Nov 5, 2021
Emilija Dakic, one of Florida’s 2025 signees, has been named to Basketball Australia’s 24-player roster that will train for the FIBA U19 World Cup.
GAINESVILLE, Fla.— Florida’s incoming freshman, Emilija Dakic, has been chosen to represent her native country of Australia. Dakic will attend an intensive training camp at the Australian Institute of Sport in hopes of securing a spot on the U19 World Cup tournament team.
Dakic was amongst Basketball Australia's 24-player roster that was unveiled Tuesday evening. Renae Garlep is set to be the head coach for the Australian U19 team, and training camp will span from Mar. 31 to beginning of April.
Dakic signed to the Gators in November, 2024, and is known to score at all three levels and has an impressive ability to guard every position. She is a U18 FIBA Asia Cup 2024 Gold medalist and two-time Casey Cavalier Junior of the Year (2018 and 2022). Dakic has also received the Lions Club Citizenship Award, John Milledge Leadership Award Scholarship, and Academic Excellence Award.
The full 24-player Australian Women's World Cup roster:
Lucy Aherne
Opal Bird
Monique Bobongie
Teyahna Bond
Jade Crook
Emilija Dakic
Bonnie Deas
Sitaya Fagan
Erica Finney
Alleah Hanson
Sienna Harvey
Sienna Lehmann
Jessie May-Hall
Prasayus Notoa
Ruby Perkins
Emma Petrie
Sarah Portlock
Manuela Puoch
Zara Russell
Madison Ryan
Saffron Shiels
Lara Somfai
Kiara Waite
Monique Williams
