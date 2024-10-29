JasonHigdon
Saturday's game can be seen live on television, online, and via mobile devices, and the audio broadcast is also available in multiple formats.
GAINESVILLE, Fla.- The Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs are set to meet in Jacksonville for the annual meeting between these Southeastern Conference opponents. The kick for the game is set for 3:30 p.m. ET inside EverBank Stadium, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Saturday marks the 102nd meeting between the rivals and the 92nd meeting in Jacksonville.
Saturday marks the 102nd meeting between the rivals and the 92nd meeting in Jacksonville.
Ticketmaster.com is the only verified resale partner of the Florida Gators. Fans are urged to avoid purchasing tickets from unauthorized secondary ticketing sites or individuals they do not know. Click here for tips on how to verify tickets are from a legitimate source.
Gators tickets are also now mobile – learn how to access your tickets here.
*All Times Eastern
Follow on Social Media:
In addition to all the broadcast information, fans are encouraged to follow along during the game on social media.
|TV
|ABC
|Streaming
|ABC
|Broadcast Talent
|Play-by-Play: Chris Fowler
Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit
Reporter: Holly Rowe
|Radio
|Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD (Station List)
Pre-Game Coverage Begins at 12:30 p.m.
SiriusXM 162 or 192 | SiriusXM App
|Home Radio Broadcast Talent
|Play-by-Play: Sean Kelley
Analyst: Shane Matthews
Reporter: Tate Casey
|Live Audio
|ESPN Gainesville – WRUF | The Varsity Network
|TV Replays
|Tuesday 11/05 – 2:30 a.m. ET – SEC Network
Thursday 11/07- 12:00 p.m. ET – SEC Network
