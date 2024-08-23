GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida swim and dive announced the 2024-25 schedule on Friday. The upcoming campaign features four home meets and includes six teams that finished in CSCAA's final top-25 rankings last season.



The Gators open the season with two home meets against in-state opponent NOVA Southeastern (Sept. 27) and SEC contender Alabama (Oct. 11).



Florida travels to Charlottesville, VA on Oct. 18 for a dual meet against Virginia. The women Cavaliers claimed their fourth-consecutive NCAA Championship title last season, while the men finished No. 20 in the final rankings.



After facing Georgia on Nov. 1 for their second SEC dual meet, both squads head back to Athens, GA for a big mid-season meet - the Georgia Invite from Nov. 20-22. The men and women swept last year's Invite after scoring 1169 and 1146 points, respectfully.



A select number of Florida team members will close out the 2024 calendar year at the Toyota US Open Championships from Dec. 4-7. Last year, 17 Gator ties were part of the 845 athletes who competed at the event. Qualified Florida divers will continue the action at USA Diving Winter National Championship Dec. 7-15.



Florida welcomes the new year by hosting Big Ten opponent Indiana on Jan. 3 before returning to SEC competition against Texas A& M on Jan. 17 in College Station, TX. The Gators face in-state rival Florida State on Jan. 31 to conclude dual-meet action.



Florida will battle for their third-consecutive sweep at the 2025 SEC Championships from Feb. 18-22 in Athens, GA. The men look to claim their 13-consecutive conference title, while the women compete for their third straight.



The Gators have a final tune-up before NCAA Championships by hosting the Florida Invitational Feb. 27-29. Qualified divers will compete at the NCAA Diving Zones from Mar. 9-12.



The women's NCAA Championships are set for March 19-22 in Federal Way, Wash., with the men's championship taking place in the same location March 26-29.



Admission is free for all home meets at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center Natatorium.



2024-25 Florida Men's and Women's Swimming Schedule



Date



Opponent/Location



Location



Time



September 27



vs. NOVA



Gainesville, FL



1 PM



October 11



vs. Alabama



Gainesville, FL



11 AM



October 18



at Virginia



Charlottesville, VA



1 PM



November 1



at Georgia



Athens, GA



11 AM



November 20 - 22



Georgia Invite



Athens, GA



All Day



December 4 - 7



Toyota US Open Championships



Greensboro, NC



All Day



December 7-15



USA Diving Winter National Championship



Bloomington, IN



All Day



January 3



Indiana



Gainesville, FL



11 AM



January 17



Texas A&M



College Station, TX



11 AM



January 31



FSU



Ocala, FL



12 PM



February 18 - 22



SEC Championships



Athens, GA



All Day



February 27 - 29



Florida Invitational



Gainesville, FL



All Day



March 9 - 12



NCAA Diving Zones



TBD



All Day



March 19 - 22



Women's NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships



Federal Way, WA



All Day



March 26 - 29



Men's NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships



Federal Way, WA



All Day