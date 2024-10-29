ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Broadcast Info: Florida vs. Georgia

Nov 5, 2021
Saturday's game can be seen live on television, online, and via mobile devices, and the audio broadcast is also available in multiple formats.



GAINESVILLE, Fla.- The Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs are set to meet in Jacksonville for the annual meeting between these Southeastern Conference opponents. The kick for the game is set for 3:30 p.m. ET inside EverBank Stadium, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars.


Saturday marks the 102nd meeting between the rivals and the 92nd meeting in Jacksonville.


Fans can still purchase single-game tickets for the remaining two home games in The Swamp with matchups against LSU and Ole Miss. To purchase, click here. For more information on football tickets, call the Gator Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683, or fill out this form to be contacted by a ticket office representative. Fans can click here to join the 2025 Season Ticket Waiting List.


Ticketmaster.com is the only verified resale partner of the Florida Gators. Fans are urged to avoid purchasing tickets from unauthorized secondary ticketing sites or individuals they do not know. Click here for tips on how to verify tickets are from a legitimate source.


Gators tickets are also now mobile – learn how to access your tickets here.

TVABC
StreamingABC
Broadcast TalentPlay-by-Play: Chris Fowler
Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit
Reporter: Holly Rowe
RadioGator Sports Network from LEARFIELD (Station List)
Pre-Game Coverage Begins at 12:30 p.m.
SiriusXM 162 or 192 | SiriusXM App
Home Radio Broadcast TalentPlay-by-Play: Sean Kelley
Analyst: Shane Matthews
Reporter: Tate Casey
Live AudioESPN Gainesville – WRUF | The Varsity Network
TV ReplaysTuesday 11/05 – 2:30 a.m. ET – SEC Network
Thursday 11/07- 12:00 p.m. ET – SEC Network

*All Times Eastern

Follow on Social Media:
In addition to all the broadcast information, fans are encouraged to follow along during the game on social media.

Twitter/ X@GatorsFB – Graphics, Photos, Highlights & Information
@GatorsScott – News, Analysis & Play-by-Play Updates
@GatorsChris – News, Analysis & Play-by-Play Updates
@FloridaGators – Shared & Original Content and Fan Information
FacebookFacebook.com/GatorsFB – Highlights, Graphics, Interviews, News & Information
Instagram@GatorsFB – Photos & Highlights
**Check out the @GatorsFB Instagram Story throughout the entire week.
FloridaGators.comScott Carter's Opening Kickoff, Powered by Ticketmaster
In-Game Scoreboard via Scott Carter
Chris Harry's Quick Slant
Complete Game Story with Quotes via Chris Harry
Column of Florida-Georgia via Scott Carter
 
