Caeleb Dressel Makes Third-Straight Olympic Games

Nov 5, 2021
The seven-time Olympic gold medalist secured a spot on the 4x100m Freestyle Relay Team.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Coming off of last night's final session, where Bobby Finke made his second Olympic Games, his friend and fellow Gator Caeleb Dressel qualified for his third Olympic Games in front a new swim-meet attendance record of 22,209. Dressel secured a spot on the 4x100m free relay team following his third-place finish in the 100m free. He crashed into the wall in 47.53 to record his best time in over four years.

Day five of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials was highlighted by five final events took place in the evening session inside Lucas Oil Stadium. Macguire McDuff, Mason Laur and Caleb Maldari joined Dressel in the night session, while fellow Gators Zoe Dixon, Amadeusz Knop, Lainy Kruger and Bella Sims raced in morning prelims. Florida newbies Julia Heimstead and Addison Reese made appearances in the a.m. as well.

HOW IT HAPPENED - FINALS SESSION
Men's 200m Fly Finals - Results
Mason Laur set and reset his lifetime-best in yesterday's prelim and semifinal races. His 1:55.09 time from Tuesday morning marked a new personal best. Just a few hours later, he reset that after clocking a 1:55.05 in the semis. In his race today, the senior reacted first off the blocks, but fell to fourth heading into the last 100 meters. Laur finished in third after logging his third-best time, 1:55.37.

Men's 200m Back Semifinals - Results
Swimming in the first semifinal heat, Caleb Maldari entered the water in second, but moved into sixth until he put the foot on the gas in the final turn. Heading into the last 50 meters, his 30.22 split moved him up to third. Maldari clinched the eighth-seed in tomorrow's Finals after recording a 1:57.99.

Men's 100m Free Final - Results
In the most highly-anticipated race of the day, Caeleb Dressel was first to the 15-meter mark in lane three. In a race that had six swimmers go under 48 seconds, Dressel made it to the wall just five one-hundredths of a second from Chris Guiliano's 47.38 first-place finish. The former Gator claimed third in 47.53. His top-four finish was good for a spot on the 4x100m free relay team.

Making the finals in his first Olympic Trials, Macguire McDuff recorded a 48.64 to earn eight place.

HOW IT HAPPENED - MORNING SESSION
Men's 200m Back - Results
Maldari returned to the competition pool Wednesday morning, racing in the eighth heat. The sophomore sat fourth in the opening 100 meters, but made the jump all the way to first after his final 30.38 split. Maldari touched in 1:58.16 to be one of 16 Semifinal qualifiers competing in the night session.

Amadeusz Knop made his Trial debut and recorded a 28.67 split in his opening 50 meters to keep within the pack. The Florida native finished sixth in his heat and 44th overall with 2:01.95.

Kieran Smith was listed to race in heat seven, but did not start.

Women's 200m Fly - Results
Three current Gators and two new Gators raced in the final event of the morning. Sophomore Bella Sims and junior Zoe Dixon raced side-by-side each other, going stroke-for-stroke in the final 100 meters. Sims recorded a faster opening 100 meters (1:01.57) to Dixons (1:02.83), but fell short in the final stretch. The upperclassman finished ahead of her fellow Gator after touching in 2:11.93 to place 18th overall as the second-reserve spot. Sims followed in 2:12.41 for 22nd.

Lainy Kruger had a solid opening 100 meters, but added over two seconds to her last 50-meter splits. The sophomore recorded a 2:16.73 to finish seventh in her heat and 48th overall.

Arizona transfer Julia Heimstead swam a 2:13.43 in the third heat. She will arrive in Gainesville this fall to compete as a Gators in the 2024-25 season.

Incoming freshman, Addison Reese was the first to compete in heat two. She clocked a 2:14.86 to earn 39th overall.

WEDNESDAY RESULTS
Wednesday, June 19
Finals Results

Men's 200m Butterfly


3rd - Mason Laur - 1:55.37

Men's 200m Backstroke Semifinals
*Top-16 advance to Finals*

8th - Caleb Maldari - 1:57.99

Men's 100m Freestyle

3rd - Caeleb Dressel - 47.53

8th - Macguire McDuff - 48.64

Morning Heats Results

Men's 200m Backstroke
*Top-16 advance to Finals*

8th - Caleb Maldari - 1:58.16

44th - Amadeusz Knop - 2:01.95



Women's 200m Breaststroke
*Top-16 advance to Semifinals*

18th - Zoe Dixon - 2:11.93

21st - Bella Sims - 2:12.41

31st - Julia Heimstead* - 2:13.43

39th - Addison Reese* - 2:14.86

48th - Lainy Kruger - 2:16.73

*Incoming Gators

GATORS ON THE U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM
Name

Event

Caeleb Dressel

4X100m Freestyle Relay

Kieran Smith

4x200m Freestyle Relay

Bobby Finke

800m Freestyle


GATOR OLYMPIC HOPEFULS
Name

Event

Place

Time

Emma Weyant

400m IM

2nd Place

4:35.56

Luke Whitlock

800m Free

2nd Place

7:45.19


UP NEXT
Day six of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials takes place on Thursday, June 20 inside Lucas Oil Stadium. Three roster spots will be solidified in the women's 200m fly, 200m breast and the men's 200m back. The women compete for a Semifinal spot in 200m back, while the men look to advance in the 50m free and 200m IM during tomorrow's morning prelims.

SWIMMING SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:
Session Start Times (ET): 11 a.m. Prelims / 7:45 p.m. Finals (varying based on broadcast needs). The trials will have 17 sessions distributed over nine days. With eight prelims and nine finals, every individual event contested at the Olympics will have a trial.

