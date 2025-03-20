JasonHigdon
Ring of Honor
Nov 5, 2021
- 36,890
- 105,427
- 113
The Florida assistant coach helped lead the Gators' elite defense
RALEIGH, N.C - Florida men's basketball assistant coach John Andrzejek has been named head coach at Campbell University, Campbell announced on Thursday.
A Hamilton, N.Y., native, Andrzejek (pronounced AN-der-zheck) has been on Florida's coaching staff the past two seasons and played a crucial role in the Gators' defensive improvement this season.
Under Andrzejek's direction this season, Florida's defensive efficiency improved from 94th last season to No. 9 this season. The Gators also rank sixth nationally in effective field goal percentage, eighth in 3-point field goal percentage and 15th in 2-point field goal percentage.
"John Andrzejek deserves a lot of credit for our defense," Florida head coach Todd Golden said on Sunday following Florida's SEC Tournament championship. "He keeps us honest and makes sure we practice defensively enough every day. Just his intensity has really raised our floor that way."
Andrzejek will continue with Florida through the NCAA Tournament.
John Andrzejek Timeline
2025-
Campbell
Head Coach
2023-25
Florida
Assistant Coach
2019-23
Washington State
Assistant Coach
2018-19
Dartmouth
Assistant Coach
2017-18
Johns Hopkins
Assistant Coach
2016-17
San Francisco
Director of Basketball Operations
2014-16
Columbia
Director of Basketball Operations
2011-14
Columbia
Student Manager
