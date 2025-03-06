Florida Gators vs. Harvard Crimson Series Preview

The Florida Gators will host the Harvard Crimson for the final non-conference weekend series of the season. The Gators come into this series with a 12-2 record and recently snapped a two-game skid with a win over FAU on Wednesday.







The Harvard Crimson are still searching for their first win of the season. They come into Gainesville with a 0-6 record but get back arguably the best player. Here is the Florida Gators versus Harvard Crimson series preview.







Harvard Crimson







The Harvard Crimson will head south for their next three-game weekend series of the 2025 season. The Crimson will be led by their head coach, Bill Decker, who’s entering his 13th season at Harvard University.







The Harvard pitching staff will also be led by their ace pitcher, Callan Fang. The 2024 Ivy League Pitcher of the Year will make his season debut against the Florida Gators. Fang was a Cape Cod All-Star last summer and was named the Most Outstanding Pitcher in the league at the All-Star break.







On Saturday, sophomore right-handed pitcher Truman Pauley will get the start for Harvard. The Golden State native has posted a 0-2 record with a 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, a .229 opponent batting average, and 9.9 K/9. Harvard has not announced a starter for the series finale on Sunday.







On offense, Harvard has had some decent production from the top of their lineup but struggles as a team. Junior infielder Jordan Kang has been leading Harvard’s offense. Kang is slashing .333/.429/.778 with six hits, one triple, two home runs, and a team-high 1.207 OPS.







Senior outfielder Matt Giberti will hit at the top of Harvard’s lineup. He has been the table-setter for the Crimson’s offense. Giberti is batting .333 with an Ivy League-high three stolen bases and a .708 OPS. Two other Harvard hitters to watch this weekend are George Copper and Max Lane.







Florida Gators







The Florida Gators are looking to finish the non-conference part of their schedule on a high note versus Harvard. The Gators have made some changes to their weekend rotation and lineup due to injuries.







The Florida pitching staff will be led by sophomore right-handed pitcher Liam Peterson. The Sunshine State native has been dominant on the mound and looks to be one of the biggest breakout pitchers this season. Peterson has posted a 3-0 record with a 1.18 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, a .145 opponent batting average, and 23 strikeouts in sixteen innings pitched.







Freshman right-handed pitcher Aidan King will make his first start of his collegiate career. The Jacksonville native has been outstanding through his first five appearances and takes over the Saturday starter role with Coppola out for the Harvard series due to an injury. King has a 2-0 record with a 0.87 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, and a .184 opponent batting average. Florida has not announced their starting pitcher for the series finale.







The Florida Gators’ offense has been great overall but has recently struggled with consistency. Junior catcher Brody Donay continues to lead the Florida offense. The former Virginia Tech transfer is slashing .409/.544/.955 with eighteen hits, three doubles, seven home runs, 12 RBIs, eight walks, four stolen bases, and a 1.499 OPS.







Freshman infielder Brendan Lawson has been one of the most productive freshmen hitters in the country. Lawson is slashing .347/.468/.571 with seventeen hits, two doubles, three home runs, a team-high 15 RBIs, and a 1.039 OPS. Two other Florida hitters to watch in this weekend series are infielders Colby Shelton and Bobby Boser.