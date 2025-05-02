Today is Friday, and that can mean only one thing: the member decides where the topic of conversation goes. We will start off with a Florida vs South Carolina preview from Hector.The Florida Gators will hit the road for their upcoming SEC series. The Gators will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in a three-game weekend series. Florida comes into this series with a 30-16 record and has won three consecutive SEC series.The South Carolina Gamecocks come into the series with a 26-20 record. South Carolina has struggled in SEC play with a 5-16 conference record. Here is the series preview between the Florida Gators and the South Carolina Gamecocks.The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Florida Gators for a three-game weekend series. The Gamecocks will be led by their head coach, Paul Mainieri, who is in his first season at South Carolina.The South Carolina pitching staff will also be led by sophomore right-handed pitcher Brandon Stone. The JUCO transfer has had an up-and-down season in his first year pitching for the Gamecocks. Stone has a 2-5 record in eleven appearances and five starts. He has also posted a 4.96 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, a .260 opponent batting average, and 36 strikeouts in 49 innings pitched.On Saturday, sophomore left-handed pitcher Jake McCoy will get the start for the Gamecocks. The South Carolina native has made eleven appearances and starts this season. McCoy has posted a 4-3 record with a 6.38 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, and 67 strikeouts in 48 innings pitched. South Carolina has not announced a starting pitcher for the series finale.At the plate, the South Carolina offense took a big hit with an injury to their best hitter. Junior outfielder Ethan Petry suffered a sprained AC joint and could miss the rest of the season. The Gamecocks will look to Nathan Hall to lead South Carolina’s offense. Hall is slashing .345/.422/.539 with a team-high 57 hits, eleven doubles, seven home runs, and a .961 OPS.Junior shortstop Henry Kaczmar is another hitter who needs to produce for the Gamecocks. The Ohio State transfer is slashing .309/.391/.453 with 43 hits, six doubles, four home runs, and a .845 OPS. Two other South Carolina players to watch in this series are Jordan Carrion and Beau Hollins.The Florida Gators are looking to build off their third straight SEC series win. The Gators have been playing some of their best baseball and look to continue that trend as they try to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.The Florida pitching staff will be led by sophomore right-handed pitcher Liam Peterson. The Sunshine State native is having a breakout season for the Gators. Peterson has made eight starts this season. Peterson has posted a 7-2 record with a 3.83 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, a .241 opponent batting average, and 80 strikeouts in 51.2 innings pitched.Freshman right-handed pitcher Aidan King will be Florida’s starting pitcher on Saturday. King has pitched very well in his first collegiate season. King has posted a 4-2 record with a 3.47 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, a .231 opponent batting average, and 53 strikeouts in 49.1 innings pitched. Florida has not announced a starting pitcher for the series finale.The Florida Gators’ offense is coming off an excellent series versus the Arkansas Razorbacks. Junior shortstop Colby Shelton has been leading Florida’s offense this season. Shelton is slashing .377/.458/.606 with 66 hits, a SEC-high nineteen doubles, seven home runs, 35 RBIs, and a 1.064 OPS. Shelton is questionable for the series after missing their last game due to a wrist injury.Senior third baseman Bobby Boser has been on a tear for the Gators and has been a huge boost to Florida’s lineup as their leadoff hitter. On the season, Boser is slashing .330/.426/.615 with 59 hits, nine doubles, a team-high fourteen home runs, 47 RBIs, thirteen stolen bases, and a 1.042 OPS. Two other Florida players to watch in this series are Brendan Lawson and Luke Heyman.13 different Gators scored, as the first-seeded Florida lacrosse team (16-2, 5-0 Big 12) defeated fourth-seeded UC Davis (6-10, 2-3 Big 12) by a score of 