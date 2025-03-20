The Florida assistant coach helped lead the Gators' elite defense



RALEIGH, N.C - Florida men's basketball assistant coach John Andrzejek has been named head coach at Campbell University, Campbell announced on Thursday.



A Hamilton, N.Y., native, Andrzejek (pronounced AN-der-zheck) has been on Florida's coaching staff the past two seasons and played a crucial role in the Gators' defensive improvement this season.



Under Andrzejek's direction this season, Florida's defensive efficiency improved from 94th last season to No. 9 this season. The Gators also rank sixth nationally in effective field goal percentage, eighth in 3-point field goal percentage and 15th in 2-point field goal percentage.



"John Andrzejek deserves a lot of credit for our defense," Florida head coach Todd Golden said on Sunday following Florida's SEC Tournament championship. "He keeps us honest and makes sure we practice defensively enough every day. Just his intensity has really raised our floor that way."



Andrzejek will continue with Florida through the NCAA Tournament.



John Andrzejek Timeline

2025-



Campbell



Head Coach



2023-25



Florida



Assistant Coach



2019-23



Washington State



Assistant Coach



2018-19



Dartmouth



Assistant Coach



2017-18



Johns Hopkins



Assistant Coach



2016-17



San Francisco



Director of Basketball Operations



2014-16



Columbia



Director of Basketball Operations



2011-14



Columbia



Student Manager