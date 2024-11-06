JasonHigdon
Bull Gator
Staff
-
- Nov 5, 2021
-
- 33,861
-
- 96,079
-
- 113
GAINESVILLE, Fla.- The Florida Gators and Texas Longhorns are set to meet in Austin, Texas for the first time in 85 years. The kick for the game is set for 12 p.m. ET inside Darrel K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
Saturday marks the 4th meeting between the two and the 3rd meeting in Austin.
Fans can still purchase single-game tickets for the remaining two home games in The Swamp with matchups against LSU and Ole Miss. To purchase, click here. For more information on football tickets, call the Gator Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683, or fill out this form to be contacted by a ticket office representative. Fans can click here to join the 2025 Season Ticket Waiting List.
Ticketmaster.com is the only verified resale partner of the Florida Gators. Fans are urged to avoid purchasing tickets from unauthorized secondary ticketing sites or individuals they do not know. Click here for tips on how to verify tickets are from a legitimate source.
Gators tickets are also now mobile – learn how to access your tickets here.
*All Times Eastern
Saturday marks the 4th meeting between the two and the 3rd meeting in Austin.
Fans can still purchase single-game tickets for the remaining two home games in The Swamp with matchups against LSU and Ole Miss. To purchase, click here. For more information on football tickets, call the Gator Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683, or fill out this form to be contacted by a ticket office representative. Fans can click here to join the 2025 Season Ticket Waiting List.
Ticketmaster.com is the only verified resale partner of the Florida Gators. Fans are urged to avoid purchasing tickets from unauthorized secondary ticketing sites or individuals they do not know. Click here for tips on how to verify tickets are from a legitimate source.
Gators tickets are also now mobile – learn how to access your tickets here.
|TV
|ABC
|Streaming
|ABC
|Broadcast Talent
|Play-by-Play: Joe Tessitore
Analyst: Jesse Palmer
Reporter: Katie George
|Radio
|Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD (Station List)
Pre-Game Coverage Begins at 9:00 a.m.
SiriusXM 374 | SiriusXM App
|Home Radio Broadcast Talent
|Play-by-Play: Sean Kelley
Analyst: Shane Matthews
Reporter: Tate Casey
|Live Audio
|ESPN Gainesville – WRUF | The Varsity Network
|TV Replays
|Tuesday 11/12 – 12:00 p.m. ET – SEC Network
Thursday 11/14- 2:00 a.m. ET – SEC Network
*All Times Eastern