22-2 in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday evening.Florida outshot UC Davis 38-12, with the two goals allowed good for a program record in a conference tournament game.UF went wire-to-wire, leading 8-1 after the first and 13-2 at the half. Gianna Monaco recorded career highs six goals and eight points in the win, combined with three goals and an assist from Kaitlyn Davies.Gabby Greene and Gabbi Koury each recorded two goals, with one each from Jordan Basso, Ryann Frechette, Macy Zaban, Josie Hahn, Frannie Hahn, Caylin Luciano, Clark Hamilton, Alyssa Deacy and Jenny Markey.The Gators owned the draw circle, winning the battle 19-7. Davies had a team high four draw controls, along with three each from Koury and Markey.First Quarter* The Gators struck first on their first offensive possession, as Davies scored on a strong dodge to her right where she ripped it past the keeper to give Florida a 1-0 lead at the 12:54 point.* UF scored three more goals to go up 4-0 with 9:11 to play. Josie Hahn scored off an assist from Monaco at the 11:02 mark, before Davies connected on a free-position goal with 10:23 to go for her 40th of the season. Koury capped off the run with a rip while dodging right to make it 4-0.* The Aggies answered with a free-position goal, which the Gators followed by scoring four straight goals in the final 6:54 of the quarter.* Monaco scored off a slick spin move with 3:54 left, followed by a Koury goal off the assist from Frannie Hahn to make it 6-1 with 2:55 remaining. Monaco and Greene each scored unassisted goals to end the quarter to give Florida an 8-1 lead.Second Quarter* Davies scored 32 seconds into the quarter, before Monaco found the back of the cage with 9:25 remaining to give them both hat-tricks. Hamilton then connected on a goal 28 seconds later, concluded by Monaco with 3:19 remaining to put UF up 12-1.* UC Davis scored with 1:07 left to cut the lead to 12-2, but the Gators scored one as time expired, as Davies found Frannie Hahn with her back to the goal, where she shoveled a backhand goal past the keeper. UF led 13-2 at the half.Third Quarter* The Gators outscored the Aggies 5-0, outshooting them 7-1 in the frame. Monaco, Greene, Markey and Basso scored the first four, before Monaco scored with eight seconds left off an assist from Basso to give UF an 18-2 lead after three.Fourth Quarter* Florida outscored the Aggies 4-0 in the fourth, outdueling UC Davis 9-0 in the second half.* Deacy, Luciano, Zaban and Frechette each scored goals, off assists from Basso, Chiara Scichilone, Josie Hahn and Luciano. The Gators took the victory by a 22-2 score.Key Notes* Florida moves to 4-0 all-time against UC Davis* The Gators recorded their fifth 20-goal game this season* Florida's two goals allowed were the least allowed all-time in a Gators conference tournament game* UF's 20 goal victory was their largest margin of victory this season and the largest since March 27, 2024 against Liberty* UF moves to 15-0 all-time in the first round of conference tournaments* The Gators held UC Davis to .167 percent shooting, holding opponents to 3.25 goals per game over the last four contests on .189 percent shooting (13-for-69)* Monaco totaled her 12th hat-trick of the season and the 15th of her career* Davies recorded her eighth hat-trick of the season and ninth of her career* Florida has totaled a 5-0 run or better in 12 games this season* Elyse Finnelle recorded five saves and moves to 11-0 in goal this season* Of the Gators 22 goals, only one of them came from the eight-meter lineFlorida will play in the Big 12 Tournament Championship on Saturday against either two-seeded Colorado or three-seeded Arizona State.Florida Gators Track and Field will compete in two meets to wrap up the 2025 regular season, sending contingents to both the LSU Invite in Baton Rouge and the East Coast Relays in Jacksonville, hosted by North Florida.The Orange and Blue will send their sprinters, hurdlers and jumpers to Baton Rouge, while the distance, middle-distance and throws groups will head north to Jacksonville.Live results for the LSU Invite will be made available on Friday, and will be found on the Florida Gators Track and Field schedule page.East Coast Relays - Florida Gators EntrantsFriday, May 2, 2025TimeEventEntries3:00 p.m.W Shot PutAlida van Daalen, Gracelyn Leisteth5:00 