Haley Hicklen joins the Gators lacrosse staff after spending the previous three seasons at the University of Pittsburgh.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida lacrosse head coach Amanda O'Leary announced Wednesday the hiring of Haley Hicklen as assistant coach for the Gators.





"We are extremely excited to welcome Haley back to the University of Florida," said O'Leary. "She had an outstanding playing career as a Gator and has used her high lacrosse IQ with her passion for the game to become a very successful coach. We are looking forward to getting Haley on campus so she can help us continue our winning tradition."





Hicklen spent the last three seasons at the University of Pittsburgh, where the Panthers ranked first in the conference in saves per game during the 2022 and 2024 seasons, while finishing second in save percentage (.465) in the ACC during 2022. In 2022, Hicklen helped anchor Pitt's goalkeeper Paulina Difatta to an ACC Tournament record 19 saves in the Panthers first round victory over Louisville.



Previous to Pittsburgh, Hicklen spent a year at George Washington University as the Defensive Coordinator and goalie coach.





"I am proud to come back to Florida," said Hicklen. It is a dream come true to return to my alma mater to coach alongside my long-term mentor, Mandee O'Leary. I am eager to give back to the student athletes, program, University, and Gator Nation. Florida lacrosse has a tradition of excellence that I am proud to uphold and help push to reach new program heights. As an alum myself, I know what it means to be a Florida Gator and I feel an extra sense of responsibility to honor those who have been a part of making this program special.







Hicklen returns to Gainesville after playing goalkeeper for the Gators from 2016 - 2019, where she appeared in 80 games and started 62 of them. The Towson, Md. native is the all-time leader in minutes played (3868:27 minutes) and ground balls (194), along with ranking second all-time in saves (566) at UF. She posted a career 48-15 record in net for the Gators, becoming a one-time IWLCA All-American and a three-time Tewaaraton Watch List nominee. She was named AAC Goalkeeper of the Year in 2019, after receiving Big East Goalkeeper of the Year in 2017 and 2018.





Professional Playing Experience

The former goalkeeper took part in the Women's Professional Premier League (WPLL) in 2019, where she won a championship with the Baltimore Brave. She also participated in the 2021 Athletes Unlimited Professional Lacrosse season.



Gator Graduate

Hicklen graduated from UF in 2019 with a Bachelor's of Science in Sustainability and the Built Environment with a minor in Landscape Architecture.