June 20 - Thursday

Prelims

Finals

Women's 200M Backstroke

Women's 200M Butterfly Final

Men's 50M Freestyle

Men's 200M Backstroke Final

Men's 200M IM

Men's 50M Freestyle Semi



Women's 200M Breaststroke Final



Women's 200M Backstroke Semi



Men's 200M IM Semi


June 21 - Friday

Prelims

Finals

Men's 100M Butterfly

Men's 50M Freestyle Final

Women's 200M IM

Women's 200M Backstroke Final

Women's 800M Freestyle

Men's 200M IM Final



Men's 100M Butterfly Semi



Women's 200M IM Semi


June 22 - Saturday

Prelims

Finals

Women's 50M Freestyle

Men's 100M Butterfly Final

Men's 1500M Freestyle

Women's 50M Freestyle Semi



Women's 200M IM Final



Women's 800M Freestyle Final


June 23 - Sunday

Prelims

Finals



Women's 50M Freestyle Final



Men's 1500M Freestyle Final


SWIM TRIALS FULL TV SCHEDULE:
Live coverage of the Trials will be available every night at 8. pm. ET on NBC, along with daily preliminary heats on Peacock at 11 a.m. USA Network will have same-day delayed coverage of prelims.

DATE

COVERAGE

NETWORK

TIME

Sat., June 15

Qualifying Heats

Peacock

11 a.m.



Qualifying Heats

USA Network*

6:30 p.m.



Finals

NBC, Peacock

8 p.m.

Sun., June 16

Qualifying Heats

Peacock

11 a.m.



Qualifying Heats

USA Network*

5 p.m.



Finals

NBC, Peacock

8 p.m.

Mon., June 17

Qualifying Heats

Peacock

11 a.m.



Qualifying Heats

USA Network*

7 p.m.



Finals

NBC, Peacock

8 p.m.

Tues., June 18

Qualifying Heats

Peacock

11 a.m.



Qualifying Heats

USA Network*

6 p.m.



Finals

NBC, Peacock

8 p.m.

Wed., June 19

Qualifying Heats

Peacock

11 a.m.



Qualifying Heats

USA Network*

7 p.m.



Finals

NBC, Peacock

8 p.m.

Thurs., June 20

Qualifying Heats

Peacock

11 a.m.



Qualifying Heats

USA Network*

7 p.m.



Finals

NBC, Peacock

8 p.m.

Fri., June 21

Qualifying Heats

Peacock

11 a.m.



Qualifying Heats

USA Network*

5:30 p.m.



Finals

NBC, Peacock

8 p.m.

Sat., June 22

Qualifying Heats

Peacock

11 a.m.



Qualifying Heats

USA Network*

6:30 p.m.



Finals

NBC, Peacock

8 p.m.

Sun., June 23

Finals

NBC, Peacock

8 p.m.

Sat., June 29

Paralympic Finals

CNBC, Peacock

6 p.m.

Sun., June 30

Paralympic Finals

CNBC*

1 p.m.

*Taped coverage

OLYMPIC QUALIFYING TIMES:
For individual events at the Paris Games, there are two types - Olympic Qualifying Time (OQT) and Olympic Consideration TIME (OCT), per World Aquatics. Swimmers who match or better the OQT in one or more individual events, qualify for Olympic competition automatically. Participating countries may enter two (2) athletes in the same event, only if both swimmers' times are equivalent or under the OQT. The OCT threshold works differently. Should the OQT not yield a quota of 852 total swimmers, "World Aquatics will then invite athletes who have equaled or bettered an OCT, until the total quota of 852 athletes is reached."


Men's






Event


Women's


Olympic Qualifying Time (OQT)
-2 Entries


Olympic Consideration Times (OTC)

-1 Entry


Olympic Qualifying Time (OQT)
-2 Entries


Olympic Consideration Times (OTC)

-1 Entry


21.96


22.07


50m Freestyle


24.70


24.82


48.34


48.58


100m Freestyle


53.61


53.88


1:46.26


1:46.79


200m Freestyle


1:57.26


1:57.85


3:46.78


3:47.91


400m Freestyle


4:07.90


4:09.14


7:51.65


7:54.01


800m Freestyle


8:26.71


8:29.24


15:00.99


15:05.49


1500m Freestyle


16:09.09


16:13.94


53.74


54.01


100m Backstroke


59.99


1:00.29


1:57.50


1:58.09


200m Backstroke


2:10.39


2:11.04


59.49


59.79


100m Butterfly


1:06.79


1:07.12


2:09.68


2:10.33


200m Butterfly


2:23.91


2:24.63


51.67


51.93


100m Breaststroke


57.92


58.21


1:55.78


1:56.36


200m Breaststroke


2:08.43


2:09.07


1:57.94


1:58.53


200m Individual Medley


2:11.47


2:12.13


4:12.50


4:13.76


400m Individual Medley


4:38.53


4:39.92


Swimming at the 2024 Olympic Games will be held at the Paris La Defense Arena, located in the city of Nanterre. Indoor swimming kicks off July 27 and runs through August 4; in total, 35 medal events will be competed. Olympic swimming competition concludes with the men's and women's open water (10km marathon swimming) races taking place August 8-9. The full Team USA roster for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 will be confirmed in July.

COMPLETE LIST OF GATORS WHO HAVE PUNCHED THEIR TICKET TO PARIS:

* Maha Amer - Egypt
* Julie Brousseau - Canada
* Josh Liendo - Canada
* Nicole Maier - Germany
* Jonny Marshall - Great Britain
* Alfonso Mestre - Venezuela
* Alberto Mestre - Venezuela
* Aleksas Savickas - Lithuania
* Caeleb Dressel - USA
* Bobby Finke - USA
* Kieran Smith - USA
 
