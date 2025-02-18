JasonHigdon
Ring of Honor
Staff
-
- Nov 5, 2021
-
- 36,667
-
- 104,819
-
- 113
Theis led Marquette to 10 NCAA Tournaments, including three semifinal runs in 2018, 2022 and 2024.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Ryan Theis, who has guided Marquette to 10 NCAA Tournament appearances and holds the highest winning percentage among head coaches in MU history (.749), is now the University of Florida head volleyball coach, Athletic Director Scott Stricklin announced Monday. An assistant coach for the Gators in the 2006 and 2007 seasons, Theis makes his return to Gainesville, bringing 17 seasons of head coaching experience and a 74% winning pct. (402-141).
Theis (pronounced TICE) becomes the third head coach since the UF program was reinstated in 1984. He joins the Gators after spending 11 years at Marquette (2014-24). During his time with the Golden Eagles, Theis amassed a record of 258-87 (.748) and led the program to 10 NCAA Tournament berths, advancing to NCAA Regional semifinal action three times, including in 2024. The Golden Eagles won three Big East Regular Season Championships.
They Said:
“It is a great honor to be named the head coach of the Florida Gators. I have been a fan and admirer of Florida volleyball and Mary Wise for more than 25 years.
“I had the privilege of working for Mary and even married into the Gator family. Jenn, our boys and I are beyond excited to enter back into Gator Nation and call this our home.
“I want to thank Scott Stricklin, the entire staff and administration who helped make this possible and continue to position our program to be the best in the country.
“I also want to thank Marquette University and the late Dr. Lovell and recently retired athletic director Bill Scholl for providing me the opportunity to lead Marquette University for the last 11 years. I will always be indebted to Marquette, the city of Milwaukee and will fondly remember the wonderful relationships I have built there.
“I am excited to continue the legacy created by Mary Wise. We will embrace the expectations through an others-oriented, team approach. We will make daily choices that steer us toward success and be champions in everything we do.
“I’m looking forward to representing this great University and engaging with everyone that touches our program and the Gator Nation.”
Ryan Theis, Florida Volleyball Head Coach
“We are excited to welcome Ryan and his family back to Gainesville to lead our storied Volleyball program,” said Athletics Director Scott Stricklin. “After two seasons as an assistant coach for the Gators, Ryan went on to build highly successful programs at Ohio and Marquette, competing for and winning championships while making deep runs in the NCAA Tournament.
“Beyond winning at a high level, Ryan has an intentional approach in developing the overall student athlete - athletically, academically and socially while embracing the community and University. Along with his wife Jenny, a Gator Great (2010 Florida Athletics Hall of Fame inductee) and a two-time SEC Player of the Year under Coach Wise, Ryan and his family will make a seamless transition back to UF as he leads this famed program and proudly represents the Orange and Blue.”
Scott Stricklin, Florida Athletic Director
Theis Coaching Career:
Theis is in the top 15 among active NCAA Division I head coaches in winning percentage (.740; 402-141 career record). In his 17 years as a head coach he has never had fewer than 21 wins in a full season with a career-best 29 victories with the Golden Eagles in 2022. He also led Marquette to 28-win seasons in both 2018 and 2019 and trips to the NCAA Sweet 16 in 2018, 2022 and 2024.
Theis holds the highest winning percentage among head coaches in MU history (.740), ending the last 10 seasons in the top 45 RPI. Six Marquette players earned All-American honors and 16 were All-Big East performers since Theis’ first season in 2014.
Before Theis was named head coach of the Golden Eagles, he served as the head volleyball coach at Ohio University from 2008-2014. Under his leadership, the Bobcats made four NCAA Championship appearances, including a pair of trips to the second round (2009 and 2010), and claimed four Mid-American Conference tournament championships. Both NCAA second round defeats came at the hands of seeded-hosts in pivotal fifth sets.
A two-time MAC Coach of the Year (2009 and 2013), Theis mentored three AVCA All-Americans during his tenure in Athens and helped 13 players earn all-conference accolades, including three conference player of the year selections.
He compiled a 79-17 (.823) record in league action at Ohio while winning three regular season league titles (six East Division championships) and was a combined 28-4 over his final two conference campaigns. Additionally, he became the most victories Bobcats’ coach in history with 144 wins.
Theis accumulated eight years of NCAA Division I coaching experience at various stops. In addition to his coaching duties, he spent six of those years in the role of recruiting coordinator at three different institutions.
