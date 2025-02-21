ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Golden named to Naismith Coach of the year award

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Ring of Honor
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
36,676
104,859
113
Todd Golden has Florida 23-3 and ranked No. 2 in the nation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida men's basketball head coach Todd Golden has been named to the Naismith College Coach of the Year Watch List, the Naismith Awards announced on Friday.

The No. 2-ranked Gators have a 23-3 record in their third season under Golden's guidance. This season has featured a pair of wins against No. 1 teams as Florida became the fifth team in the history of the sport to beat two different top-ranked teams in the same season. UF's two wins vs. No. 1 teams also matched the team's two in program history prior to this season.

Florida posted a perfect 13-0 record in nonconference play, the second-best start in program history, and UF's current five-game winning streak is its longest in Southeastern Conference play since 2019. The Gators lead the SEC with 17.1 fastbreak points per game (fourth nationally) and a +17.4 scoring margin (fifth nationally).

In addition to Golden's recognition, Florida players have earned a series of accolades this season. Walter Clayton Jr. has earned a place on the Naismith Midseason Team, the Wooden Late Midseason Top 20 and the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Midseason Watch List. Alijah Martin has a place on the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Midseason Watch List. Alex Condon is a two-time SEC Player of the Week, and Will Richard has earned Dick Vitale's National Player of the Week recognition.

UF returns to action on Saturday at LSU, tipping at 6 p.m. on SEC Network.

UF Release
 
  • Like
Reactions: GatorIPA, HeartpumpOB, bgator1 and 5 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

New Story UF MBK: Clayton Named to Bob Cousy Midseason Watch List.

Replies
3
Views
375
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

Basketball Clayton Named to Wooden Award Late Midseason Top 20

Replies
2
Views
327
The Swamp
DC407
D
JasonHigdon

New Story Five Gators Named To 2025 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List

Replies
8
Views
744
The Swamp
Hutchzone
Hutchzone
JasonHigdon

New Story Ryan Theis Named Florida Volleyball’s Head Coach (UF Release)

Replies
6
Views
694
The Swamp
therealbuckygator
therealbuckygator
JasonHigdon

New Story Shumaker Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

Replies
1
Views
533
The Swamp
Papabear1
Papabear1
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back