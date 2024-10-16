ADVERTISEMENT

Softball Gators Announce Open Practice Details

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida softball program has announced a pair of Blue & Orange intrasquad scrimmages on Thursday, Oct. 17 and Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

Fans will have an opportunity to get a first look at the 2025 Gators as the practices will be free and open to the entire public.

Gates open at 3:30 p.m.

Florida will kick off its fall exhibition slate at home on Friday, Oct. 25 vs. Jacksonville.

The team will host a canned food drive during the fall season and encourages fans to bring canned goods for their admission to all games.

Florida Softball Fall Exhibition Schedule
Date

Opponent

Location

Time

Thursday, Oct. 17

Orange & Blue Scrimmage

Home

3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Orange & Blue Scrimmage

Home

3:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

Jacksonville

Home

6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Florida State

Home

2 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1

at North Florida

Away

6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3

Mercer vs. Florida SouthWestern State College (5 innings)
UF vs. Florida SouthWestern State College (5 innings)
UF vs. Mercer (5 innings)

Home

1 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7

Saint Leo

Home

6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

UCF

Home

6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Central Florida College

Home

6 p.m.
 
