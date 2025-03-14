JasonHigdon
Ring of Honor
Staff
-
- Nov 5, 2021
-
- 36,850
-
- 105,315
-
- 113
Friday Free-for-All: The Choice is Yours + Friday Visitors Headed to The Swamp
FIGHT NIGHT:
Charles Oliveira announces return date, Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway fight demanded by the fans. He already knocked Holloway out in the 3rd? Would a rematch be any different? If Holloway is not for Topuria, then who?
Who do you want to see Oliveira fight next? Justin? Dustin? What fight do you want to see?
UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. LopesApril 12, 2025 PPV
Kaseya Center, Miami, FL
I like Volk, but it will not be a good night for him because he is not the same fighter, and Lopez is a STONE-COLD KILLER. I can't see Volk making it out of the third round - walk away, Alexander!!
Paddy Pimblett needs to be careful. Congrats, you choked out an old, awful Bobby Green in your last fight, but now, Michael Chandler at the April 12 Co-Main Event will brutally KO Paddy Pimblett as far as Paddy fighting Dustin Poirier before he retires, no, sir.
MEGA FIGHT BREWING
After months of uncertainty, Dana White has provided a positive—and somewhat hopeful—update on the ongoing Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall saga. Jones will go down as the GOAT, but how long must he keep fighting new, younger guys who want that massive payday? Jones is 37 now, but when some young beast comes around four years from now, must Jones fight again at 41? Is this guy's legacy not secured? Sooner or later, Father Time will whip your tail!!
On the Diamond:
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - No. 7 Florida takes a five-game winning streak into SEC Opening Weekend against undefeated, No. 2 Tennessee with a top-10 face-off in Knoxville, Tenn.
Florida is 27-23 vs. the Vols under Sully. The last time Florida traveled to Knoxville, the Gators won the series 2-1. How big of a test is this for the Gators staff? What are you expecting?
Big-Time Recruits Headed to The Swamp (Friday, March 14, 2025)
Head Coach Billy Napier and the Gators will host some of the top high school football players in America on Friday, March 14, 2025)
If you are in Gainesville this weekend, you might encounter the following players.
Desmond Green 2026 Interior Offensive Lineman All the major off rs - Georgia could be the team to beat.
Malcolm Gaston 2026 Offensive Tac le Florida, Florida State, and North Carolina have offered.
Cederian Morgan 2026 Wide Receiver 30+ Offers and Counting. He might be the top overall player regardless of position on the Big Board. The WR board is very deep and rich with talent for the Gators.
Marquez Daniel 2026 Wide Receiver: Another Out-of-State primary target for the Gators.
Kevin Ford Jr 2026 Edge Defender: Will he leave the state of Texas?
Ja Reylan Mc Coy 2026 Defensive End
Derrek Cooper 2026 All Purpose Back Could be the No. 1 Player in the Sunshine State - Can do it all. No 1 All-Purpose RB in the Country
Justice Fitzpatrick 20 6 Safety Not many are talking about this kid, but they should - fantastic d fender.
Shmar Akande 2026 Cornerback Toledo
One of the top WRs on the Big Board
Brian Williams JrWide Receiver •6'4" | 180 lbs
Class of 2026 @ Lake Mary | Lake Mary, FL
Brian Williams Jr 2026 Wide Receiver
"Other than the Gators, I'm seriously considering every school that is showing me interest and love. I'm very appreciative of it all."
"Ultimately, I'd want to have a public decision made by July. By that time, I should know where I will be going."
"As far as who will help me make my decision, it will be my mom and dad. They've been a big part in my recruitment."
"Top three most important factors when deciding a school will be a school that takes development seriously, a school that WANTS me, and someplace where I feel at home wherever that may be."
"My overall thoughts about the Gators staff so far have been very good. They have been showing me a lot of love. Many coaches have been reaching out and seem excited about me."
"On the field, I'm a playmaker who moves like a 5'10 guy but plays at my size of 6'4. Off the field, I'm a man of character who is God fearing and tries my best to set a good example for the people watching me."
Who will last longer in the SEC Tourney and March Madness?
Auburn 27-4
Florida 27-4
Tennessee 25-6
Alabama 24-7
For Your Viewing Pleasure:
I am enjoying Reacher! Season 3 on Prime
When retired Military Police Officer Jack Reacher is arrested for a murder he did not commit, he finds himself in the middle of a deadly conspiracy full of dirty cops, shady businessmen, and scheming politicians.
I'm loving 1923 (Paramount +) right now, but when the hell will Spencer make it home? Will he?
The Duttons face new challenges in the early 20th century, including the rise of Western expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression.
Love Hurts (Fandango) Kid Loved
Marvin is a Milwaukee realtor who receives a crimson envelope from Rose, a former partner-in-crime whom he left for dead. He now finds himself thrust back into a world of ruthless hitmen and double-crosses that turn his open houses into deadly war zones. Hunted by his brother, a volatile crime lord, Marvin must confront the choices that haunt him and the history he never truly buried.
