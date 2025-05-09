JasonHigdon
Ring of Honor
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
- 37,314
- 106,973
- 113
Kendra Falby, Reagan Walsh, Taylor Shumaker and Mia Williams each earned SEC awards for their efforts during the 2025 season.
ATHENS, Ga. - The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday morning that Kendra Falby, Reagan Walsh and Taylor Shumaker have been named First Team All-SEC and Mia Williams has been named to the All-SEC Second Team, as voted on by the league's coaches.
Falby also picked up an All-Defensive Team selection for the second year in a row.
The All-SEC Teams consist of 21 student-athletes on the First Team, 22 student-athletes on the Second Team and a 10-member All-Defensive Team. No ties were broken.
Walsh and Falby are now both three-time All-SEC selections, earning First Team honors in 2024 and Second Team honors in 2023.
Williams is a first-time selection.
Kendra Falby- Senior - Outfield
* 2025 All-SEC First Team, 2025 SEC All-Defensive Team
* 2025 USA Softball Division I Collegiate Player of the Year Top 25 Finalist
* Led the conference in both hits (35) and triples (2) and ranked in the top-10 in batting average (.393) and runs (23)
* Tallied eight multi-hit games and three multi-RBI games in SEC play
* Reached base and recorded a hit in all but two conference games and held a 17-game hitting streak
* Had a perfect fielding percentage with 63 putouts and one assist in 64 chances, with three home run robberies
Reagan Walsh - Senior - Infield
* 2025 All-SEC First Team
* Named SEC Player of the Week on March 3 and NFCA Player of the Week on March 4
* Led the Gators with 11 multi-hit and nine multi-RBI games in SEC play
* Ranked in the top-10 in the SEC in hits (31), RBI (26), batting average (.388), total bases (49) and sacrifice flies (3) in league play
* Fielded a league-high 13 double plays with a perfect fielding percentage at first base
* Hit five home runs, including her third grand slam of the season against Arkansas on April 6 and had a pair of home runs at Texas A&M on March 8
Taylor Shumaker - Freshman- Outfield
* 2025 All-SEC First Team
* 2025 USA Softball Division I Collegiate Player of the Year Top 25 Finalist
* 2025 NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year Top 10 Finalist
* Four-time SEC Freshman of the Week (Feb. 10, March 10, April 22 & May 5)
* First Florida freshman to earn First Team honors since Brittany Schutte in 2011
* Led the SEC with nine doubles in league play
* Ranked in the top-10 in hits (29) and RBI (25) in the SEC
* Hit five home runs against conference opponents, including first career grand slam against No. 1 Oklahoma on May 2
* Recorded nine multi-hit and six multi-RBI games
Mia Williams - Sophomore - Infield
* 2025 All-SEC Second Team
* Named SEC Player of the Week on April 15
* Hit 10 home runs in league play, third-most of any player in the conference
* Held a .716 slugging percentage in SEC games, a team-best, with 20 RBI, 21 hits, 17 runs and two doubles
* 57% (12-of-21) of her hits went for extra bases
* Slugged a pair of home runs at Ole Miss on April 11, the first multi-home run game of her career
* Recorded four multi-hit and five multi-RBI games
Player of the Year: Bri Ellis, Arkansas
Pitcher of the Year: Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee
Newcomer of the Year: Sam Landry, Oklahoma
Freshman of the Year: Tori Edwards, LSU
Coach of the Year: Patty Gasso, Oklahoma
All-SEC First Team
Audrey Vandagriff
Alabama
Bri Ellis
Arkansas
AnnaLea Adams
Auburn
Kendra Falby
Florida
Taylor Shumaker
Florida
Reagan Walsh
Florida
Tori Edwards
LSU
Jaden Pone
Ole Miss
Sierra Sacco
Mississippi State
Julia Crenshaw
Missouri
Sam Landry
Oklahoma
Nelly McEnroe-Marinas
Oklahoma
Kasidi Pickering
Oklahoma
Taylor Pannell
Tennessee
Karlyn Pickens
Tennessee
Reese Atwood
Texas
Teagan Kavan
Texas
Mia Scott
Texas
Joley Mitchell
Texas
Emiley Kennedy
Texas A&M
Mya Perez
Texas A&M
All-SEC Second Team
Kali Heivilin
Alabama
Robyn Herron
Arkansas
Reagan Johnson
Arkansas
Ella McDowell
Arkansas
Mia Williams
Florida
Dallis Goodnight
Georgia
Hallie Mitchell
Kentucky
Maci Bergeron
LSU
Sydney Berzon
LSU
Danieca Coffey
LSU
Lexie Brady
Ole Miss
Persy Llamas
Ole Miss
Nadia Barbary
Mississippi State
Raelin Chaffin
Mississippi State
Gabbie Garcia
Oklahoma
Sam Gress
South Carolina
Kayden Henry
Texas
Ashton Maloney
Texas
Katie Stewart
Texas
Mac Barbara
Texas A&M
Amari Harper
Texas A&M
Koko Wooley
Texas A&M
SEC All-Defensive Team
Pitcher
Sam Landry
Oklahoma
Sam Gress
South Carolina
Catcher
Reese Atwood
Texas
First Base
Bri Ellis
Arkansas
Second Base
Ailana Agbayani
Oklahoma
Shortstop
Gabbie Garcia
Oklahoma
Third Base
Nadia Barbary
Mississippi State
Left Field
Jaden Pone
Ole Miss
Center Field
Kendra Falby
Florida
Right Field
Ashton Maloney
Texas
