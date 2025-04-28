ADVERTISEMENT

Softball Lorenz & Wallace Named to Team USA Roster For 2025 World Games

The 2025 World Games will take place from August 13-17 in Chengdu, China.

OKLAHOMA CITY - Florida softball's Amanda Lorenz and Skylar Wallace were named to the 2025 USA Softball Women's National Team (WNT) World Games roster.

The duo was selected to the squad by the Women's National Team Selection Committee following a four-day selection trial.

The 15-player roster, including Wallace and Lorenz, and three alternates will represent Team USA at the 2025 World Games, taking place from August 13-17 in Chengdu, China.

This is Wallace's first time being selected to the Women's National Team.

She previously played for the U.S. Women's Elite Team in 2024.

"Making the World Cup team this year is something I've been working toward for a long time," Wallace said.

"It's proof that hard work does get rewarded - that showing up ready to be challenged, taking extra reps, pushing yourself and taking the time to reflect and grow makes opportunities like this possible. Representing the USA is an unmatched feeling, and I can't wait to get after it and represent the Red, White, and Blue with grit, passion, determination and hard work. I'm forever grateful."

This is Lorenz's fourth time being selected to the Women's National Team and her second time playing in the World Cup.

"I'm so honored and thankful for the opportunity to represent our country on the international stage," Lorenz said.

"Representing Team USA is a dream come true. I wouldn't not have had this opportunity without Coach Walton pushing me to be my best. I'm so thankful that I'm a Gator for life. Go Gators and Go Eagles!"
 