Theis spent two seasons at the University of Florida (2006-07) as offensive and recruiting coordinator. During his two seasons in Gainesville the Gators compiled an overall record of 59-6 (38-2 Southeastern Conference), won a pair of conference titles and advanced to the NCAA regional semifinals.
His first recruiting class at Florida, which comprised the Gators' freshman class in 2007, included two of the nation's top 30 high school players and rated among the 10 best classes in the country. Theis was also critical in the signing of the Gators' 2008 class, which featured four players in the national top 30, including the top overall recruit, and was named the nation's No. 1 class by PrepVolleyball.com.
He also helped teams at each of his previous assistant coaching stops - Northwestern, Indiana and Eastern Illinois - to NCAA tournament appearances.
Theis began his collegiate playing career at Milwaukee in 1996, but the program was discontinued after that season. He then served as head coach while playing for the UW-Milwaukee club team from 1997-00, and was a two-time All-Midwest 10 selection as a setter and a three-time team captain.
Theis is originally from Madison, Wisconsin and earned his bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee before obtaining his master’s in Athletic Administration/Sport Management from Eastern Illinois University. Theis is married to the former Jenny Manz<https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-volleyball/roster/jenny-manz/9569> and they have three sons: Carter, Caleb and Colby.
Jenny is one of the most accomplished players in program history when she wore the Orange in Blue from 1996-99, earning All-America and SEC Player of the Year honors in 1998 and 1999.
Ryan Theis at a Glance:
* 402-141 career record in 17 seasons as head coach
* 74% winning pct. | ranked top-15 nationally
* 14 total NCAA Tournament appearances (10 Marquette | 4 Ohio)
* 3 total NCAA Regional Semifinal appearances (2018, 2022, 2024)
* 11 Conference Championships (Regular season: 3 MU, 3 Ohio; Tournament: 1 MU; 4 Ohio)
* 3 Conference Coach of the Year honors
* 16, 20+ win seasons as head coach
* Marquette’s first ever AVCA Top 10 Ranking (#7 in 2019)
Ryan Theis Year-by-Year
Year
School
Overall
Conference
Conf. Finish
Conf Tourn
NCAA
2008
Ohio
24-8 (.750)
12-2 (.857)
2nd -MAC
1st
First Round
2009
Ohio
27-7 (.794)
15-1 (.938)
1st
1st
Second Round
2010
Ohio
22-13 (.629)
10-7 (.588)
T4th
1st
Second Round
2011
Ohio
23-10 (.697)
14-4 (.778)
T2nd
T3rd
2012
Ohio
21-10 (.677)
15-3 (.833)
1st
T3rd
2013
Ohio
27-6 (.818)
17-2 (.895)
1st
1st
First Round
2014
Marquette
24-9 (.727)
14-4 (.778)
3rd - Big East
1st
First Round
2015
Marquette
22-12 (.647)
12-6 (.667)
4th
2nd
Second Round
2016
Marquette
23-9 (.719)
13-5 (.722)
2nd
2nd
First Round
2017
Marquette
22-10 (.688)
15-3 (.833)
2nd
2nd
First Round
2018
Marquette
28-7 (.800)
15-2 (.882)
2nd
2nd
Third Round
2019
Marquette
28-6 (.824)
16-2 (.889)
2nd
2nd
Second Round
2020-21*
Marquette
10-4 (.714)
4-2 (.667)
2nd
2021
Marquette
26-6 (.813)
16-2 (.889)
T1st
2nd
First Round
2022
Marquette
29-4 (.879)
17-1 (.944)
T1st
2nd
Third Round
2023
Marquette
21-11 (.656)
16-2 (.889)
T1st
T3rd
Second Round
2024
Marquette
25-9 (.735)
16-2 (.889)
2nd
2nd
Third Round
Career
17 seasons
402-141 (.740)
Ohio
6 seasons
144-54 (.727)
Marquette
11 seasons
258-87 (.748)
*2020-21 season played in spring 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic. NCAA limited field to 48 teams
Ryan Theis File
Coaching Career
● Florida Head Volleyball Coach (2025-present)
● Marquette University, Milwaukee Head Volleyball Coach (2014-2024)
● Ohio University Head Volleyball Coach (2008-2014)
● Florida Assistant Volleyball Coach (2006- March 2008)
● Northwestern Assistant Volleyball Coach (2004-2006)
● University of Indiana Assistant Volleyball Coach (2002-2004)
● Eastern Illinois University Assistant Volleyball Coach (2000-2002)
Coaching Honors
● 2017 Big East Coaching Staff of the Year
● 2009 and 2013 Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year
Degree:
Master’s in Athletic Administration/Sport Management - Eastern Illinois University
Bachelor’s in Kinesiology - University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Ryan Theis, who has guided Marquette to 10 NCAA Tournament appearances and holds the highest winning percentage among head coaches in MU history (.749), is now the University of Florida head volleyball coach, Athletic Director Scott Stricklin announced Monday. An assistant coach for the Gators in the 2006 and 2007 seasons, Theis makes his return to Gainesville, bringing 17 seasons of head coaching experience and a 74% winning pct. (402-141).
