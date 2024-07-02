JasonHigdon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – University of Florida two-way standout Jac Caglianone<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/jac-caglianone/16365> was named a 2024 First Team Academic All-American as well as the Division I Baseball Academic All-America Team Member of the Year on Tuesday, as announced by the College Sports Communicators.
Caglianone is joined by Alex Epp from William Jewell College, Matt Scolan of UW-Whitewater and Tyler Horner from Oregon Tech as this year's All-America of the Year honorees for NCAA Division I, Division II, Division III and the NAIA, respectively. These baseball student-athletes were awarded for the exceptional performance both in the classroom and on the playing field during the 2023-24 academic year.
Hailing from Tampa, Fla. Caglianone earned his selection as an infielder. He is a history major with a 3.64 cumulative grade point average.
Recently named a 2024 Division I Unanimous First Team All-American and the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year, Caglianone is Florida's all-time home run leader with 75 career round-trippers. He hit a school single-season record 35 home runs in 66 games this season as he helped lead the Gators to the NCAA Division I Men's College World Series Semifinals for the second-consecutive season. He posted a .419 batting average this season with 83 runs scored, 72 RBI and a 1.419 OPS.
On top of that, he paced the Orange & Blue with 16 starts and 73 2/3 innings pitched. His 4.76 ERA ranked second and his .225 batting average against was tops among qualified UF hurlers, powering him to a 5-2 record.
The 33-man Academic All-America team has a 3.78 average cumulative GPA with the first team checking in at 3.73.
The complete 2024 NCAA Baseball Academic All-America teams can be found below:
College Sports Communicators Academic All-America® Team Member of the Year: Jac Caglianone, University of Florida
FIRST TEAM
Pos Name School GPA Yr. Major
C Ryan Campos (3) Arizona State University 3.75 Jr. Liberal Studies
DH Slade Wilks (3) Southern Mississippi 3.57 Sr. Business Administration
IF Travis Bazzana (3) Oregon State University 3.58 Jr. Psychology
IF Jac Caglianone<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/jac-caglianone/16365> University of Florida 3.64 Jr. History
IF Carter Cunningham East Carolina University 3.87 Sr. Business Administration
IF Jon Jon Gazdar Austin Peay State University 4.00 Jr. General Studies
OF James Tibbs Florida State University 3.53 Jr. Political Science
OF Lyle Miller-Green Austin Peay State University 3.61/4.00 Sr. General Studies (U)/Leadership (G)
OF Vance Honeycutt University of North Carolina 3.54 Jr. Communication
P Trey Yesavage East Carolina University 3.51 Jr. Communication
P Jesse Barker (1) University of Central Arkansas 4.00 Gr. General Science
SECOND TEAM
Name School GPA Yr. Major
C Jake Holland University of New Mexico 4.00 Sr. Business Administration
DH Burke Camper Utah Valley University 3.97 Sr. Exercise Science & Outdoor Recreation
IF Owen Cobb (2) Stanford University 3.87/3.66 Gr. Management Science & Engineering
IF Lucas Loos Eastern Illinois University 4.00 Sr. Exercise Science
IF Wyatt Henseler University of Pennsylvania 3.88 Sr. Political Science
IF Mitchell Daly University of Kentucky 3.50/3.90 Gr. Communication
OF Tyler Fogarty Saint Louis University 3.92 Gr. Business Administration (G)
OF Nolan Schubart Oklahoma State University 3.90 So. Marketing
OF Dylan Nevar Western Michigan University 3.91 Jr. Electrical Engineering
P Charlie Beilenson Duke University 3.6/3.63 Gr. MBA (G)
P Brett Sears University of Nebraska 3.65 Sr. Child, Youth & Family Studies
THIRD TEAM
Name School GPA Yr. Major
C Cole Messina University of South Carolina 3.60 Jr. Criminology and Criminal Justice
DH Easton Carmichael University of Oklahoma 3.57 So. Sports Business
IF Dillon Kark Michigan State University 3.92 Sr. Strategic Communication
IF Trace Willhoite Lipscomb University 4.00/4.00 Gr. Business
IF Sean Keys Bucknell University 3.55 Jr. Mechanical Engineering
IF Emilien Pitre University of Kentucky 3.56 Jr. Management
OF Joel Dragoo Presbyterian College 3.68 Jr. Business Management & Marketing
OF Zack Kovalchik Sacred Heart University 3.98 Jr. Biology
OF Gavin Turley Oregon State University 3.56 So. University Exploratory Studies
P Nick Brink University of Portland 3.95 Jr. Computer Science
P Bridger Holmes Oregon State University 3.84 Jr. History
