The Toledo, Ohio native arrives to Gainesville in January for UF's spring 2025 semester.





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida volleyball's head coach Mary Wise announced the addition of Devin Dzienny (Da-zin-ee) to the 2025 roster on Tuesday.





"We had the opportunity to work with Devin the past four summers at camp and found her to be a talented player and diligent worker, Florida Head Coach Mary Wise said. She's also a winner and the teams of which she has played on have all been successful. We're excited Devin will be joining us in January."





The 5-foot-8-inch defensive specialist arrives to the Sunshine State with USA high performance and club experience, while also having a notable high school career.





"I chose Florida because of the culture and the environment, Dzienny said. From the moment I stepped on campus, I was overwhelmed by the team dynamics and knew this is where I belonged. The coaching staff is amazing and want nothing but the best for their players."





Below are the details of Dzienny's high school, club and USA high performance accolades.





Position: DS/L | Height: 5'8 | Hometown: Toledo, OH. | High School: St. Ursula Academy | Club: Legacy Volleyball





Dzienny's High School Accolades



* 2024 First Team All District

* 2024 OHSAA Final Four

* 2024 First Team All-Conference Catholic High School League

* 2023 OHSAA Final Four

* 2023 First Team All-Conference Catholic High School League

* 2023 OHSAA All District



Dzienny's Club Accolades



* 2024 Prep Volleyball.com Second Team All-American

* 2024-Sunshine Qualifier All-Tournament Team

* 2024-Salt Lake City Qualifier All-Tournament Team

* 2024 Central Zone All-Tournament Team

* 2024 Triple Crown NIT Show Stopper

* 2024 Triple Crown All-Tournament Team

* 2024 Summerfest All-Tournament Team

* 2023 Central Zone Prep Volleyball.com Honorable Mention

* 2023 Central Zone Prep Dig Libero Watch

* 2023 Summerfest All-Tournament Team

* 2023 Prep Volleyball.com #14 class of 2025

* 2022 AAU 15u OPEN National Champion

* 2022 Prep Volleyball.com #16 class of 2025

* 2022 AVCA PHENOM Selection class of 2025

* 2022 Prep Dig Defensive Dandies JVA Rock & Rumble

* 2022 Under Armour Volleyball Recruiter Standout Libero

* 2022 JVA Watchlist 2025

* 2021 AVCA PHENOM Selection class of 2025

* 2021 Prep Volleyball.com TOP 150 class of 2025



Dzienny's USA High Performance Accolades



* 2024 USA Volleyball NTDP Training Program Series

* 2023 USA Volleyball NTDP Training Program Series

* 2022 USA Volleyball NTDP Training Program Series

* 2021 USA Volleyball NTDP Training Program Series

* 2020 USA Volleyball HP High Performance training selection

* 2019 USA Volleyball HP High Performance training selection



Dzienny's Off-the-Court Accolades



* 2021 & 2022 Academic honors