Basketball Hovde Named Columbia Head Coach

Ring of Honor
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
Hovde has directed the top two scoring offensive seasons in Florida history

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida men's basketball assistant coach Kevin Hovde has been named head coach at Columbia University, Columbia announced on Monday.

A native of Kennett Square, Penn., Hovde (pronounced HUV-dee) was hired at Florida by Todd Golden in 2022 and has been on UF's staff ever since, overseeing the team's offense. He previously worked at Columbia for five seasons from 2011-16, four of those as an assistant coach.

Under Hovde's guidance, Florida has posted the two highest-scoring seasons in program history, averaging 85.6 points per game last season and 85.4 to date this season. The Gators' 356 3-point field goals is one away from matching the program record of 357, set in 2011-12.

"Hov and I have worked together five out of six years I've been a head coach," Golden said at a recent press conference. "He's just an incredible basketball mind, but an even better person. Again, just incredibly mature, responsible. Always being ahead of the game with what he does. He deserves a lot of credit for how explosive our offense is."

Hovde is the second member of the Florida coaching staff to take a head coaching job, with John Andrzejek recently named head coach at Campbell.

Hovde will continue with Florida through the NCAA Tournament. The Gators face Maryland in San Francisco on Thursday at 7:39 p.m. EDT.

Kevin Hovde Timeline
2025-

Columbia

Head Coach

2022-25

Florida

Assistant Coach

2021-22

Richmond

Assistant Coach

2019-21

San Francisco

Associate Head Coach

2016-19

San Francisco

Assistant Coach

2012-16

Columbia

Assistant Coach

2011-12

Columbia

Director of Basketball Operations

2006-11

Richmond

Student-Athlete

UF Release
 
