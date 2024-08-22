Johnson Jr., Crawshaw and Marshall Jr. each earned second-team honors.







GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Four Florida Gators Student-athletes were slected to the Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team, the conference announced on Thursday. Montrell Johnson Jr., Jason Marshall Jr. and Jeremy Crawshaw each earned a second-team nod, while Trey Smack earned a third team selection as a kickoff specialist.







Montrell Johnson Jr. | Running Back | Sr. | New Orleans, La. | Preseason Coaches All-SEC Second-Team



Johnson Jr. enters his senior season after starting 11 games in 2023 and leading the Gators in rushing each of the last two seasons. His 817 rushing yards was good for 10th in the conference last season, and the Louisiana native is one of just two players in last season's top-10 that will be returning to the conference next season. Johnson was second among SEC running backs in receiving yards in the 2023 season. He has recorded six 100-yard rushing games as a Gator and enters this season with 2,496 career rushing yards, with three consecutive seasons of 800 yards or more. This preseason, Johnson Jr. has also been named to the Media Days All-SEC Second-team, Athlon Sports All-SEC Second-Team, CFN All-SEC Second-team, the Doak Walker Award Watch List, and the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List.







Jason Marshall Jr. | Corner Back | Sr. | Miami, Fla. | Preseason Coaches All-SEC Second-Team



Marshall Jr. enters his senior season at Florida after 28-straight starts at CB for Florida over the last three seasons. He led the team with 10 pass breakups in his junior season, the most of any player returning to the Southeastern Conference next season. He was also named to other preseason all-conference lists, including the SEC Media Days Poll Third-Team, CFN All-SEC Second-team, the Athlon Sports second-team defense, Phil Steele second-team defense, and the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List. This is his second-straight season appearing on this list, earning a third-team selection last season.







Jeremy Crawshaw | Punter | Sr. | Emu Plains, New South Wales, Australia | Preseason Coaches All-SEC Second-Team



Crawshaw returns for his fifth season with Florida and third as the Gators starting punter. The 2023 campaign saw Crashaw set career (46.7) and single season (48.9) program records in average yards per punt. The Australian native was named to the AP All-SEC Second Team in 2023. Crashaw also earned preseason honors from the SEC Media Days Poll, Athlon Sports, Sporting News, CFN and Phil Steele.







Trey Smack | Kicker | Jr. | Severna Park, Md. | Preseason Coaches All-SEC Third Team



Smack earns the nod to the Preseason Coaches All-SEC Third-Team as a kickoff specialist. He was named the Gators starting kicker going into the team's 2023 week three match up against No. 11 Tennessee. Smack would go on to make 17-21 field goal attempts while boasting a 100% extra point percentage on 29 attempts. In week four against Charlotte, Smack drilled a career-high 54-yard field goal, good for the seventh-longest in program history. He finished the day with five field goals, the first time that a Gator had done so since 2017. In week seven, he was perfect on four field goals and three extra points, scoring 15 points in a 41-39 win over South Carolina. He was recently named to the 2024 Lou Groza Award Watch List.