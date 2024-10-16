JasonHigdon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida softball program has announced a pair of Blue & Orange intrasquad scrimmages on Thursday, Oct. 17 and Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.
Fans will have an opportunity to get a first look at the 2025 Gators as the practices will be free and open to the entire public.
Gates open at 3:30 p.m.
Florida will kick off its fall exhibition slate at home on Friday, Oct. 25 vs. Jacksonville.
The team will host a canned food drive during the fall season and encourages fans to bring canned goods for their admission to all games.
Florida Softball Fall Exhibition Schedule
Date
Opponent
Location
Time
Thursday, Oct. 17
Orange & Blue Scrimmage
Home
3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Orange & Blue Scrimmage
Home
3:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25
Jacksonville
Home
6 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Florida State
Home
2 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 1
at North Florida
Away
6 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Mercer vs. Florida SouthWestern State College (5 innings)
UF vs. Florida SouthWestern State College (5 innings)
UF vs. Mercer (5 innings)
Home
1 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Saint Leo
Home
6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8
UCF
Home
6 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Central Florida College
Home
6 p.m.
