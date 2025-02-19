Ian Gilligan won his sixth collegiate event at the Gators Invitational this past weekend.



PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Florida men's golfer Ian Gilligan climbed to No. 2 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking behind his victory at the Gators Invitational.



Gilligan started the spring ranked No. 8 then improved to No. 5 after the first spring tournament (T2 finish) and now No. 2, only behind UNC's David Ford. In 2023, former Gator and NCAA Individual Champion, Fred Biondi ended the season No. 2 in the final rankings.



If Gilligan finished No. 2 in the final rankings, he would earn:



* Earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for the then-current season and will be exempt into all open, full-field Korn Ferry Tour events beginning the week following the conclusion of the NCAA Division-I National Championship through the end of the current Korn Ferry Tour regular season;

* Earn exempt membership on PGA TOUR Americas Segment I (through the Latin America Swing) the season following his finish in PGA TOUR University.

* Have no limit to the number of PGA TOUR events he plays as a nonmember in the then-current season and the following season;

* Have no limit to the number of PGA TOUR sponsor exemptions he may receive in the then-current season and the following season; and

* Be exempt into Final Stage of the current season's PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.



Securing his sixth collegiate win and second as a UF golfer, Gilligan led Florida to the team title for the sixth consecutive year and 31st overall at the 48th Gators Invitational this past weekend. UF shot 17-under and defeated No. 7 Oklahoma State by a shot while Florida moved up to No. 10 in the NCAA rankings today.



The senior secured medalist honors at Mark Bostick Golf Course via a two-hole playoff. He finished with a 54-hole score of 8-under 202 with rounds of 66-67-69. Gilligan closed his six career rounds at the Gators Invitational all under-par and cumulative tournament score of 18-under and finishes of 1st and 3rd. Last year, he also tied the low by score round program record with a 62. Across the 54-holes this past weekend, Gilligan made 14 birdies, 34 pars and just six bogeys. He held marks of 2.93 (-1) on par3s, 3.90 (-3) at par4s and 4.56 (-4) on par5s.



In his last four starts, he has finished 1st (-8) at the Gators Invitational, T2 (-4) at Southwestern Invitational, 1st (-14) Australian Master of the Amateurs and T16 (-14) at the PGA TOUR Shriners Children's Open.



Gilligan is set to defend his Southern Highlands Collegiate individual title he won last season when No. 10 Florida heads to the tournament from March 2-4.



About PGA TOUR University

Introduced in 2020, PGA TOUR University identifies the best players in collegiate golf and provides membership opportunities on PGA TOUR-affiliated tours. PGA TOUR University alumni have won 24 professional events, and 12 alumni earned their PGA TOUR cards for the 2024 season.



In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), the PGA TOUR University Ranking ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men's team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments, and select DP World Tour events over the last two years of their collegiate careers.



Upon the conclusion of the collegiate golf season, the No. 1 player in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking earns PGA TOUR membership. Players Nos. 2-5 (fully exempt) and Nos. 6-10 (conditional) earn Korn Ferry Tour membership, and players finishing 6th through 25th earn exempt membership on PGA TOUR Americas. Additionally, a junior or senior who wins the Division-II Jack Nicklaus Award (National Player of the Year) will earn exempt membership on PGA TOUR Americas upon the conclusion of his collegiate career.