Theis (pronounced TICE) becomes the third head coach since the UF program was reinstated in 1984. He joins the Gators after spending 11 years at Marquette (2014-24). During his time with the Golden Eagles, Theis amassed a record of 258-87 (.748) and led the program to 10 NCAA Tournament berths, advancing to NCAA Regional semifinal action three times, including in 2024. The Golden Eagles won three Big East Regular Season Championships.
They Said:
“It is a great honor to be named the head coach of the Florida Gators. I have been a fan and admirer of Florida volleyball and Mary Wise for more than 25 years.
“I had the privilege of working for Mary and even married into the Gator family. Jenn, our boys and I are beyond excited to enter back into Gator Nation and call this our home.
“I want to thank Scott Stricklin, the entire staff and administration who helped make this possible and continue to position our program to be the best in the country.
“I also want to thank Marquette University and the late Dr. Lovell and recently retired athletic director Bill Scholl for providing me the opportunity to lead Marquette University for the last 11 years. I will always be indebted to Marquette, the city of Milwaukee and will fondly remember the wonderful relationships I have built there.
“I am excited to continue the legacy created by Mary Wise. We will embrace the expectations through an others-oriented, team approach. We will make daily choices that steer us toward success and be champions in everything we do.
“I’m looking forward to representing this great University and engaging with everyone that touches our program and the Gator Nation.”
Ryan Theis, Florida Volleyball Head Coach
“We are excited to welcome Ryan and his family back to Gainesville to lead our storied Volleyball program,” said Athletics Director Scott Stricklin. “After two seasons as an assistant coach for the Gators, Ryan went on to build highly successful programs at Ohio and Marquette, competing for and winning championships while making deep runs in the NCAA Tournament.
“Beyond winning at a high level, Ryan has an intentional approach in developing the overall student athlete - athletically, academically and socially while embracing the community and University. Along with his wife Jenny, a Gator Great (2010 Florida Athletics Hall of Fame inductee) and a two-time SEC Player of the Year under Coach Wise, Ryan and his family will make a seamless transition back to UF as he leads this famed program and proudly represents the Orange and Blue.”
Scott Stricklin, Florida Athletic Director
Theis Coaching Career:
Theis is in the top 15 among active NCAA Division I head coaches in winning percentage (.740; 402-141 career record). In his 17 years as a head coach he has never had fewer than 21 wins in a full season with a career-best 29 victories with the Golden Eagles in 2022. He also led Marquette to 28-win seasons in both 2018 and 2019 and trips to the NCAA Sweet 16 in 2018, 2022 and 2024.
Theis holds the highest winning percentage among head coaches in MU history (.740), ending the last 10 seasons in the top 45 RPI. Six Marquette players earned All-American honors and 16 were All-Big East performers since Theis’ first season in 2014.
Before Theis was named head coach of the Golden Eagles, he served as the head volleyball coach at Ohio University from 2008-2014. Under his leadership, the Bobcats made four NCAA Championship appearances, including a pair of trips to the second round (2009 and 2010), and claimed four Mid-American Conference tournament championships. Both NCAA second round defeats came at the hands of seeded-hosts in pivotal fifth sets.
A two-time MAC Coach of the Year (2009 and 2013), Theis mentored three AVCA All-Americans during his tenure in Athens and helped 13 players earn all-conference accolades, including three conference player of the year selections.
He compiled a 79-17 (.823) record in league action at Ohio while winning three regular season league titles (six East Division championships) and was a combined 28-4 over his final two conference campaigns. Additionally, he became the most victories Bobcats’ coach in history with 144 wins.
Theis accumulated eight years of NCAA Division I coaching experience at various stops. In addition to his coaching duties, he spent six of those years in the role of recruiting coordinator at three different institutions.
Theis spent two seasons at the University of Florida (2006-07) as offensive and recruiting coordinator. During his two seasons in Gainesville the Gators compiled an overall record of 59-6 (38-2 Southeastern Conference), won a pair of conference titles and advanced to the NCAA regional semifinals.
