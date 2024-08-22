ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Hansen Picked for Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
The Weatherford, Texas product looks to make the lone star state proud in 2024.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gators tight end Hayden Hansen has been selected for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List. The Award aims to recognize the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity.



In order to qualify for the award, a player must have played football at and graduated from a Texas High School and/or currently play at Texas D1 four-year college.



Hansen, a native of Weatherford, Texas, enters his redshirt sophomore season at Florida after a 2023 campaign that saw him compete in all 12 contests for the gators last season including nine starts. He tallied 12 receptions for 150 yards, including two touchdowns. He reigned in his first collegiate touchdown against Kentucky last season, and brought down his longest pass of the season for 38 yards against Missouri.



The Watch List announced today will be narrowed to up to 16 semifinalists in November and then up to 5 finalists in December. They will be selected by broadcasters, commentators, journalists, fans, and previous winners. The finalists will be brought to Tyler for The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet scheduled for January 22, 2025.
 
