Basso's second goal of the game (1:14) to conclude the first quarter scoring, as UF led 6-1.

Second Quarter



* USF connected first in the quarter at the 12:06 point, quickly answered 65 seconds later by Monaco off a dish from Hahn on the man-up, as the Gators had a 7-2 lead with 11:01 left.

* The Bulls scored with 8:31 left, quickly answered 32 seconds later by Hamilton on the man-up, giving UF an 8-3 lead at the 7:59 mark.

* Back-to-back USF goals trimmed the Gators lead to three, before Basso tallied her third goal of the half off a feed from Tighe with 4:56 remaining. The Gators went into half up 9-5.

Third Quarter



* UF struck first in the quarter, as Davies connected on the score off the assist from Koury with 13:01 left to push the lead back to five.

* At the 12:37 mark, three goals transpired in a 58 second span, as USF connected to cut the lead to four, before Koury scored on a free-position shot, concluded by a USF score with 11:39 to play. UF led 11-7.

* Florida answered with two scores, first from Monaco on an acrobatic dodge to the cage (10:22), before she assisted on a Hamilton goal, giving UF a 13-7 lead with 7:35 to play.

* USF connected on a free-position goal at the 5:46 mark, before UF ended the quarter with two consecutive goals. Isaacson scored on a deep range rip (2:23), before Hahn beat the buzzer coming around the cage and scoring with 3.9 seconds to play. The Gators led 15-9 after three.

Fourth Quarter



* Monaco scored a free-position goal with 13:21 left, followed by a Koury score from Basso on the man-up 66 seconds later, as the Gators led 17-9 with 12:15 to play.

* With 6:37 remaining, Monaco copped her fifth goal of the game off the pass from Tighe, giving UF an 18-9 lead (largest of the game).

* USF tallied two consecutive goals to end the game, giving UF an 18-11 victory

Key Notes



* The Gators improve to 1-0 all-time against USF

* UF moves to 20-1 all-time against Florida schools and 32-1 against the AAC

* Basso tallied her first career hat-trick as a Gator and the 45th of her career

* Monaco totaled her third consecutive hat-trick and sixth of her career

* Koury captured her first career hat-trick

* Frannie Hahn secured her first career multi-goal game and has now had two or more points in all four games this season

* Chiara Scichilone earned her first career collegiate start and ground ball

* For the first time since May 4, 2024, four Gators totaled hat-tricks in the same game

* Three different players recorded multiple assists for the first time since May 12, 2024

* UF corralled a season best 22 draw controls

* The Gators tied a season high of 18 goals

* Florida outshot USF 38-24, won the caused turnover battle 6-2 and were even at 12-12 in ground balls

Career Highs



* Gianna Monaco - goals (5)

* Gabbi Koury - goals (3), draw controls (5)

* Cali Bishop - draw controls (8)

* Chiara Scichilone - ground balls (2), caused turnovers (2)

* Frannie Hahn - goals (2)

Active Streaks (five or more)



* Jordan Basso: points (78), assists (10)

* Gianna Monaco: points (21), goals (6)

* Theresa Bragg: caused turnovers (5)

* Georgia Hoey: saves (5)

Next Up

The No. 5 Gators will be back in action on Saturday, March 1 against No. 18 James Madison in Charlotte at 11 a.m.