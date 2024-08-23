JasonHigdon
Bull Gator
Staff
-
- Nov 5, 2021
-
- 31,512
-
- 92,659
-
- 113
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida swim and dive announced the 2024-25 schedule on Friday. The upcoming campaign features four home meets and includes six teams that finished in CSCAA's final top-25 rankings last season.
The Gators open the season with two home meets against in-state opponent NOVA Southeastern (Sept. 27) and SEC contender Alabama (Oct. 11).
Florida travels to Charlottesville, VA on Oct. 18 for a dual meet against Virginia. The women Cavaliers claimed their fourth-consecutive NCAA Championship title last season, while the men finished No. 20 in the final rankings.
After facing Georgia on Nov. 1 for their second SEC dual meet, both squads head back to Athens, GA for a big mid-season meet - the Georgia Invite from Nov. 20-22. The men and women swept last year's Invite after scoring 1169 and 1146 points, respectfully.
A select number of Florida team members will close out the 2024 calendar year at the Toyota US Open Championships from Dec. 4-7. Last year, 17 Gator ties were part of the 845 athletes who competed at the event. Qualified Florida divers will continue the action at USA Diving Winter National Championship Dec. 7-15.
Florida welcomes the new year by hosting Big Ten opponent Indiana on Jan. 3 before returning to SEC competition against Texas A& M on Jan. 17 in College Station, TX. The Gators face in-state rival Florida State on Jan. 31 to conclude dual-meet action.
Florida will battle for their third-consecutive sweep at the 2025 SEC Championships from Feb. 18-22 in Athens, GA. The men look to claim their 13-consecutive conference title, while the women compete for their third straight.
The Gators have a final tune-up before NCAA Championships by hosting the Florida Invitational Feb. 27-29. Qualified divers will compete at the NCAA Diving Zones from Mar. 9-12.
The women's NCAA Championships are set for March 19-22 in Federal Way, Wash., with the men's championship taking place in the same location March 26-29.
Admission is free for all home meets at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center Natatorium.
2024-25 Florida Men's and Women's Swimming Schedule
Date
Opponent/Location
Location
Time
September 27
vs. NOVA
Gainesville, FL
1 PM
October 11
vs. Alabama
Gainesville, FL
11 AM
October 18
at Virginia
Charlottesville, VA
1 PM
November 1
at Georgia
Athens, GA
11 AM
November 20 - 22
Georgia Invite
Athens, GA
All Day
December 4 - 7
Toyota US Open Championships
Greensboro, NC
All Day
December 7-15
USA Diving Winter National Championship
Bloomington, IN
All Day
January 3
Indiana
Gainesville, FL
11 AM
January 17
Texas A&M
College Station, TX
11 AM
January 31
FSU
Ocala, FL
12 PM
February 18 - 22
SEC Championships
Athens, GA
All Day
February 27 - 29
Florida Invitational
Gainesville, FL
All Day
March 9 - 12
NCAA Diving Zones
TBD
All Day
March 19 - 22
Women's NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships
Federal Way, WA
All Day
March 26 - 29
Men's NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships
Federal Way, WA
All Day
The Gators open the season with two home meets against in-state opponent NOVA Southeastern (Sept. 27) and SEC contender Alabama (Oct. 11).
Florida travels to Charlottesville, VA on Oct. 18 for a dual meet against Virginia. The women Cavaliers claimed their fourth-consecutive NCAA Championship title last season, while the men finished No. 20 in the final rankings.
After facing Georgia on Nov. 1 for their second SEC dual meet, both squads head back to Athens, GA for a big mid-season meet - the Georgia Invite from Nov. 20-22. The men and women swept last year's Invite after scoring 1169 and 1146 points, respectfully.
A select number of Florida team members will close out the 2024 calendar year at the Toyota US Open Championships from Dec. 4-7. Last year, 17 Gator ties were part of the 845 athletes who competed at the event. Qualified Florida divers will continue the action at USA Diving Winter National Championship Dec. 7-15.
Florida welcomes the new year by hosting Big Ten opponent Indiana on Jan. 3 before returning to SEC competition against Texas A& M on Jan. 17 in College Station, TX. The Gators face in-state rival Florida State on Jan. 31 to conclude dual-meet action.
Florida will battle for their third-consecutive sweep at the 2025 SEC Championships from Feb. 18-22 in Athens, GA. The men look to claim their 13-consecutive conference title, while the women compete for their third straight.
The Gators have a final tune-up before NCAA Championships by hosting the Florida Invitational Feb. 27-29. Qualified divers will compete at the NCAA Diving Zones from Mar. 9-12.
The women's NCAA Championships are set for March 19-22 in Federal Way, Wash., with the men's championship taking place in the same location March 26-29.
Admission is free for all home meets at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center Natatorium.
2024-25 Florida Men's and Women's Swimming Schedule
Date
Opponent/Location
Location
Time
September 27
vs. NOVA
Gainesville, FL
1 PM
October 11
vs. Alabama
Gainesville, FL
11 AM
October 18
at Virginia
Charlottesville, VA
1 PM
November 1
at Georgia
Athens, GA
11 AM
November 20 - 22
Georgia Invite
Athens, GA
All Day
December 4 - 7
Toyota US Open Championships
Greensboro, NC
All Day
December 7-15
USA Diving Winter National Championship
Bloomington, IN
All Day
January 3
Indiana
Gainesville, FL
11 AM
January 17
Texas A&M
College Station, TX
11 AM
January 31
FSU
Ocala, FL
12 PM
February 18 - 22
SEC Championships
Athens, GA
All Day
February 27 - 29
Florida Invitational
Gainesville, FL
All Day
March 9 - 12
NCAA Diving Zones
TBD
All Day
March 19 - 22
Women's NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships
Federal Way, WA
All Day
March 26 - 29
Men's NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships
Federal Way, WA
All Day