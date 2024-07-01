ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Grace Stark Secures Her Spot on the 2024 Olympic Roster

Grace Stark Secures Her Spot on the 2024 Olympic Roster. The NCAA 100m H Champion will represent the United States at her first Olympics.


EUGENE, Ore. – The Gators continued to add to their list of Olympians on the final day of the U.S. Track & Field Olympic Trials. Grace Stark, who won the 110m Hurdles at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Ore. just two weeks ago, has now made her first Olympic roster. Stark achieved the Olympic standard in the event earlier this season during a competition at the Pepsi Florida Relays. Therefore, her third-place finish earned her an automatic berth to Paris.


Other Gators that concluded competition at the Olympic Trials include Will Claye, Omar Craddock, Sean Dixon-Bodie, Cory McGee, Christian Taylor and Corvell Todd.


HOW IT HAPPENED – Finals
Women’s 100m H
Grace Stark, who had set a new personal best in the 100m H six times this season, did so for a seventh instance to punch her ticket to Paris. After recording a new best time of 12.45 in the semifinals on Saturday, Stark shaved 0.14 seconds off her time, running an outstanding 12.31. This improves her own University of Florida school record and is the second-best time ever by a collegian on an all-date basis.


Men’s Triple Jump
The four Gators competing in the Triple Jump final placed fourth, fifth, sixth and tenth. The top finisher, Omar Craddock, recorded a season-best jump of 16.84m/55’3”. Current Gator Sean Dixon-Bodie was the fifth-place finisher and did so courtesy of a personal best of 16.80m/55’1.5”. Dixon-Bodie now holds sole possession of No. 6 on the UF All-Time Top 10 list. Will Claye placed sixth with 16.73m/54’10.75” and Christian Taylor finished tenth recording a best jump of 16.32m/53’6.5”.


Women’s 1500m
In a race that featured eight women running sub-four-minute times, Cory McGee put up her best race of her career in her effort to return to the Olympics. McGee set a new personal record of 3:57.44, earning her a fifth-place finish.


Men’s High Jump
Corvell Todd recorded a fifth-place finish at the Olympic Trials, an improvement from his finish at the 2024 US Championships where he finished seventh. Todd’s best jump of Sunday landed at 2.21m/7’3”.


Women’s Javelin
Gator Great Avidone Allgood finished fourth at the Olympic Trials with a mark of 57.52m/188’8”.


RESULTS
Sunday, June 30
Events
Place. Athlete – Time/Mark | Notes


Men’s High Jump (Finals)

5. Corvell Todd – 2.21m/7’3”

Women’s Javelin (Finals)

4. Avidone Allgood – 57.52m/188’8

Men’s Triple Jump (Finals)

4. Omar Craddock – 16.84m/55’3” | Season Best
5. Sean Dixon-Bodie – 16.80m/55’1.5” | Personal Best
6. Will Claye – 16.73m/54’10.75”
10. Christian Taylor – 16.32m/53’6.5”

Women’s 100m H (Finals)

3. Grace Stark – 12.31 | Olympic Qualifier, PB

Women’s 1500m (Finals)

5. Cory McGee – 3:57.44 | Personal Best


GATORS IN THE OLYMPICS
Name
Event

Grant Holloway

110m H

Malcolm Clemons

Long Jump

Grace Stark

100m H

Jasmine Moore

Long Jump

Jasmine Moore

Triple Jump

Anna Hall

Heptathlon


UP NEXT
After the official Olympic rosters are named on July 7, Gators Track & Field athletes will travel to Paris, France for the 2024 Olympics. Track & Field will span from August 1 to August 11 at the 2024 Olympic Games.
 
