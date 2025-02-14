Florida Gators vs. Air Force Falcons Series Preview

Hector











The Florida Gators will open their 2025 season at Condron Family Ballpark versus the Air Force Falcons. The Florida Gators are looking to have another long postseason run to the College World Series.







The Air Force Falcons will look to begin their 2025 season on the right foot against one of the top programs in college baseball. Here is the Florida Gators versus Air Force Falcons series preview.







Air Force Falcons







The Air Force Falcons will open their 2025 season on the road versus the Florida Gators. The Falcons will be led by their head coach, Mike Kazlausky, who’s entering his fourteenth season at Air Force.







The Air Force pitching staff will also be led by their ace pitcher, Dylan Rogers. The senior right-handed pitcher was one of Air Force’s most used arms last season. Rogers made sixteen appearances and fourteen starts. He posted a 5-5 record with a 7.49 ERA and struck out 50 batters in 57.2 innings pitcher.







On Saturday, sophomore right-handed Gaines Estridge will get the start for the Falcons. The Lone Star State native will make his first start of his collegiate career. As a freshman, Estridge made 23 appearances as a relief pitcher. He posted a 1-0 record with an 8.10 ERA and fifteen strikeouts in 26.2 innings pitched.







In the series finale, freshman right-handed pitcher John Mitchell will make his collegiate debut as the Sunday starter versus Florida. On Perfect Game, Mitchell was a Top 100 prospect out of Texas. He was also the 23rd-ranked right-handed pitcher out of the Lone Star State.







On offense, the Falcons lost most of their production from last season. Senior two-way player Chase Spencer is one of the few starters from last season that’s still on the roster. Spencer slashed .326/.417/.498 with 70 hits, eleven doubles, six home runs, and a .915 OPS. He was named Preseason All-Mountain West outfielder.







Junior corner outfielder Tripp Garrish was a part-time starter for the Falcons last season. Garrish is expected to be one of the best hitters for the Falcons in 2025. The California native batted .289 with 24 hits, sixteen RBIs, fifteen walks, and a .881 OPS in 33 games last season. Two other Air Force batters to watch this weekend are outfielder Christian Taylor and infielder Alex Adams.







Florida Gators







The Florida Gators are looking to head back to Omaha and finish the job from last season. The Gators will be led by their head coach, Kevin O’Sullivan, who’s entering his 18th season at the University of Florida.







The Florida pitching staff will also be led by sophomore right-handed pitcher Liam Peterson. The former Perfect Game All-American had a rough freshman season. He posted a 3-6 record with a 6.43 ERA and struck out 77 in 63 innings pitched. Peterson was the stuff to be one of the best pitchers in the SEC, but he needs to throw more strikes and get ahead in counts.







Redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Jake Clemente will be on the mound for Saturday’s game. Clemente pitched well down the stretch for Florida and was a Cape Cod All-Star. Clemente is a major breakout candidate for the Gators heading into this season.







Redshirt junior left-handed pitcher Pierce Coppola will get the start for the Gators in the series finale. Coppola was a Perfect Game All-American but injuries had been his biggest issue. Coppola has looked healthy and has improved his command in the fall. Coppola’s ceiling is incredibly high if he can return to his old form.







The Florida Gators’ offense lost the most prolific hitter in the program’s history, Jac Caglianone. However, they returned most of their production from last season and added multiple starters from the Transfer Portal. Junior shortstop Colby Shelton batted .254 with 65 hits, fourteen doubles, 20 home runs, 56 RBIs, and a .925 OPS.







Senior outfielder Ty Evans is back after a wrist injury prematurely ended his junior season. Evans was in the middle of a breakout season when he was injured. Evans slashed .316/.406/.580 with 61 hits, ten doubles, thirteen home runs, and a .986 OPS in 49 games. Two other Gators to watch this series are infielder Brody Donay and outfielder Blake Cyr.