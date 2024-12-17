ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Florida Volleyball Signs Devin Dzienny to 2025 Roster

JasonHigdon

Ring of Honor
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
35,821
101,924
113
The Toledo, Ohio native arrives to Gainesville in January for UF's spring 2025 semester.


GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida volleyball's head coach Mary Wise announced the addition of Devin Dzienny (Da-zin-ee) to the 2025 roster on Tuesday.


"We had the opportunity to work with Devin the past four summers at camp and found her to be a talented player and diligent worker, Florida Head Coach Mary Wise said. She's also a winner and the teams of which she has played on have all been successful. We're excited Devin will be joining us in January."


The 5-foot-8-inch defensive specialist arrives to the Sunshine State with USA high performance and club experience, while also having a notable high school career.


"I chose Florida because of the culture and the environment, Dzienny said. From the moment I stepped on campus, I was overwhelmed by the team dynamics and knew this is where I belonged. The coaching staff is amazing and want nothing but the best for their players."


Below are the details of Dzienny's high school, club and USA high performance accolades.


Position: DS/L | Height: 5'8 | Hometown: Toledo, OH. | High School: St. Ursula Academy | Club: Legacy Volleyball


Dzienny's High School Accolades

* 2024 First Team All District
* 2024 OHSAA Final Four
* 2024 First Team All-Conference Catholic High School League
* 2023 OHSAA Final Four
* 2023 First Team All-Conference Catholic High School League
* 2023 OHSAA All District

Dzienny's Club Accolades

* 2024 Prep Volleyball.com Second Team All-American
* 2024-Sunshine Qualifier All-Tournament Team
* 2024-Salt Lake City Qualifier All-Tournament Team
* 2024 Central Zone All-Tournament Team
* 2024 Triple Crown NIT Show Stopper
* 2024 Triple Crown All-Tournament Team
* 2024 Summerfest All-Tournament Team
* 2023 Central Zone Prep Volleyball.com Honorable Mention
* 2023 Central Zone Prep Dig Libero Watch
* 2023 Summerfest All-Tournament Team
* 2023 Prep Volleyball.com #14 class of 2025
* 2022 AAU 15u OPEN National Champion
* 2022 Prep Volleyball.com #16 class of 2025
* 2022 AVCA PHENOM Selection class of 2025
* 2022 Prep Dig Defensive Dandies JVA Rock & Rumble
* 2022 Under Armour Volleyball Recruiter Standout Libero
* 2022 JVA Watchlist 2025
* 2021 AVCA PHENOM Selection class of 2025
* 2021 Prep Volleyball.com TOP 150 class of 2025

Dzienny's USA High Performance Accolades

* 2024 USA Volleyball NTDP Training Program Series
* 2023 USA Volleyball NTDP Training Program Series
* 2022 USA Volleyball NTDP Training Program Series
* 2021 USA Volleyball NTDP Training Program Series
* 2020 USA Volleyball HP High Performance training selection
* 2019 USA Volleyball HP High Performance training selection

Dzienny's Off-the-Court Accolades

* 2021 & 2022 Academic honors
 
Latest posts

