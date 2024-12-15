JasonHigdon
Award is given annually to best long snapper in the nation.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gators long snapper Rocco Underwood was named the winner of the 2024 Mannelly Award, presented by Zebra Technologies, on Friday night. The award is given annually to the best long snapper in the nation.
Under the guidance of GameChanger Coordinator Chris Couch and Senior Analyst, Joe Houston, Underwood was also named Second-Team All-America by the AFCA and Second-Team All-SEC this season.
The Lake Mary, Fla. Native has been the starting long snapper for the Gators each of the last three seasons. A six-foot-three, 228-pound former high school tight end, Underwood boasts more physicality than is typical for the position. In 2024, his uncharacteristic athleticism has allowed him to become a weapon in the field position battle to compliment Florida's Ray Guy Award semifinalist, Jeremy Crawshaw.
His connections with Crawshaw have led to an elite punting unit, with Crawshaw ranking 15th in the nation in average yards per punt, and eighth in net punt yards. Underwood himself has logged three tackles and a fumble recovery on punt return attempts, establishing himself as one of the most versatile specialists in the country.
Underwood is just the second SEC long snapper to take home the honor, joining Thomas Fletcher (2020, Alabama) who serves as a graduate assistant coach for GameChangers for the Gators.
