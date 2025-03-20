ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Andrzejek Named Campbell Head Coach

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Ring of Honor
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
36,890
105,427
113
The Florida assistant coach helped lead the Gators' elite defense

RALEIGH, N.C - Florida men's basketball assistant coach John Andrzejek has been named head coach at Campbell University, Campbell announced on Thursday.

A Hamilton, N.Y., native, Andrzejek (pronounced AN-der-zheck) has been on Florida's coaching staff the past two seasons and played a crucial role in the Gators' defensive improvement this season.

Under Andrzejek's direction this season, Florida's defensive efficiency improved from 94th last season to No. 9 this season. The Gators also rank sixth nationally in effective field goal percentage, eighth in 3-point field goal percentage and 15th in 2-point field goal percentage.

"John Andrzejek deserves a lot of credit for our defense," Florida head coach Todd Golden said on Sunday following Florida's SEC Tournament championship. "He keeps us honest and makes sure we practice defensively enough every day. Just his intensity has really raised our floor that way."

Andrzejek will continue with Florida through the NCAA Tournament.

John Andrzejek Timeline
2025-

Campbell

Head Coach

2023-25

Florida

Assistant Coach

2019-23

Washington State

Assistant Coach

2018-19

Dartmouth

Assistant Coach

2017-18

Johns Hopkins

Assistant Coach

2016-17

San Francisco

Director of Basketball Operations

2014-16

Columbia

Director of Basketball Operations

2011-14

Columbia

Student Manager
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: toryicho, GatorNMidGA, BCSpell and 3 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

New Story Ryan Theis Named Florida Volleyball’s Head Coach (UF Release)

Replies
6
Views
900
The Swamp
therealbuckygator
therealbuckygator
JasonHigdon
  • Sticky

Basketball OFFICAL March Madness Discussion Thread + Tourney Challenge Link/Bracket

Replies
144
Views
4K
The Swamp
DC407
D
JasonHigdon

Basketball Clayton, Condon Named to Coaches’ All-SEC Team

Replies
8
Views
673
The Swamp
bgator1
bgator1
JasonHigdon

Basketball Clayton Named to Wooden Award Late Midseason Top 20

Replies
2
Views
403
The Swamp
DC407
D
JasonHigdon

Basketball Golden named to Naismith Coach of the year award

Replies
10
Views
1K
The Swamp
G8RSRULE
G8RSRULE
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back