Ke Huy Quan (Short Round/Data) Temple of Doom/Goonies
Marshawn Lynch (Seattle)
Daniel Wu
Sean Astin
Ariana Debose
MLB Spring Training
Giants 13-3
Cubs 11-5
Dodgers 12-8
Blue Jays 12-6
Red Sox 10-7
Braves 8-7
Yankees 8-9
Gators Set to Compete at NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships. Nine athletes will compete in five events for the Orange and Blue
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Florida Gators Track and Field will send nine competitors to the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Virginia Beach, capping the Indoor season at the nation's premier collegiate meet.
The Gators send entries in five events to the national title meet, spanning the sprints, middle distance, distance and jumps disciplines.
Last Time Out
The Gators wrapped up the SEC Indoor Tournament on March 1, their first Championship meet of the season. The Gators took home three medals, with the Women's DMR squad earning bronze, Hilda Olemomoi claiming silver in the 3000m, and Tia Wilson earning SEC Gold in the Mile. Wilson (first team), Olemomoi (second team), Gabrielle Edwards (third team) and Jessica Edwards (third team) earned all-conference honors for their efforts.
The Entries
Anthaya Charlton
At the Razorback Invitational on Friday, January 31, Anthaya Charlton posted the second-best long jump in collegiate history - a 6.98m leap that took not only the collegiate lead, but the world lead. If she can approach that monumental personal best, she will contend for her first-ever NCAA individual title.
Beth Morley
The junior from West Yorkshire, England earned her spot at the indoor championships with an exceptional 4:26.76 time in the 1 Mile event at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational at Boston University on February 15. Her historic heat in Boston, which featured the collegiate record in the event, saw seven of the 16 eventual NCAA indoor Qualifiers. Morley's time is currently No. 12 in NCAA.
Hilda Olemomoi
Olemomoi qualified for the national championship meet in the first race of the season for the Gators. On December 7, 2024, Olemomoi posted the third-fastest Indoor 5000m race in NCAA History, all but immediately securing her spot at the NCAA championships. Her 14:52.84 time is No. 2 in program history, and she became just the third woman in collegiate history to post a sub-15-minute time.
Asia Phillips
Phillips, the top freshman in the Triple Jump event this season, burst the NCAA bubble at the SEC Indoor Championships. Her 13.38m performance earned her the No. 16 spot on the NCAA leaderboards and a trip to the title meet. She is the only freshman in the Triple Jump field.
Men's 4x400m Relay
The Men's program will send one event entry to the national meet in the 4x400m Relay. Florida currently holds the second-fastest time in NCAA this season (not adjusted). The Gators' 3:02.80 time was set in the first race of the season, run by Rios Prude, Wanya McCoy, Ashton Schwartzman and Jenoah McKiver at the Corky Classic in Lubbock, Texas. In Virginia Beach, a group of Prude, Schwartzman, Vance Nilsson, Malique Smith-Band and Nicholas Spikes will compete for the Orange and Blue.
McKiver also qualified in the 400m, while McCoy qualified in the 60m and 200m, though the two were ultimately scratched ahead of the championship meet.
NCAA Championship Meet Schedule - Florida Gators Entrants
Time
Event
Athlete
3:30 p.m. ET
Women's 1 Mile Prelim
Beth Morley
3:30 p.m. ET
Women's Long Jump FINAL
Anthaya Charlton
4:42 p.m. ET
Women's 5000m FINAL
Hilda Olemomoi
Time
Event
Athlete
2:20 p.m. ET
Women's Triple Jump FINAL
Asia Phillips
3:00 p.m. ET
Women's 1 Mile FINAL *
Beth Morley
7:20 p.m. ET
Men's 4x400m Relay FINAL
Prude, Schwartzman, Nilsson, Smith-Band, Spikes
Top-10 Meeting for Senior Night: No. 3 Florida versus No. 10 Kentucky
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - No. 3 Florida gymnastics close 2025 home and regular-season action playing host to No. 10 Kentucky for Senior Night & GNV Night presented by Florida Dairy Farmers. The Wildcats are the Gators fifth top-10 opponent this season and each of Florida's 10 meets this season contained a top-15 opponent.
Both teams come into Friday's competition off of top performances. Kentucky turned in a season-best 197.925 versus then No. 16 Arkansas in its 2025 home finale on March 7. Florida turned in its season best road score of 198.025 in its win at then No. 14 Alabama.
All nine Southeastern Conference teams are among the current top 20, including six in the top 10. There is one other top-10 dual Friday and it of course includes another pair of league teams - No. 2 LSU at No. 10 Georgia.
The meet starts at 6:45 p.m. ET in the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
Gators Senior Night:
The careers of Florida's two graduates and four seniors - Sloane Blakely, Bri Edwards, Ellie Lazzari, Riley McCusker, Victoria Nguyen and Leanne Wong - plus Morgan Hurd and manager Will Gomez will be celebrated in a post-meet ceremony.
