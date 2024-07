University of Florida two-way standout Jac Caglianone< https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/jac-caglianone/16365 > was named a 2024 First Team Academic All-American as well as the Division I Baseball Academic All-America Team Member of the Year on Tuesday, as announced by the College Sports Communicators.Caglianone is joined by Alex Epp from William Jewell College, Matt Scolan of UW-Whitewater and Tyler Horner from Oregon Tech as this year's All-America of the Year honorees for NCAA Division I, Division II, Division III and the NAIA, respectively. These baseball student-athletes were awarded for the exceptional performance both in the classroom and on the playing field during the 2023-24 academic year.Hailing from Tampa, Fla. Caglianone earned his selection as an infielder. He is a history major with a 3.64 cumulative grade point average.Recently named a 2024 Division I Unanimous First Team All-American and the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year, Caglianone is Florida's all-time home run leader with 75 career round-trippers. He hit a school single-season record 35 home runs in 66 games this season as he helped lead the Gators to the NCAA Division I Men's College World Series Semifinals for the second-consecutive season. He posted a .419 batting average this season with 83 runs scored, 72 RBI and a 1.419 OPS.On top of that, he paced the Orange & Blue with 16 starts and 73 2/3 innings pitched. His 4.76 ERA ranked second and his .225 batting average against was tops among qualified UF hurlers, powering him to a 5-2 record.The 33-man Academic All-America team has a 3.78 average cumulative GPA with the first team checking in at 3.73.The complete 2024 NCAA Baseball Academic All-America teams can be found below:College Sports Communicators Academic All-America® Team Member of the Year: Jac Caglianone, University of FloridaC Ryan Campos (3) Arizona State University 3.75 Jr. Liberal StudiesDH Slade Wilks (3) Southern Mississippi 3.57 Sr. Business AdministrationIF Travis Bazzana (3) Oregon State University 3.58 Jr. PsychologyIF Jac Caglianone< https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/jac-caglianone/16365 > University of Florida 3.64 Jr. HistoryIF Carter Cunningham East Carolina University 3.87 Sr. Business AdministrationIF Jon Jon Gazdar Austin Peay State University 4.00 Jr. General StudiesOF James Tibbs Florida State University 3.53 Jr. Political ScienceOF Lyle Miller-Green Austin Peay State University 3.61/4.00 Sr. General Studies (U)/Leadership (G)OF Vance Honeycutt University of North Carolina 3.54 Jr. CommunicationP Trey Yesavage East Carolina University 3.51 Jr. CommunicationP Jesse Barker (1) University of Central Arkansas 4.00 Gr. General ScienceC Jake Holland University of New Mexico 4.00 Sr. Business AdministrationDH Burke Camper Utah Valley University 3.97 Sr. Exercise Science & Outdoor RecreationIF Owen Cobb (2) Stanford University 3.87/3.66 Gr. Management Science & EngineeringIF Lucas Loos Eastern Illinois University 4.00 Sr. Exercise ScienceIF Wyatt Henseler University of Pennsylvania 3.88 Sr. Political ScienceIF Mitchell Daly University of Kentucky 3.50/3.90 Gr. CommunicationOF Tyler Fogarty Saint Louis University 3.92 Gr. Business Administration (G)OF Nolan Schubart Oklahoma State University 3.90 So. MarketingOF Dylan Nevar Western Michigan University 3.91 Jr. Electrical EngineeringP Charlie Beilenson Duke University 3.6/3.63 Gr. MBA (G)P Brett Sears University of Nebraska 3.65 Sr. Child, Youth & Family StudiesC Cole Messina University of South Carolina 3.60 Jr. Criminology and Criminal JusticeDH Easton Carmichael University of Oklahoma 3.57 So. Sports BusinessIF Dillon Kark Michigan State University 3.92 Sr. Strategic CommunicationIF Trace Willhoite Lipscomb University 4.00/4.00 Gr. BusinessIF Sean Keys Bucknell University 3.55 Jr. Mechanical EngineeringIF Emilien Pitre University of Kentucky 3.56 Jr. ManagementOF Joel Dragoo Presbyterian College 3.68 Jr. Business Management & MarketingOF Zack Kovalchik Sacred Heart University 3.98 Jr. BiologyOF Gavin Turley Oregon State University 3.56 So. University Exploratory StudiesP Nick Brink University of Portland 3.95 Jr. Computer ScienceP Bridger Holmes Oregon State University 3.84 Jr. History