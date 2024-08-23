ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Florida Swimming & Diving Releases 2024-25 Schedule

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida swim and dive announced the 2024-25 schedule on Friday. The upcoming campaign features four home meets and includes six teams that finished in CSCAA's final top-25 rankings last season.

The Gators open the season with two home meets against in-state opponent NOVA Southeastern (Sept. 27) and SEC contender Alabama (Oct. 11).

Florida travels to Charlottesville, VA on Oct. 18 for a dual meet against Virginia. The women Cavaliers claimed their fourth-consecutive NCAA Championship title last season, while the men finished No. 20 in the final rankings.

After facing Georgia on Nov. 1 for their second SEC dual meet, both squads head back to Athens, GA for a big mid-season meet - the Georgia Invite from Nov. 20-22. The men and women swept last year's Invite after scoring 1169 and 1146 points, respectfully.

A select number of Florida team members will close out the 2024 calendar year at the Toyota US Open Championships from Dec. 4-7. Last year, 17 Gator ties were part of the 845 athletes who competed at the event. Qualified Florida divers will continue the action at USA Diving Winter National Championship Dec. 7-15.

Florida welcomes the new year by hosting Big Ten opponent Indiana on Jan. 3 before returning to SEC competition against Texas A& M on Jan. 17 in College Station, TX. The Gators face in-state rival Florida State on Jan. 31 to conclude dual-meet action.

Florida will battle for their third-consecutive sweep at the 2025 SEC Championships from Feb. 18-22 in Athens, GA. The men look to claim their 13-consecutive conference title, while the women compete for their third straight.

The Gators have a final tune-up before NCAA Championships by hosting the Florida Invitational Feb. 27-29. Qualified divers will compete at the NCAA Diving Zones from Mar. 9-12.

The women's NCAA Championships are set for March 19-22 in Federal Way, Wash., with the men's championship taking place in the same location March 26-29.

Admission is free for all home meets at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center Natatorium.

2024-25 Florida Men's and Women's Swimming Schedule

Date

Opponent/Location

Location

Time

September 27

vs. NOVA

Gainesville, FL

1 PM

October 11

vs. Alabama

Gainesville, FL

11 AM

October 18

at Virginia

Charlottesville, VA

1 PM

November 1

at Georgia

Athens, GA

11 AM

November 20 - 22

Georgia Invite

Athens, GA

All Day

December 4 - 7

Toyota US Open Championships

Greensboro, NC

All Day

December 7-15

USA Diving Winter National Championship

Bloomington, IN

All Day

January 3

Indiana

Gainesville, FL

11 AM

January 17

Texas A&M

College Station, TX

11 AM

January 31

FSU

Ocala, FL

12 PM

February 18 - 22

SEC Championships

Athens, GA

All Day

February 27 - 29

Florida Invitational

Gainesville, FL

All Day

March 9 - 12

NCAA Diving Zones

TBD

All Day

March 19 - 22

Women's NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships

Federal Way, WA

All Day

March 26 - 29

Men's NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships

Federal Way, WA

All Day
 