Florida Gators Seniors Class Notes:
* Advanced to NCAA team final in 2021 (4th), 2022 (2nd), 2023 (2nd) and 2024 (4th)
* One NCAA individual champion (Wong - 2024 bars)
* Won 2021, 2022, 2023 & 2024 Southeastern Conference regular-season trophies
* Swept 2022 & 2023 Southeastern Conference regular-season and Championship meet titles
* Earned 29 All-America honors (Blakely/1, Lazzari/2, McCusker/1, Nguyen/3 & Wong/22)
* Four SEC event titles (2023 Blakely - vault; 2021: Lazzari - beam; 2022 & 2023 Wong - beam)
* Each earned WCGA Scholastic All-American and Academic All-Southeastern Conference honors during their collegiate careers
* Three already graduated with honors with their bachelor's degrees - Edwards, Lazzari and Nguyen
Arrive Early to Cheer Your Gators
Be in your Exactech Arena seat by 6:45 p.m. to take in the floor projection show, which leads into the Gators entrance into the arena.
Here's some tips to expedite your trip to the Exactech Arena Friday:
Getting TO the Arena:
* Season parking holders can enter the O'Connell Center lot off Lemerand Drive OR SW 2nd Avenue.
* A complimentary parking shuttle transports fans from which originates at Garage 109 (located at corner of Archer Road and Lemerand Drive to the O'Connell Center. The parking shuttle begins at 5 p.m.
* Use the Waze app to provide the best route to parking shuttle.
to see your options in real time.
* For 5-10 minutes following Gator gymnastics meets, Lemerand Drive will close for north and south bound traffic from University Avenue to Stadium Road to provide pedestrians a safe exit.
Getting IN the Arena:
* To get tickets ahead of Friday's meet, visit the FloridaGators.com ticket site or stop by the Gator Ticket Office (open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.).
* Gate 1 will be open for each gymnastics meet. UF students should enter at Gate 3.
* Bags are checked before entering the building. Everyone will go through the O'Connell Center metal detectors when entering. When using the metal detectors, fans need to empty their pockets prior to screening, then walk through the detector. After that, tickets will be scanned and then you are ready to cheer your Gators!
Friday's Promotions:
* Ticket Deal - Get two 200 level tickets for just $10
* Free Scrunchie - First 1,000 fans get a Gators scrunchie
* Gate 1 Giveaways - Be sure to pick up 2025 Gators Gymnastics 10.0 fan cards when you enter at O'Connell Center Gate 1.
* O2B Kid's Corner - Located on the Practice Courts near Gate 4, kids can get free giveaways, temporary tattoos, play games, make posters, meet the mascots & Dazzlers, and more!
How to Follow the Gators:
Follow the action live:
Watch: SEC Network + - action called Friday by Kyle Crooks and Stacey Abbott Gleim
Tickets: $15 - $30
Gators Last Time Out:
No. 4 Florida gymnastics used the nation's 10th-highest and second-highest road team score total of 2025 to take a rare dual-meet win in Coleman Coliseum.
The Gators won 198.025 - 197.45 over No. 14 Alabama on March 7 to claim its fourth consecutive dual meet victory in Coleman Coliseum - and the fifth in program history.
It's not a site of many Gator victories. Florida is now 5-17 in dual meet action at Alabama, with those wins coming in 1979, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025.
The meet was tied at the midway point, but the Gators took a 0.525 lead into the final rotation after a solid floor exercise performance. A six-for-six balance beam set pushed the Gators' winning margin out to 0.575.
Two Gators claimed four of the evening's five event titles Friday. Senior All-American Leanne Wong matched the evening's high mark of 9.975 to win vault. Junior All-American Selena Harris-Miranda won uneven bars (9.95) and then used that same mark to share the balance beam title with Wong. Alabama's Lily Hudson took the floor exercise win at 9.975.
Wong used a 39.725 to win her sixth all-around title of the season and the 20th of her career. That 39.725 shares the nation's second-highest road total this season. The six wins equal her collegiate high set as a sophomore. Harris-Miranda shared second in the all-around with Hudson at 39.65.
Kentucky in 2025:
The Wildcats comes into Friday's meet after posting its season best to win 197.925-197.725 over No. 16 Arkansas to close 2025 home action. That total stands as No. 3 in program history. UK turned in season highs for vault (49.425), beam (49.525) and set the program floor exercise record (49.725).
Kentucky and Florida are among the 10 programs with a gymnast who earned a 10.0 this season. Last Friday, Wildcat sophomore Creslyn Brose received her first collegiate 10.0 to win the UK-Arkansas floor title. Florida's Sloane Blakely (floor) Selena Harris-Miranda (vault) and Leanne Wong (beam) recorded 10.0s this season. Sloane Blakely is sidelined for remainder of season with injury suffered during Feb. 21 floor performance at Oklahoma.