p.m.W Hammer ThrowImani Washington6:00 p.m.M Shot PutLogan Mongtomery7:30 p.m.W 1500mAshley FitzgeraldM 1500m - to follow WGavin Nelson, Joe Wester8:30 p.m.M 3000m SteeplechaseGraham Myers9:10 p.m.W 5000mKate Drummond, Breanna Stuart, Liina WinbornSaturday, May 3, 2025TimeEventEntries11:00 a.m.M DiscusJacob Lemmon11:00 a.m.W JavelinElaina Perkins, Evelyn Vanzwieten12:30 p.m.W 800mJess Edwards, Ashley KlingenbergM 800m - to follow WJonah Kirspel, Miguel Pantojas2:30 p.m.W DiscusAkari Isaac, Gracelyn Leiseth, Alida van Daalen2:30M JavelinAiden Broussard, Leikel Cabrera GayLSU Invite - Florida Gators EntrantsSaturday, May 3, 2025TimeEventEntries12:20 p.m.M 4x100m RelayJustin Braun, Garrett Fox, Malique Smith-Band, Jaden Wiley12:45 p.m.W 100m HurdlesHabiba Harris12:55 p.m.M 110m HurdlesJoseph Stravato, Demaris Waters1:20 p.m.M 400mJustin Braun, Reheem Hayles, Markevus Jackson, Jenoah McKiver, Rios Prude Jr., Ashton Schwartzman, Malique Smith-Band, Nicholas Spikes1:30 p.m.M Long JumpMalcolm Clemons1:30 p.m.W Long JumpAlyssa Banales1:45 p.m.W 100mAnthaya Charlton1:55 p.m.M 100mGarrett Fox, Jaden Wiley2:40 p.m.M 400m HurdlesJarrell Jimenez2:45 p.m.W 200mAnthaya Charlton, Gabrielle Matthews3:00 p.m.M 200mJustin Braun, Garrett Fox, Reheem Hayles, Markevus Jackson, Rios Prude Jr., Ashton Schwartzman, Malique Smith-Band, Nicholas Spikes, Jaden Wiley3:30 p.m.W Triple JumpAsia Phillips3:30 p.m.M Triple JumpJaden LippettThe ninth-ranked Florida softball team fell, 6-5, in nine innings to No. 1 Oklahoma in the series opener at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium on Thursday night.The Gators (41-13, 12-10 Southeastern Conference) racked up nine hits, including a game-equalizing two-run home run from Mia Williams in the bottom of the sixth, but lacked timely hitting in extra innings.The Sooners (43-5, 17-5 SEC), who had 15 hits in the game, plated the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth on an RBI single from Abby Dayton.Williams, Taylor Shumaker and Reagan Walsh each had multi-hit outings, led by Walsh who had a game-high three hits.* Three of Florida's last six meetings with Oklahoma have gone to extra innings* Mia Williams now has 18 home runs this season, tied for 10th-most in a single-season in program history* Nine of those home runs have come in SEC play* Williams has hit at least one home run in six of Florida's eight conference series* Senior Reagan Walsh is now one RBI shy of tying assistant coach Francesca Enea for second-most in program history* Walsh currently has 220 in her career, including 51 this season, tied for second-most on the team* Taylor Shumaker went 2-for-3 with a walk, her 20th multi-hit game of the season"I mean, it felt great, obviously. But, just knowing I did it from my team meant more. We want to win so bad. It gave us energy and pumped us up. It was good, it felt good." - sophomore Mia Williams"I didn't realize how big it was until everyone was hyping me up afterward. I was like okay, sure I kind of did do that. It was all about communication. All I heard the minute I got the ball from Jocelyn [Erickson] was going to tag the runner out that was going to second and I hear everybody [say] 'four, four, four.' So, I think again going back to communication, just like having each other's backs and knowing that my teammates have my back and I have theirs." - sophomore Mia Williams"I think it just shows how good we are one through nine and how we have our pitchers' backs and everything. Also, how much fight we have as a team, and we all believe in each other. It wasn't the result that we wanted but we're going to come back tomorrow and the next day and get the series." - senior Reagan Walsh"I think we did what we needed to do that game. It just wasn't enough; we came up a little short. I think having the same approach that we did today, like I said it didn't go our way but we had a good fight and bringing that into the next games." - sophomore Mia Williams"Honestly, I was just looking for a pitch to drive and to do the best I can. I always go up there with the mindset that she's not beating me and she's not better than me. So, that's the mindset I go up there with and the results just came in today." - senior Reagan WalshThe Gators will look to even up the series on Friday at 6 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.