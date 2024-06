Dressel Adds Second Individual Event in Paris/Jasmine Moore Crowned U.S. Triple Jump Champion

As the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials near the end, Caeleb Dressel is just getting started. The former Gator won the 100m fly to capture his second-individual title on Saturday night inside Lucas Oil Stadium. He is now set for three events in Paris: 50m free, 100m fly and the 4x100m free relay.Zoe Dixon and Isabel Ivey joined Dresel in the night session, competing in the 200m IM finals.Overall, 11 Florida swimmers competed on day eight: Micayla Cronk, Zoe Dixon, Bobby Dinunzio, Caeleb Dressel, Bobby Finke, Isabel Ivey, Amadeusz Knop, Gio Linscheer, Josh Parent, Andrew Taylor and incoming freshman Luke Whitlock.Men's 100m Fly Finals - Results< https://www.omegatiming.com/File/00011800030104EC0104FFFFFFFFFF01.pdf Dressel's was first to the 50-meter wall, clocking a 23.53 split. Unlike his previous two 100m fly races, when the Olympic gold medalist pushes in the last stretch, Dressel was the first to turn in 23.53. He crashed into the wall in 50.19, recording his fastest time in two-years.Women's 200m IM Finals - Results< https://www.omegatiming.com/File/00011800030205EE0104FFFFFFFFFF01.pdf Zoe Dixon and Isabel Ivey both crushed their previous-best times in tonight's final. Ivey quickly fell the end of the pack, but she slowly fought back and positioned herself in fifth heading into the final leg. The seven-time All-American put everything she had in the final 50-meters to record the fastest free split, 29.92. She touched the wall in 2:10.09 to move from fifth to third place, while posting a personal best.Dixon was second off the blocks to post a 28.33 opening-butterfly split, which is faster than her semifinals time (29.06). She settled into the middle of the pack following backstroke and finished sixth in 2:12.01 for a new personal best.Women's 50m Free - Results< https://www.omegatiming.com/File/00011800030201EB0101FFFFFFFFFF01.pdf Representing the Gator women in the morning session, Micyala Cronk raced in her third and final event. She touched the wall one last time in 26.08 to finish seventh in the fifth heat and 63rd overall.Men's 1500m Free - Results< https://www.omegatiming.com/File/00011800030101F30101FFFFFFFFFF01.pdf Seven Gators headlined the last prelim session of the event. Josh Parent, Andrew Taylor and Amadeusz Knop kicked things off in heat one. Per usual, Parent and Taylor kicked it in gear in the last half of the race to surpass Lukas Vetkoetter, who was in first place the majority of the race. The Gator duo started to inch closer to Vetkoetter beginning in the 1000-meter mark. By the final stretch, Parent took control of the lead to clock a 15:25.11 for a personal best. Taylor followed in second after completely obliterating his previous-best time of 15:38.83 with his 15:26.07. Knop wasn't close behind in fourth after he also recorded a personal-best time, 15:35.59.In heat three, Bobby Dinunzio touched the wall in 15:36.59 to finish 28th overall, while Gio Linscheer recorded 15:41.44 to place 36th.Luke Whitlock advanced to the finals after he placed second in the fifth heat. Whitlock continued the momentum from his second-place finish in the 800m free on Tuesday, dropping time off his previous-best after stopping the clock in 15:07.36. He garnered the fourth seed heading into tomorrow's final.Joining the incoming Gator is former Gator, Bobby Finke. The 1500m free Tokyo Olympic gold medalist published the only time below 15:00.00 after comfortably winning the last heat in 14:59.04. 1st - Caeleb Dressel - 50.19
3rd - Isabel Ivey - 2:10.09
6th - Zoe Dixon - 2:12.01
63rd - Micayla Cronk - 26.08
1st Bobby Finke - 14.59.04
4th - Luke Whitlock* - 15:07.36
16th - Josh Parent - 15:25.11
17th - Andrew Taylor - 15:26.07
26th - Amadeusz Knop - 15:35.59
28th - Bobby Dinunzio - 15:36.35
36th - Gio Linscheer - 15:41.44
*Incoming Gators

Kieran Smith - 4X200m Freestyle Relay
Caeleb Dressel - 4x100m Freestyle Relay, 50m Freestyle, 100m Butterfly
Bobby Finke - 800m Freestyle
Emma Weyant - 400m IM
Luke Whitlock - 800m Free

