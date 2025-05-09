Kendra Falby, Reagan Walsh, Taylor Shumaker and Mia Williams each earned SEC awards for their efforts during the 2025 season.



ATHENS, Ga. - The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday morning that Kendra Falby, Reagan Walsh and Taylor Shumaker have been named First Team All-SEC and Mia Williams has been named to the All-SEC Second Team, as voted on by the league's coaches.



Falby also picked up an All-Defensive Team selection for the second year in a row.



The All-SEC Teams consist of 21 student-athletes on the First Team, 22 student-athletes on the Second Team and a 10-member All-Defensive Team. No ties were broken.



Walsh and Falby are now both three-time All-SEC selections, earning First Team honors in 2024 and Second Team honors in 2023.



Williams is a first-time selection.



Kendra Falby- Senior - Outfield



* 2025 All-SEC First Team, 2025 SEC All-Defensive Team

* 2025 USA Softball Division I Collegiate Player of the Year Top 25 Finalist

* Led the conference in both hits (35) and triples (2) and ranked in the top-10 in batting average (.393) and runs (23)

* Tallied eight multi-hit games and three multi-RBI games in SEC play

* Reached base and recorded a hit in all but two conference games and held a 17-game hitting streak

* Had a perfect fielding percentage with 63 putouts and one assist in 64 chances, with three home run robberies



Reagan Walsh - Senior - Infield



* 2025 All-SEC First Team

* Named SEC Player of the Week on March 3 and NFCA Player of the Week on March 4

* Led the Gators with 11 multi-hit and nine multi-RBI games in SEC play

* Ranked in the top-10 in the SEC in hits (31), RBI (26), batting average (.388), total bases (49) and sacrifice flies (3) in league play

* Fielded a league-high 13 double plays with a perfect fielding percentage at first base

* Hit five home runs, including her third grand slam of the season against Arkansas on April 6 and had a pair of home runs at Texas A&M on March 8



Taylor Shumaker - Freshman- Outfield



* 2025 All-SEC First Team

* 2025 USA Softball Division I Collegiate Player of the Year Top 25 Finalist

* 2025 NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year Top 10 Finalist

* Four-time SEC Freshman of the Week (Feb. 10, March 10, April 22 & May 5)

* First Florida freshman to earn First Team honors since Brittany Schutte in 2011

* Led the SEC with nine doubles in league play

* Ranked in the top-10 in hits (29) and RBI (25) in the SEC

* Hit five home runs against conference opponents, including first career grand slam against No. 1 Oklahoma on May 2

* Recorded nine multi-hit and six multi-RBI games



Mia Williams - Sophomore - Infield



* 2025 All-SEC Second Team

* Named SEC Player of the Week on April 15

* Hit 10 home runs in league play, third-most of any player in the conference

* Held a .716 slugging percentage in SEC games, a team-best, with 20 RBI, 21 hits, 17 runs and two doubles

* 57% (12-of-21) of her hits went for extra bases

* Slugged a pair of home runs at Ole Miss on April 11, the first multi-home run game of her career

* Recorded four multi-hit and five multi-RBI games



Player of the Year: Bri Ellis, Arkansas

Pitcher of the Year: Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee

Newcomer of the Year: Sam Landry, Oklahoma

Freshman of the Year: Tori Edwards, LSU

Coach of the Year: Patty Gasso, Oklahoma



All-SEC First Team

Audrey Vandagriff



Alabama



Bri Ellis



Arkansas



AnnaLea Adams



Auburn



Kendra Falby



Florida



Taylor Shumaker



Florida



Reagan Walsh



Florida



Tori Edwards



LSU



Jaden Pone



Ole Miss



Sierra Sacco



Mississippi State



Julia Crenshaw



Missouri



Sam Landry



Oklahoma



Nelly McEnroe-Marinas



Oklahoma



Kasidi Pickering



Oklahoma



Taylor Pannell



Tennessee



Karlyn Pickens



Tennessee



Reese Atwood



Texas



Teagan Kavan



Texas



Mia Scott



Texas



Joley Mitchell



Texas



Emiley Kennedy



Texas A&M



Mya Perez



Texas A&M





All-SEC Second Team

Kali Heivilin



Alabama



Robyn Herron



Arkansas



Reagan Johnson



Arkansas



Ella McDowell



Arkansas



Mia Williams



Florida



Dallis Goodnight



Georgia



Hallie Mitchell



Kentucky



Maci Bergeron



LSU



Sydney Berzon



LSU



Danieca Coffey



LSU



Lexie Brady



Ole Miss



Persy Llamas



Ole Miss



Nadia Barbary



Mississippi State



Raelin Chaffin



Mississippi State



Gabbie Garcia



Oklahoma



Sam Gress



South Carolina



Kayden Henry



Texas



Ashton Maloney



Texas



Katie Stewart



Texas



Mac Barbara



Texas A&M



Amari Harper



Texas A&M



Koko Wooley



Texas A&M





SEC All-Defensive Team

Pitcher



Sam Landry



Oklahoma





Sam Gress



South Carolina



Catcher



Reese Atwood



Texas



First Base



Bri Ellis



Arkansas



Second Base



Ailana Agbayani



Oklahoma



Shortstop



Gabbie Garcia



Oklahoma



Third Base



Nadia Barbary



Mississippi State



Left Field



Jaden Pone



Ole Miss



Center Field



Kendra Falby



Florida



Right Field



Ashton Maloney



Texas