Florida's five selections is tied for the most of any program in the country.



OKLAHOMA CITY - Jocelyn Erickson, Kendra Falby, Korbie Otis, Keagan Rothrock and Reagan Walsh were named to the 2025 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 53 Watch List, USA Softball announced on Wednesday afternoon.



Florida's five selections is tied with Oklahoma for the most athletes recognized of the 26 universities represented on the list.

Erickson was a top-26 finalist for the award last season, while Otis was a top-10 selection.



The prestigious award "aims to recognize exceptional athletic achievement among female collegiate softball players across Division I schools nationwide."



Lauren Haegar (2015) and Kelly Barnhill (2017) are the two Gators in program history to win the award. Florida's two honorees lead the Southeastern Conference among original membership.



The Top 25 Finalists for the 2025 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award will be announced on April 30.



While an athlete does not have to be on the Watch List to be considered for the Top 25, the eventual USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will come from the Top 25 Finalists.



The Top 10 Finalists will be revealed May 14 with the Top 3 being released May 19. The 2025 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will be announced prior to the NCAA Women's College World Series (WCWS).



In ESPN.com/USA Softball's Collegiate Top 25 Preseason Poll, which was revealed on Tuesday, Florida was ranked No. 2. It's the highest preseason ranking for the Gators since the 2018 season.



Florida opens the season against North Florida on Feb. 6 at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.