His first recruiting class at Florida, which comprised the Gators' freshman class in 2007, included two of the nation's top 30 high school players and rated among the 10 best classes in the country. Theis was also critical in the signing of the Gators' 2008 class, which featured four players in the national top 30, including the top overall recruit, and was named the nation's No. 1 class by PrepVolleyball.com.
He also helped teams at each of his previous assistant coaching stops - Northwestern, Indiana and Eastern Illinois - to NCAA tournament appearances.
Theis began his collegiate playing career at Milwaukee in 1996, but the program was discontinued after that season. He then served as head coach while playing for the UW-Milwaukee club team from 1997-00, and was a two-time All-Midwest 10 selection as a setter and a three-time team captain.
Theis is originally from Madison, Wisconsin and earned his bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee before obtaining his master’s in Athletic Administration/Sport Management from Eastern Illinois University. Theis is married to the former Jenny Manz<https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-volleyball/roster/jenny-manz/9569> and they have three sons: Carter, Caleb and Colby.
Jenny is one of the most accomplished players in program history when she wore the Orange in Blue from 1996-99, earning All-America and SEC Player of the Year honors in 1998 and 1999.
Ryan Theis at a Glance:
* 402-141 career record in 17 seasons as head coach
* 74% winning pct. | ranked top-15 nationally
* 14 total NCAA Tournament appearances (10 Marquette | 4 Ohio)
* 3 total NCAA Regional Semifinal appearances (2018, 2022, 2024)
* 11 Conference Championships (Regular season: 3 MU, 3 Ohio; Tournament: 1 MU; 4 Ohio)
* 3 Conference Coach of the Year honors
* 16, 20+ win seasons as head coach
* Marquette’s first ever AVCA Top 10 Ranking (#7 in 2019)
Ryan Theis Year-by-Year
Year
School
Overall
Conference
Conf. Finish
Conf Tourn
NCAA
2008
Ohio
24-8 (.750)
12-2 (.857)
2nd -MAC
1st
First Round
2009
Ohio
27-7 (.794)
15-1 (.938)
1st
1st
Second Round
2010
Ohio
22-13 (.629)
10-7 (.588)
T4th
1st
Second Round
2011
Ohio
23-10 (.697)
14-4 (.778)
T2nd
T3rd
2012
Ohio
21-10 (.677)
15-3 (.833)
1st
T3rd
2013
Ohio
27-6 (.818)
17-2 (.895)
1st
1st
First Round
2014
Marquette
24-9 (.727)
14-4 (.778)
3rd - Big East
1st
First Round
2015
Marquette
22-12 (.647)
12-6 (.667)
4th
2nd
Second Round
2016
Marquette
23-9 (.719)
13-5 (.722)
2nd
2nd
First Round
2017
Marquette
22-10 (.688)
15-3 (.833)
2nd
2nd
First Round
2018
Marquette
28-7 (.800)
15-2 (.882)
2nd
2nd
Third Round
2019
Marquette
28-6 (.824)
16-2 (.889)
2nd
2nd
Second Round
2020-21*
Marquette
10-4 (.714)
4-2 (.667)
2nd
2021
Marquette
26-6 (.813)
16-2 (.889)
T1st
2nd
First Round
2022
Marquette
29-4 (.879)
17-1 (.944)
T1st
2nd
Third Round
2023
Marquette
21-11 (.656)
16-2 (.889)
T1st
T3rd
Second Round
2024
Marquette
25-9 (.735)
16-2 (.889)
2nd
2nd
Third Round
Career
17 seasons
402-141 (.740)
Ohio
6 seasons
144-54 (.727)
Marquette
11 seasons
258-87 (.748)
*2020-21 season played in spring 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic. NCAA limited field to 48 teams
Ryan Theis File
Coaching Career
● Florida Head Volleyball Coach (2025-present)
● Marquette University, Milwaukee Head Volleyball Coach (2014-2024)
● Ohio University Head Volleyball Coach (2008-2014)
● Florida Assistant Volleyball Coach (2006- March 2008)
● Northwestern Assistant Volleyball Coach (2004-2006)
● University of Indiana Assistant Volleyball Coach (2002-2004)
● Eastern Illinois University Assistant Volleyball Coach (2000-2002)
Coaching Honors
● 2017 Big East Coaching Staff of the Year
● 2009 and 2013 Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year
Degree:
Master’s in Athletic Administration/Sport Management - Eastern Illinois University
Bachelor’s in Kinesiology - University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee