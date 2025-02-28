Florida Gators vs. Miami Hurricanes Series Preview

The Florida Gators have their first big weekend series of the 2025 season. The Gators will host in-state rival, Miami Hurricanes, in a three-game series. Florida has six of their last eight games versus Miami.







Florida comes into this season with a perfect 9-0 record. The Gators are one of 17 programs that are still undefeated. Miami travels to Gainesville with an 8-1 record and has a five-game winning streak. Here is the Florida Gators versus Miami Hurricanes series preview.







Miami Hurricanes







The Miami Hurricanes will travel north to take on the Florida Gators for their first road three-game weekend series of the season. The Hurricanes will be led by their head coach, JD Arteaga, who’s in his second season at the University of Miami.







The Miami pitching staff will also be led by their ace pitcher, Nick Robert. The sophomore right-handed pitcher from Stuart, Florida, will get the start for the series opener. Robert has opened the 2025 season with a 2-0 record. He has also posted a 0.90 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, 1.8 BB/9, and 10.8 K.9.







Junior right-handed pitcher Griffin Hugus will be on the mound for the Canes on Saturday. The Cincinnati transfer has pitched well through his first two starts. Hugus has posted a 2-0 record with a 1.50 ERA, 1.5 H/9, 0.42 WHIP, and 15 K/9.







In the series finale, redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Brian Walters will get the start for Miami. Walters is another Miami starter who has dominated early this season. He has a 2-0 record with a 0.82 ERA, 0.55 WHIP, 2.5 H/9, and nineteen strikeouts in eleven innings pitched.







On offense, the Hurricanes have hit the ball well to open the 2025 season. As a team, the Hurricanes have a .303 team batting average and a .872 team OPS. Sophomore third baseman Daniel Cuvet is the best hitter on Miami’s roster. The Preseason All-American is slashing .321/.412/.464 with nine hits, one double, one home run, six RBIs, and a .876 OPS.







Junior infielder Jake Ogden is leading the Hurricanes offense. The UNC-Greensboro transfer .444/.500/.639 with sixteen hits, one double, two home runs, nine RBIs, twelve runs scored, and a 1.139 OPS. Two other Miami Hurricane hitters to watch this weekend are Bobby Marsh and Dorian Gonzalez Jr.







Florida Gators







The Florida Gators are looking to stay hot with one of the biggest rivals coming to town. The Gators have hit and pitched well to begin the season, but the Miami Hurricanes will be Florida’s toughest test early in the season.







The Florida pitching staff will be led by sophomore right-handed pitcher Liam Peterson. The Sunshine State native has dominated on the mound through his first two starts. On the season, Peterson has posted a 2-0 record with a perfect 0.00 ERA. He also has a 0.70 WHIP, a .121 opponent batting average, and sixteen strikeouts in ten innings pitched.







Redshirt junior left-handed pitcher Pierce Coppola will get the start for the Gators on Saturday. Florida’s head coach, Kevin O’Sullivan, announced after sweeping Dayton that Coppola would start on Saturday versus the Canes. Coppola has also looked very strong to begin the season. The 6’8” southpaw has a 2-0 record with a 1.80 ERA, 0.60 WHIP, a .121 opponent batting average, and a team-high 20 strikeouts in ten innings pitched.







In the series finale, redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Jake Clemente will be on the mound for the Gators. The Broward County native has also looked good on the mound. He has a 1-0 record with a 1.80 ERA, 0.60 WHIP, a .118 opponent batting average, and fifteen strikeouts in ten innings pitched.







The Florida Gators’ offense has transformed themselves into a more complete offense than last season. In the 2024 season, Florida was very reliant on hitting home runs to score their runs. However, Florida’s offense has shown they can hit for average and steal bases better than they could last season without sacrificing power.







Junior catcher Brody Donay has been leading the Florida offense. The former Virginia Tech transfer is slashing .448/.590/1.069 with thirteen hits, three doubles, a team-high five home runs, seven walks, three stolen bases, and a 1.659 OPS.







Junior shortstop Colby Shelton is also having a great start to his 2025 season. The former Alabama transfer is slashing .378/.442/.595 with a team-high fourteen hits, five doubles, one home run, eight RBIs, four stolen bases, and a 1.037 OPS. Two other Florida hitters to watch in the series are Bobby Boser and Blake Cyr.