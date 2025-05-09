ADVERTISEMENT

Softball Four Gators Claim Five All-Southeastern Conference Softball Awards

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Ring of Honor
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
37,314
106,973
113
Kendra Falby, Reagan Walsh, Taylor Shumaker and Mia Williams each earned SEC awards for their efforts during the 2025 season.

ATHENS, Ga. - The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday morning that Kendra Falby, Reagan Walsh and Taylor Shumaker have been named First Team All-SEC and Mia Williams has been named to the All-SEC Second Team, as voted on by the league's coaches.

Falby also picked up an All-Defensive Team selection for the second year in a row.

The All-SEC Teams consist of 21 student-athletes on the First Team, 22 student-athletes on the Second Team and a 10-member All-Defensive Team. No ties were broken.

Walsh and Falby are now both three-time All-SEC selections, earning First Team honors in 2024 and Second Team honors in 2023.

Williams is a first-time selection.

Kendra Falby- Senior - Outfield

* 2025 All-SEC First Team, 2025 SEC All-Defensive Team
* 2025 USA Softball Division I Collegiate Player of the Year Top 25 Finalist
* Led the conference in both hits (35) and triples (2) and ranked in the top-10 in batting average (.393) and runs (23)
* Tallied eight multi-hit games and three multi-RBI games in SEC play
* Reached base and recorded a hit in all but two conference games and held a 17-game hitting streak
* Had a perfect fielding percentage with 63 putouts and one assist in 64 chances, with three home run robberies

Reagan Walsh - Senior - Infield

* 2025 All-SEC First Team
* Named SEC Player of the Week on March 3 and NFCA Player of the Week on March 4
* Led the Gators with 11 multi-hit and nine multi-RBI games in SEC play
* Ranked in the top-10 in the SEC in hits (31), RBI (26), batting average (.388), total bases (49) and sacrifice flies (3) in league play
* Fielded a league-high 13 double plays with a perfect fielding percentage at first base
* Hit five home runs, including her third grand slam of the season against Arkansas on April 6 and had a pair of home runs at Texas A&M on March 8

Taylor Shumaker - Freshman- Outfield

* 2025 All-SEC First Team
* 2025 USA Softball Division I Collegiate Player of the Year Top 25 Finalist
* 2025 NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year Top 10 Finalist
* Four-time SEC Freshman of the Week (Feb. 10, March 10, April 22 & May 5)
* First Florida freshman to earn First Team honors since Brittany Schutte in 2011
* Led the SEC with nine doubles in league play
* Ranked in the top-10 in hits (29) and RBI (25) in the SEC
* Hit five home runs against conference opponents, including first career grand slam against No. 1 Oklahoma on May 2
* Recorded nine multi-hit and six multi-RBI games

Mia Williams - Sophomore - Infield

* 2025 All-SEC Second Team
* Named SEC Player of the Week on April 15
* Hit 10 home runs in league play, third-most of any player in the conference
* Held a .716 slugging percentage in SEC games, a team-best, with 20 RBI, 21 hits, 17 runs and two doubles
* 57% (12-of-21) of her hits went for extra bases
* Slugged a pair of home runs at Ole Miss on April 11, the first multi-home run game of her career
* Recorded four multi-hit and five multi-RBI games

Player of the Year: Bri Ellis, Arkansas
Pitcher of the Year: Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee
Newcomer of the Year: Sam Landry, Oklahoma
Freshman of the Year: Tori Edwards, LSU
Coach of the Year: Patty Gasso, Oklahoma

All-SEC First Team
Audrey Vandagriff

Alabama

Bri Ellis

Arkansas

AnnaLea Adams

Auburn

Kendra Falby

Florida

Taylor Shumaker

Florida

Reagan Walsh

Florida

Tori Edwards

LSU

Jaden Pone

Ole Miss

Sierra Sacco

Mississippi State

Julia Crenshaw

Missouri

Sam Landry

Oklahoma

Nelly McEnroe-Marinas

Oklahoma

Kasidi Pickering

Oklahoma

Taylor Pannell

Tennessee

Karlyn Pickens

Tennessee

Reese Atwood

Texas

Teagan Kavan

Texas

Mia Scott

Texas

Joley Mitchell

Texas

Emiley Kennedy

Texas A&M

Mya Perez

Texas A&M


All-SEC Second Team
Kali Heivilin

Alabama

Robyn Herron

Arkansas

Reagan Johnson

Arkansas

Ella McDowell

Arkansas

Mia Williams

Florida

Dallis Goodnight

Georgia

Hallie Mitchell

Kentucky

Maci Bergeron

LSU

Sydney Berzon

LSU

Danieca Coffey

LSU

Lexie Brady

Ole Miss

Persy Llamas

Ole Miss

Nadia Barbary

Mississippi State

Raelin Chaffin

Mississippi State

Gabbie Garcia

Oklahoma

Sam Gress

South Carolina

Kayden Henry

Texas

Ashton Maloney

Texas

Katie Stewart

Texas

Mac Barbara

Texas A&M

Amari Harper

Texas A&M

Koko Wooley

Texas A&M


SEC All-Defensive Team
Pitcher

Sam Landry

Oklahoma


Sam Gress

South Carolina

Catcher

Reese Atwood

Texas

First Base

Bri Ellis

Arkansas

Second Base

Ailana Agbayani

Oklahoma

Shortstop

Gabbie Garcia

Oklahoma

Third Base

Nadia Barbary

Mississippi State

Left Field

Jaden Pone

Ole Miss

Center Field

Kendra Falby

Florida

Right Field

Ashton Maloney

Texas
 
Latest posts

