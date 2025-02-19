ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Gators Signee Emilija Dakic Named to Australia’s U19 World Cup Training Roster

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Ring of Honor
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
36,674
104,848
113
Emilija Dakic, one of Florida’s 2025 signees, has been named to Basketball Australia’s 24-player roster that will train for the FIBA U19 World Cup.

GAINESVILLE, Fla.— Florida’s incoming freshman, Emilija Dakic, has been chosen to represent her native country of Australia. Dakic will attend an intensive training camp at the Australian Institute of Sport in hopes of securing a spot on the U19 World Cup tournament team.

Dakic was amongst Basketball Australia's 24-player roster that was unveiled Tuesday evening. Renae Garlep is set to be the head coach for the Australian U19 team, and training camp will span from Mar. 31 to beginning of April.

Dakic signed to the Gators in November, 2024, and is known to score at all three levels and has an impressive ability to guard every position. She is a U18 FIBA Asia Cup 2024 Gold medalist and two-time Casey Cavalier Junior of the Year (2018 and 2022). Dakic has also received the Lions Club Citizenship Award, John Milledge Leadership Award Scholarship, and Academic Excellence Award.

The full 24-player Australian Women's World Cup roster:
Lucy Aherne
Opal Bird
Monique Bobongie
Teyahna Bond
Jade Crook
Emilija Dakic
Bonnie Deas
Sitaya Fagan
Erica Finney
Alleah Hanson
Sienna Harvey
Sienna Lehmann
Jessie May-Hall
Prasayus Notoa
Ruby Perkins
Emma Petrie
Sarah Portlock
Manuela Puoch
Zara Russell
Madison Ryan
Saffron Shiels
Lara Somfai
Kiara Waite
Monique Williams
 
  • Like
Reactions: irongator03, jamminjethro, BNFGator and 1 other person
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

New Story Five Gators Named To 2025 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List

Replies
8
Views
733
The Swamp
Hutchzone
Hutchzone
JasonHigdon

New Story CR Flamengo Visit to Sunshine State Includes Gainesville

Replies
0
Views
458
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

New Story Florida Volleyball Signs Devin Dzienny to 2025 Roster

Replies
0
Views
595
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

Basketball UF MBK: Alex Fudge to Represent USA in 3x3 U23 World Cup

Replies
5
Views
424
The Swamp
FresnoGator
FresnoGator
JasonHigdon

New Story Kennedy Martin Named AVCA First Team All-American

Replies
1
Views
747
The Swamp
samble
samble
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back