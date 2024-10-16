GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida softball program has announced a pair of Blue & Orange intrasquad scrimmages on Thursday, Oct. 17 and Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.



Fans will have an opportunity to get a first look at the 2025 Gators as the practices will be free and open to the entire public.



Gates open at 3:30 p.m.



Florida will kick off its fall exhibition slate at home on Friday, Oct. 25 vs. Jacksonville.



The team will host a canned food drive during the fall season and encourages fans to bring canned goods for their admission to all games.



Florida Softball Fall Exhibition Schedule

Date



Opponent



Location



Time



Thursday, Oct. 17



Orange & Blue Scrimmage



Home



3:30 p.m.



Wednesday, Oct. 23



Orange & Blue Scrimmage



Home



3:30 p.m.



Friday, Oct. 25



Jacksonville



Home



6 p.m.



Sunday, Oct. 27



Florida State



Home



2 p.m.



Friday, Nov. 1



at North Florida



Away



6 p.m.



Sunday, Nov. 3



Mercer vs. Florida SouthWestern State College (5 innings)

UF vs. Florida SouthWestern State College (5 innings)

UF vs. Mercer (5 innings)



Home



1 p.m.



Thursday, Nov. 7



Saint Leo



Home



6 p.m.



Friday, Nov. 8



UCF



Home



6 p.m.



Thursday, Nov. 14



Central Florida College



Home



6 p.m.