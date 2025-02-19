Emilija Dakic, one of Florida’s 2025 signees, has been named to Basketball Australia’s 24-player roster that will train for the FIBA U19 World Cup.



GAINESVILLE, Fla.— Florida’s incoming freshman, Emilija Dakic, has been chosen to represent her native country of Australia. Dakic will attend an intensive training camp at the Australian Institute of Sport in hopes of securing a spot on the U19 World Cup tournament team.



Dakic was amongst Basketball Australia's 24-player roster that was unveiled Tuesday evening. Renae Garlep is set to be the head coach for the Australian U19 team, and training camp will span from Mar. 31 to beginning of April.



Dakic signed to the Gators in November, 2024, and is known to score at all three levels and has an impressive ability to guard every position. She is a U18 FIBA Asia Cup 2024 Gold medalist and two-time Casey Cavalier Junior of the Year (2018 and 2022). Dakic has also received the Lions Club Citizenship Award, John Milledge Leadership Award Scholarship, and Academic Excellence Award.



The full 24-player Australian Women's World Cup roster:

Lucy Aherne

Opal Bird

Monique Bobongie

Teyahna Bond

Jade Crook

Emilija Dakic

Bonnie Deas

Sitaya Fagan

Erica Finney

Alleah Hanson

Sienna Harvey

Sienna Lehmann

Jessie May-Hall

Prasayus Notoa

Ruby Perkins

Emma Petrie

Sarah Portlock

Manuela Puoch

Zara Russell

Madison Ryan

Saffron Shiels

Lara Somfai

Kiara Waite

Monique Williams