Sunday, June 23 marks the final day of action inside Lucas Oil Stadium, with the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swim Team being named at the end of the meet. The women's 50m free final opens the finals session, with Bobby Finke going for his second-consecutive 1500m freestyle title tomorrow night to conclude the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials. In Knoxville, Tenn., Casey Greenberg takes her shot at making the U.S. Olympic Diving Team tomorrow night in the women's platform. She will make her appearance at 7:00 p.m. ET. ET on NBC, along with daily preliminary heats on Peacock at 11 a.m. USA Network will have same-day delayed coverage of prelims.Sun., June 23FinalsNBC, Peacock8 p.m.Sat., June 29Paralympic FinalsCNBC, Peacock6 p.m.Sun., June 30Paralympic FinalsCNBC*1 p.m.*Taped coverageSunday, June 23Session 111:52 PMMen's 3m FinalSession 127:03 PMWomen's 10m FinalLive coverage begins Monday, June 17, at 9:15 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with the women's synchronized 3-meter final, with the Trials culminating on June 23 with the men's 3-meter final and the women's 10-meter final.Sun., June 23Men's 3m FinalNBC, Peacock2:00 p.m.Women's 10m FinalNBC, Peacock7:00 p.m.For individual events at the Paris Games, there are two types - Olympic Qualifying Time (OQT) and Olympic Consideration TIME (OCT), per World Aquatics. Swimmers who match or better the OQT in one or more individual events, qualify for Olympic competition automatically. Participating countries may enter two (2) athletes in the same event, only if both swimmers' times are equivalent or under the OQT. The OCT threshold works differently. Should the OQT not yield a quota of 852 total swimmers, "World Aquatics will then invite athletes who have equaled or bettered an OCT, until the total quota of 852 athletes is reached."Men'sEventWomen'sOlympic Qualifying Time (OQT)-2 EntriesOlympic Consideration Times (OTC)-1 EntryOlympic Qualifying Time (OQT)-2 EntriesOlympic Consideration Times (OTC)-1 Entry21.9622.0724.7024.8248.3448.5853.6153.881:46.261:46.791:57.261:57.853:46.783:47.914:07.904:09.147:51.657:54.018:26.718:29.2415:00.9915:05.4916:09.0916:13.9453.7454.0159.991:00.291:57.501:58.092:10.392:11.0459.4959.791:06.791:07.122:09.682:10.332:23.912:24.6351.6751.9357.9258.211:55.781:56.362:08.432:09.071:57.941:58.532:11.472:12.134:12.504:13.764:38.534:39.92Swimming at the 2024 Olympic Games will be held at the Paris La Defense Arena, located in the city of Nanterre. Indoor swimming kicks off July 27 and runs through August 4; in total, 35 medal events will be competed. Olympic swimming competition concludes with the men's and women's open water (10km marathon swimming) races taking place August 8-9. The full Team USA roster for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 will be confirmed in July.* Maha Amer - Egypt* Julie Brousseau - Canada* Josh Liendo - Canada* Nicole Maier - Germany* Jonny Marshall - Great Britain* Alfonso Mestre - Venezuela* Alberto Mestre - Venezuela* Aleksas Savickas - Lithuania* Caeleb Dressel - USA* Bobby Finke - USA* Kieran Smith - USA* Emma Weyant - USAThe second day of the U.S. Track & Field Olympic Trials brought forth the first Gator to clinch their spot in Paris: Jasmine Moore. The Gator Great has earned her spot on the 2024 Olympic roster after winning her first Triple Jump U.S. Championship on Saturday night in Eugene, Ore.Although Moore does not have the Olympic Standard at this time, her World Ranking is strong enough for her to qualify for the team. This will mark Moore’s second Olympics as she made the team in 2020 for the Tokyo Olympics.Other Gators that competed during Saturday’s competition include Pjai Austin, Malcolm Clemons, Marquis Dendy, Talitha Diggs and Caleb Foster.Women’s Triple JumpMoore opened the competition with a jump of 14.07m/46’2” placing her in first for the time being. Later in Round 1 she was passed by a mark of 14.18m/46’6.25” (Keturah Orji), pushing Moore into second. This stood for the majority of the series until Moore stood on the runway for her final jump. Her sixth attempt landed at 14.26m/46’9.5”, launching her into first-place and declaring her the U.S. Triple Jump Champion.Women’s 400mDespite running a season-best of 50.78, Talitha Diggs placed 11th in the 400m semifinal just two spots short of Sunday’s final.Men’s Long JumpThe Gators had three competitors in the first round of the Men’s Long Jump. Gator Great and 2015 The Bowerman winner Marquis Dendy was the top Gator finisher (fourth place) as he landed a spot on the event final with a mark of 7.96m/26’1.5”. Dendy also logged jumps of 7.95m and 7.86m, both of which would have also qualified him for the final. Coming off a third-place finish at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, Malcolm Clemons also punched his ticket to the finals as his second jump of 7.87m/25’10” earned him a tenth-place finish.The duo will resume action on Monday, June 25 at 8:25 p.m. ET.Caleb Foster finished 18th with a mark of 7.66m/25’1.75” in Saturday’s competition.Pjai Austin earned an auto-qualifying bid to the 100m semifinal with a second-place finish in his heat. His time of 10.06, which is just 0.04 off of his season’s best which he ran at Pepsi Florida Relays, resulted in an overall finish of sixth.Semifinals for the 100m are schedule for Sunday, June 23 at 8:48 p.m. ET.M’s Long Jump (1st Round)4. M's Long Jump (1st Round)
4. Marquis Dendy – 7.96m/26'1.5" | Advanced to Finals
10. Malcolm Clemons – 7.87m/25'10" | Advanced to Finals
18. Caleb Foster – 7.66m/25'1.75"

W's Triple Jump
1. Jasmine Moore – 14.26m/46'9.5" | Olympic Qualifier, U.S. Champion

M's 100m (1st Round)
6. Pjai Austin – 10.06 | Advanced to Semifinals

W's 400m (Semifinals)
11. Talitha Diggs – 50.78

Jasmine Moore - Triple Jump
Pjai Austin - 100m
Jenoah McKiver - 400m
Jacory Patterson - 400m
Malcolm Clemons - Long Jump
Marquis Dendy - Long Jump
Abraham Sargent - Javelin
Parker Valby - 5000m

Day three of the U.S. Track & Field Olympic Trials will take place on Sunday, June 23 in Eugene, Ore. at Hayward Field. Additionally, the Women’s Heptathlon will begin competition.U.S Track & Field Olympic Trials Schedule< https://www.usatf.org/events/2024/2024-u-s-olympic-team-trials-—-track-field/schedule U.S. Track & Field Olympic Trials Results< https://results.usatf.org/ NBC, Peacock, USA Network - Live Broadcast Schedule< https://www.usatf.org/events/event-resource-pages/television-webcast-schedule @GatorsTF on X< https://x.com/GatorsTF Anna HallAnna HallPjai AustinAnna HallJenoah McKiverJacory PattersonAbraham SargentAnna Hall