Todd Golden has Florida 23-3 and ranked No. 2 in the nation



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida men's basketball head coach Todd Golden has been named to the Naismith College Coach of the Year Watch List, the Naismith Awards announced on Friday.



The No. 2-ranked Gators have a 23-3 record in their third season under Golden's guidance. This season has featured a pair of wins against No. 1 teams as Florida became the fifth team in the history of the sport to beat two different top-ranked teams in the same season. UF's two wins vs. No. 1 teams also matched the team's two in program history prior to this season.



Florida posted a perfect 13-0 record in nonconference play, the second-best start in program history, and UF's current five-game winning streak is its longest in Southeastern Conference play since 2019. The Gators lead the SEC with 17.1 fastbreak points per game (fourth nationally) and a +17.4 scoring margin (fifth nationally).



In addition to Golden's recognition, Florida players have earned a series of accolades this season. Walter Clayton Jr. has earned a place on the Naismith Midseason Team, the Wooden Late Midseason Top 20 and the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Midseason Watch List. Alijah Martin has a place on the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Midseason Watch List. Alex Condon is a two-time SEC Player of the Week, and Will Richard has earned Dick Vitale's National Player of the Week recognition.



UF returns to action on Saturday at LSU, tipping at 6 p.m. on SEC Network.



