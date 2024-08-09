ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Florida Basketball Announces 2024-25 Non-Conference Slate

The Gators are set to host nine non-conference games in the upcoming season. Florida will also participate in the 2024 St. Pete Showcase, Jordan Brand Classic, and the SEC-ACC Challenge.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida women's basketball announced its 2024-25 non-conference schedule on Friday afternoon. The slate features four ACC opponents and three neutral site matchups.

Florida will open its 2024-25 season at home on Nov. 4 vs. Florida Atlantic. The Gators will then stay in Gainesville for an additional three games before playing its first road game on Nov. 22 at Florida State.

Following the in-state matchup against the Seminoles, Florida is set to compete at the 2024 St. Pete Showcase. The Gators will take on James Madison and Tulane during Thanksgiving weekend before returning home for a Dec. 2 matchup against Hofstra.

Florida's road slate also includes a trip to Clemson for the SEC-ACC Challenge on Dec. 5 and a neutral-site matchup against North Carolina for the 2024 Jordan Brand Classic. The Gators will close out its non-conference sector of the 2024-25 schedule in Gainesville, taking on North Florida (Dec. 21) and Alabama State (Dec. 29).

Times and television information will be announced at a later date.

Date

Day

Opponent

(Oct. 30)

(Wednesday)

Flagler - EXHIBITION

Nov. 4

Monday

Florida Atlantic

Nov. 7

Thursday

FAMU

Nov. 12

Tuesday

Chicago State

Nov. 16

Saturday

Miami

Nov. 22

Friday

at Florida State

Nov. 28

Thursday

vs. James Madison (St. Pete Showcase)

Nov. 29

Friday

vs. Tulane (St. Pete Showcase)

Dec. 2

Monday

Hofstra

Dec. 5

Thursday

at Clemson (SEC-ACC Challenge)

Dec. 8

Sunday

Marshall

Dec. 15

Sunday

Longwood

Dec. 18

Wednesday

vs. North Carolina (Jumpman Invitational; Charlotte)

Dec. 21

Saturday

North Florida

Dec. 29

Sunday

Alabama State


2024-25 Season Ticket Packages
New season tickets are available starting at $60 for general admission tickets. Courtside seating begins at $250 per ticket while loge seating starts at $150.
New 2024-25 Season Tickets<https://floridagators.com/sports/2015/12/10/_tickets_basketball_women_.aspx>

Single Game Tickets
Individual tickets for all 2024-25 home games will go on sale to the general public early this fall.

Free Women's Basketball Tickets for UF Students
Student tickets for Florida women's basketball home games are free to current UF students who pay the athletic fee in their tuition and are taking at least 1 credit hour. For more information on UF student tickets, click here<https://floridagators.com/sports/2015/12/10/_students_>.

For additional questions, fans can call the Gator Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683, email ticketoffice@gators.ufl.edu<mailto:ticketoffice@gators.ufl.edu>, or fill out this form<https://floridagators.com/sports/2017/8/15/ticket-information-request.aspx> to be contacted by a representative.
 
Latest posts

