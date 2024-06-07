Florida Gators vs. Clemson Tigers Super Regional Preview

The Florida Gators are still playing baseball after going to Stillwater and winning the regional as a three seed. The Gators will now travel to Clemson, South Carolina for a best two-out-of-three series in the Super Regionals.







The Clemson Tigers have a 44-14 record on the season. They also have a 20-10 record in ACC play but have dominated at home with a 30-6 record. Here is the Florida Gators versus Clemson Tigers series preview.







Clemson Tigers







The Clemson Tigers took care of business in their regional and won all three games. The Tigers are led by their head coach, Erik Bakich, who’s in his 28th season at Clemson. The Tigers are looking to make their first College World Series appearance since 2010.







In the series opener, sophomore left-handed pitcher Tristan Smith is the projected starting pitcher for the Clemson Tigers. The draft-eligible sophomore has posted a 2-0 record and a 3.88 ERA in eleven starts.







On Sunday, freshman right-handed pitcher Aidan Knaak is projected starter for Game Two of the Clemson Super Regional Knaak was named First Team All-ACC. He posted a 5-1 record with a 2.96 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 79 innings pitched. Clemson has not announced a starter for an if-necessary Game Three.







On offense, the Clemson Tigers have hit very well with a team batting average of .299. Senior infielder Blake Wright is one of the top hitters for the Tigers. He’s slashing .333/.376/.642 with 82 hits, nine doubles, 21 home runs, and a 1.018 OPS. Two other Clemson hitters to watch in this series are Jimmy Overtop and Cam Cannarella.







Florida Gators







The Florida Gators had a tough regular season but have been playing their best baseball recently. The Gators were one of the few three seed teams to win their regional and advance to Super Regionals.







Freshman right-handed pitcher Liam Peterson is the projected starter for the Gators in Game One. Peterson has been pitching well lately and is coming off a strong start to open the Stillwater Regional versus Nebraska last Friday.







Junior two-way star Jac Caglianone will likely be the Sunday starter for Florida and the Game Three starter has not been announced. Caglianone has a 5-2 record through fourteen starts. He also has a 4.57 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 76 strikeouts, and a .225 opponent batting average.







The Florida Gators’ offense has one of the most powerful lineups in college baseball. Caglianone is also the leading hitter for the Gators. Caglianone is slashing .410/.526/.874 with 94 hits, seven doubles, 31 home runs, 63 RBIs, 48 walks, and a 1.373 OPS.







Sophomore outfielder Ashton Wilson is coming off a monster Stillwater Regional. The Charleston Southern transfer was named the MVP in the Stillwater Regional. Two other Florida hitters to watch in the Clemson Super Regional are Cade Kurland and Colby Shelton.